Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. L&K Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6139   TW0006139009

L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(6139)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L&K Engineering : Announcement of changes to the acting spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer of the company

03/30/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:18:59
Subject 
 Announcement of changes to the acting
spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer
of the company
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
financial officer, accounting officer, acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Li Tsun Huang/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-
the acting spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Shu Chen Chen/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-
the acting spokesperson/financial officer
Ya Lin Chan/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-accounting officer
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:Personal career planning.
7.Effective date:2022/04/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

L & K Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
05:35aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement of changes to the acting spokesperson/financial officer and..
PU
05:35aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement of the Board of Directors approving the convening of the 20..
PU
05:35aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement the board of directors has passed a resolution on 2021 empl..
PU
05:35aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for the year..
PU
03/29L&K ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary L&K (Suzhou) Ltd. on the change..
PU
03/29L&K ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary L&K (Suzhou) Ltd. on the resolu..
PU
03/29L&K ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary L&K (Suzhou) Ltd. on the board ..
PU
03/29L&K ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary UNIQUE in accordance with 22-1-..
PU
03/03L&K ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary RSEA The board of directors passed ..
PU
03/03L&K ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary RSEA Board of directors approves di..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 917 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2020 343 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 626 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 7 105 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
L&K Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiao Lin Chiang General Manager & Spokesman
Yu Ching Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tsu Hsiang Yao Chairman
Chien Jan Li Independent Director
Zhuo Lan Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.23%247
VINCI2.63%59 843
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.00%34 940
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.89%32 425
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.73%21 400
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.78%19 885