L&K Engineering : Announcement of changes to the acting spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer of the company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): financial officer, accounting officer, acting spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/30 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Li Tsun Huang/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.- the acting spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Shu Chen Chen/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.- the acting spokesperson/financial officer Ya Lin Chan/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-accounting officer 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):resignation 6.Reason for the change:Personal career planning. 7.Effective date:2022/04/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None