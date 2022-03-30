L&K Engineering : Announcement of changes to the acting spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer of the company

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
financial officer, accounting officer, acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Li Tsun Huang/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-
the acting spokesperson/financial officer and accounting officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Shu Chen Chen/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-
the acting spokesperson/financial officer
Ya Lin Chan/L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-accounting officer
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:Personal career planning.
7.Effective date:2022/04/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None