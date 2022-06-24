Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  L&K Engineering Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6139   TW0006139009

L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(6139)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
30.55 TWD   +1.16%
04:06aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement of the resolution by the BOD of the company to increase investment in the subsidiary UG through "debt-to-equity swap" way to increase investment
PU
03:46aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors meeting for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends
PU
03:46aL&K ENGINEERING : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2022 general meeting of shareholders
PU
L&K Engineering : Announcement of the resolution by the BOD of the company to increase investment in the subsidiary UG through "debt-to-equity swap" way to increase investment

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: L & K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:50:19
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the BOD of the
company to increase investment in the subsidiary UG
through "debt-to-equity swap" way to increase investment
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
Name：Unique Grand Limited
Nature of the underlying assets：Debt-to-equity swap
way to increase investment.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24~2022/06/24
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Debt-to-equity swap：USD7,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Unique Grand Limited is a subsidiary of the company holding 52.14% equity.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment：NA;
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions：None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction,the reference basis
for the decision on price：Debt-to-equity swap way to increase investment.
The decision-making unit:
The resolution by the board of directors meeting.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative no. of shares held: 59,300,000 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held: USD 59,300,000
Shareholding percentage: 51.71%
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:58.53%;
Ratio to owners' equity of the parent company:97.50%;
Operating Capital: NTD1,109,900,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long Term Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/24
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/06/24
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

L & K Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 753 M 798 M 798 M
Net income 2021 321 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2021 2 680 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 890 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
Hsiao Lin Chiang General Manager & Spokesman
Yu Ching Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tsu Hsiang Yao Chairman
Chien Jan Li Independent Director
Zhuo Lan Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&K ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-6.14%232
VINCI-8.30%51 172
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.40%33 987
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.06%26 550
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.39%21 385
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-6.13%18 123