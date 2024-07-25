OVERVIEW

The board of directors (the "Board") of L. K. Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report (the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or "we") for the year ended 31 March 2024 (the "Reporting Period"). The Report outlines the policies, sustainability strategies, management approach and initiatives implemented by the Group and the performance of the Group in ESG aspects of its business.

REPORTING SCOPE

The Report covers the Group's business in the manufacture and sale of die-casting machine, plastic injection moulding machine and computerized numerical controlled ("CNC") machining centre and the manufacture of casting in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Chongqing, Fuxin, Ningbo, Zhongshan, Kunshan, Taiwan and Italy, which are the core business and major source of revenue of the Group. Other companies of the Group are not covered in the Report because their impact on the ESG performance is not significant. During the Reporting Period, there were no significant changes to the reporting scope.

REPORTING BASIS

The Report discloses the required information of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide as set out in Appendix 27 (which has been re-organised as Appendix C2 with effect from 31 December 2023) to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), and has complied with the "comply or explain" provisions set out in Part C of Appendix 27. The relevant provisions and details are set out at the end of the Report.