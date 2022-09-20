Advanced search
    LDA   ES0105546008

LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.

(LDA)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-09-20 am EDT
1.047 EUR   -2.33%
01:20pLÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora approves payment of a second interim dividend of 0.02 euros gross per share
PU
12:20pLÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora aprueba la distribución de un segundo dividendo a cuenta de 0,02 euros brutos por acción
PU
09/15LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA S A : Vivaz lanza Home-spital, un servicio pionero en España de telediagnóstico con Inteligencia Artificial
PU
Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora approves payment of a second interim dividend of 0.02 euros gross per share

09/20/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
20/09/2022

Línea Directa Aseguradora approves payment of a second interim dividend of 0.02 euros gross per share

  • The dividend will be paid in cash on 28 September.
  • The deadline for subscribing Línea Directa Aseguradora (LDA) shares entitling shareholders to this dividend payment will be 23 September.
  • Under this latest dividend, a total of 22.3 million euros will be delivered to shareholders against the insurer's earnings for the second quarter, thus maintaining a payout of 90%.
  • The annualised dividend return is 7.8%, as per the trading data at the end of the session on 19 September 2022.


Madrid, 20 September 2022. At a meeting held today on 20 September 2022, the Board of Directors of Línea Directa Aseguradora agreed on a gross cash payment of 0.02 euros per share as the second interim dividend against 2022 earnings, for a total of 22.3 million euros. The dividend will be paid on 28 September.

The ex-dividend trading date (ex-date) for the Línea Directa Aseguradora share will be 26 September. Therefore, the deadline for subscribing shares in the company entitling shareholders to receive this payout will be 23 September (last-trading date). On 27 September, the registered shareholders who will receive the dividend will be established (record date).

With this new payment, the percentage of profits (payout) distributed among Línea Directa Aseguradora shareholders remains at 90% and the annualised dividend yield reaches 7.8% based on the share price at close of trading on 19 September 2022.

Disclaimer

Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 17:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
