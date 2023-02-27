Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDA   ES0105546008

LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.

(LDA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-02-27 am EST
0.9300 EUR   +2.31%
01/09Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa launches the first joint car and home insurance offer in Spain with a guaranteed saving
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora aprueba la distribución de un tercer dividendo a cuenta de 0,007 euros brutos por acción
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : The number of accidents involving animals on Spanish roads has doubled in the last 5 years
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa anuncia un dividendo complementario que eleva la retribución total de 2022 a 53,6 millones de euros y mantiene un pay out del 90%

02/27/2023 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
27/02/2023

Línea Directa announces a final dividen, taking 2022 total remuneration to €53.6 million, with a payout of 90% of earnings

  • At the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 30 March at Tres Cantos (Madrid), the bank proposes a cash payment of €0.001 gross per share as a final dividend for 2022.
  • With this new payment, which would be made on 11 April, the total remuneration paid out to shareholders against the company's 2022 earnings would amount to €0.049 euros per share, amounting to approximately €53.6 million in total.
  • The total amount allocated to dividends is equivalent to 90% of the profits made by Línea Directa Aseguradora during the previous financial year and represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Madrid, 27 February 2023. At a meeting held today on 23 February 2023, the board of directors of Línea Directa Aseguradora proposed a gross cash payment of €0.001 euros as a final dividend against the 2022 earnings, amounting to approximately €1.1 million in total, to the Annual General Meeting.

Today, Línea Directa Aseguradora called its 2023 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 30 March 2023 in the Adolfo Suárez Cultural Centre, located in Tres Cantos (Madrid). Among other proposed resolutions, the bank will put approving this new dividend, which will be paid on 11 April, as final remuneration, to a shareholders' vote.

The ex-dividend trading date (exdate) for Línea Directa Aseguradora shares will be 5 April. Therefore, the deadline for taking out company shares entitling shareholders to receive this payment will be 4 April (last trading date). On 6 April, the registered shareholders who will receive the dividend will be established (record date).

During 2022, Línea Directa already paid out three ordinary cash dividends worth €52.5 million euros, equivalent to €0.048 gross per share. With this final payment, the total remuneration paid out to shareholders against the company's 2022 earnings would rise to €0.049 euros gross per share, amounting to approximately €53.6 million in total.

As a result, Línea Directa Aseguradora will have distributed 90% of its profits as cash dividends, with a dividend yield of 4.77%.

With this new payment, the solvency ratio of the bank stands at 187.8%, a robust and comfortable level.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 17:29:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.
01/09Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa launches the first joint car and home insura..
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora aprueba la distribución de un te..
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : The number of accidents involving animals on Spanish roads..
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora approves payment of a second int..
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa Aseguradora aprueba la distribución de un se..
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Vivaz lanza Home-spital, un servicio pionero en España de ..
PU
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
2022Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa increases income by 4% through june, with gr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 903 M 953 M 953 M
Net income 2022 62,3 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 989 M 1 048 M 1 043 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 582
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,91 €
Average target price 1,06 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia Ayuela de Rueda Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte Chief Financial Officer
Alfonso Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y Naved Executive Chairman
Ana Sánchez Galán Managing Director-Technology
Rita Estévez Luaña Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A.-11.92%1 043
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.85%44 360
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.15%43 014
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.86%42 678
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-2.96%34 652
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.10.18%25 526