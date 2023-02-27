Línea Directa Aseguradora S A : Línea Directa anuncia un dividendo complementario que eleva la retribución total de 2022 a 53,6 millones de euros y mantiene un pay out del 90%

27/02/2023

Línea Directa announces a final dividen, taking 2022 total remuneration to €53.6 million, with a payout of 90% of earnings

At the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 30 March at Tres Cantos (Madrid), the bank proposes a cash payment of €0.001 gross per share as a final dividend for 2022.

With this new payment, which would be made on 11 April, the total remuneration paid out to shareholders against the company's 2022 earnings would amount to €0.049 euros per share, amounting to approximately €53.6 million in total.

The total amount allocated to dividends is equivalent to 90% of the profits made by Línea Directa Aseguradora during the previous financial year and represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Madrid, 27 February 2023. At a meeting held today on 23 February 2023, the board of directors of Línea Directa Aseguradora proposed a gross cash payment of €0.001 euros as a final dividend against the 2022 earnings, amounting to approximately €1.1 million in total, to the Annual General Meeting.

Today, Línea Directa Aseguradora called its 2023 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 30 March 2023 in the Adolfo Suárez Cultural Centre, located in Tres Cantos (Madrid). Among other proposed resolutions, the bank will put approving this new dividend, which will be paid on 11 April, as final remuneration, to a shareholders' vote.

The ex-dividend trading date (exdate) for Línea Directa Aseguradora shares will be 5 April. Therefore, the deadline for taking out company shares entitling shareholders to receive this payment will be 4 April (last trading date). On 6 April, the registered shareholders who will receive the dividend will be established (record date).

During 2022, Línea Directa already paid out three ordinary cash dividends worth €52.5 million euros, equivalent to €0.048 gross per share. With this final payment, the total remuneration paid out to shareholders against the company's 2022 earnings would rise to €0.049 euros gross per share, amounting to approximately €53.6 million in total.

As a result, Línea Directa Aseguradora will have distributed 90% of its profits as cash dividends, with a dividend yield of 4.77%.

With this new payment, the solvency ratio of the bank stands at 187.8%, a robust and comfortable level.