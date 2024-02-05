Feb 5 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc is considering a bid for skincare company L'Occitane International SA, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity giant has been considering preliminary due diligence as it evaluates a potential offer while also considering the possibility of teaming up with L'Occitane’s billionaire chairman Reinold Geiger on a buyout, the report added.

Blackstone and L’Occitane did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

L’Occitane could also attract interest from other suitors, the report said, citing the people, adding that deliberations are at an early stage, and there is no certainty they will lead to a proposal. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)