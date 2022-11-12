Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. L'Occitane International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    973   LU0501835309

L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(973)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-11 am EST
20.80 HKD   +5.05%
04:53aAlibaba mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
RE
11/11Alibaba stays mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
RE
10/25L'Occitane's Sales Jump 25% in Fiscal Q2
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021

11/12/2022 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group opted not to disclose the final sales tally of its annual Singles Day shopping festival for the first time since it started the event in 2009, saying only that results were in line with last year.

Last year's 8.5% rise in gross merchandise value (GMV) for Alibaba's platforms had been its lowest yet, following a 26% jump in 2020. Before 2020, the festival was a one-day event.

The e-commerce platform said in a press release early on Saturday that the event had "delivered results in line with last year's GMV performance despite macro challenges and COVID-related impact."

Growth has been slowing in recent editions of Singles Day - the world's biggest online shopping festival that has, despite its name, evolved into a lengthy event and become a barometer of Chinese retail demand.

Other indicators showed that Chinese consumers clutched their wallets tight this year and continued seeking relatively economical home brands over pricier expensive labels, as consumer sentiment has been hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs and a sharply slowing economy.

Singles Day growth this year had been widely predicted at flat to low single digits.

Alibaba did not respond to requests for comment on its decision to avoid releasing figures on the 11-day sales event ended that ended on Friday.

Yang Zengdong, 40, a teacher in Shanghai, said she had second thoughts about participating in Singles Day at all this year, but when the final sales period started on Thursday evening, she ended up purchasing about the same amount as last year.

"I think it's something deep in the mind of Chinese people that if you don't buy on Singles Day, you are missing out on an opportunity," she said.

Consultancy Syntun on Saturday estimated Alibaba and other Chinese e-commerce firms holding Singles Day shopping events together logged 934 billion yuan in sales, up 2.9%.

Citi analysts said this week they were conservatively forecasting Alibaba's GMV for the event to range from 545 billion yuan to 560 billion yuan ($75 billion to $77 billion), with growth of 0.9% to 3.6%.

The e-commerce giant has for over a year toned down hype around the event as Chinese President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises "common prosperity" - a push that seeks to eliminate growing wealth inequities and clamp down on what the Communist Party sees as excessive behaviour.

Alibaba did not hold its usual celebrity-studded gala this year or any in-person media events, citing the pandemic.

The company's Tmall marketplace offered Singles Day deals on more than 17 million products, 3 million more than last year, with a record-matching 290,000 brands participating.

Alibaba did not say which brands sold well but said sales of high-tech beauty devices, such as gadgets to cool and lift facial skin, had surged some 5,570% from last year, while carpet cleaners and smart kitchen appliances had been selling extremely well.

Rival JD.com also did not publish GMV or sales growth but said Apple Inc sold over 1 billion yuan ($140 million) worth of products in the first minute of the event's final sales period on Thursday evening, which is marked by deeper discounts.

During those 10 minutes, turnover for 87 international beauty brands, including Estee Lauder, L'Oreal and L'Occitane, tripled from last year, JD.com said. ($1 = 7.1066 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Casey Hall and Sophie Yu; Editing by Brenda Goh, Edwina Gibbs, Richard Chang, Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.43% 70.77 Delayed Quote.-40.42%
APPLE INC. 1.93% 149.7 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A. 5.05% 20.8 Delayed Quote.-34.07%
L'ORÉAL 2.44% 346.8 Real-time Quote.-16.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.87% 7.08953 Delayed Quote.11.53%
All news about L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
04:53aAlibaba mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
RE
11/11Alibaba stays mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
RE
10/25L'Occitane's Sales Jump 25% in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/11Loop Industries, Inc.
AQ
10/11Loop Industries, Inc. and L'OCCITANE en Provence Unveils New Bottle
CI
10/06L'Occitane International Completes Transfer of Treasury Shares
MT
10/03L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final ..
FA
09/28L'occitane International S.A. Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022,..
CI
08/31L'Occitane International S.A. Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
08/17L'Occitane International Names New Group Managing Director
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 064 M 2 132 M 2 132 M
Net income 2023 249 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2023 240 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 3 781 M 3 906 M 3 906 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 042
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
L'Occitane International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,57 €
Average target price 4,16 €
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Joseph Hoffmann Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian-Matthias Klever Chief Financial Officer
Reinold Geiger Chairman
Alain Buzzacaro Group Chief Technology Officer
Lorenzo Giacomoni Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.-34.07%3 906
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.82%334 056
UNILEVER PLC-0.15%117 405
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-38.35%81 432
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED6.09%73 005
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-12.15%62 282