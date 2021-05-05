Log in
    973   LU0501835309

L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(973)
L'Occitane International S A : TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES

05/05/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

49, Boulevard Prince Henri L-1724 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B80359

(Incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 973)

TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of L'Occitane International S.A. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that in April 2021, the Company transferred out of treasury 100,700 ordinary shares of the Company, with an aggregate nominal value of 3,021.00, held by the Company in treasury pursuant to exercises of 33,000 options granted under the Company's Share Option Plan 2013 in December 2013 with an exercise price of HK$17.62 and 67,700 options granted under the Company's Share Option Plan 2016 in February 2017 with an exercise price of HK$15.16.

Immediately following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company now holds 10,186,270 ordinary shares as treasury shares, and the total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 1,466,778,621.

By Order of the Board

L'Occitane International S.A.

Reinold Geiger

Chairman

Luxembourg, 5 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Reinold Geiger (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. André Hoffmann (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Yves Blouin (Group Managing Director), Mr. Thomas Levilion (Group Deputy General Manager, Finance and Administration), Mr. Karl Guénard (Company Secretary) and Mr. Séan Harrington (Chief Executive Officer of ELEMIS); the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Martial Lopez and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mrs. Valérie Bernis, Mr. Charles Mark Broadley, Mr. Pierre Milet and Mr. Jackson Chik Sum Ng.

Disclaimer

L'Occitane International SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 550 M 1 859 M 1 859 M
Net income 2021 112 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2021 227 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 3 654 M 4 390 M 4 382 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 801
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
L'Occitane International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,68 €
Last Close Price 2,49 €
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reinold Geiger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Levilion Executive Director & Group Deputy GM-Finance
Alain Buzzacaro Chief Technology Officer
Lorenzo Giacomoni Vice President-Group Operations
Pierre Maurice Milet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.20.34%4 390
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.31%330 511
UNILEVER PLC-4.28%154 439
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.49%104 812
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.63%76 596
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.19%68 583
