17 March 2023 : Report of the Statutory Auditors appointed as independent third 2022

4.7. Statutory Auditor's Reports

4.7.1. Report of one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the verification of the consolidated non-financial performance statement

Year ended December 31, 2022

This is a free English translation of the report by one of the Statutory Auditors issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.

L'OREAL

14, rue Royale

75008 Paris

To the Shareholders' Meeting,

In our capacity as Statutory Auditor of L'Oréal SA(hereinafter the "Company"), appointed as independent third party ("third party") and accredited by the French Accreditation Committee (Cofrac), under number 3-1886 rév. 0 (Cofrac Inspection Accreditation, scope available at www.cofrac.fr), we have conducted procedures to express a limited assurance conclusion on the historical information (observed or extrapolated) in the consolidated non-financial performance statement, prepared in accordance with the Company's procedures (hereinafter the "Guidelines"), for the year ended December 31, 2022 (hereinafter the "Information" and the "Statement", respectively), presented in the Group management report pursuant to the legal and regulatory provisions of Articles L. 225-102-1, R. 225-105 and R. 225-105-1 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).

Conclusion

Based on our procedures as described in the section "Nature and scope of procedures" and the evidence we have obtained, no material misstatements have come to our attention that cause us to believe that the non-financial performance statement does not comply with the applicable regulatory provisions and that the Information, taken as a whole, is not fairly presented in accordance with the Guidelines.

Preparation of the non-financial performance statement

The absence of a generally accepted and commonly used reference framework or established practices on which to base the assessment and measurement of the Information enables the use of different but acceptable measurement techniques that may impact comparability between entities and over time.

Accordingly, the Information must be read and interpreted with reference to the Guidelines, summarised in the Statement and available on the Company's website or on request from its headquarters.

Limits inherent in the preparation of the information relating to the Statement

The Information may be subject to uncertainty inherent to the state of scientific and economic knowledge and the quality of external data used. Some information is sensitive to the choice of methodology and the assumptions or estimates used for its preparation and presented in the Statement.

Responsibility of the Company

Management is responsible for:

selecting or determining the appropriate criteria for the preparation of the Information;

preparing a Statement pursuant to legal and regulatory provisions, including a presentation of the business model, a description of the main non-financial risks, a presentation of the policies implemented with respect to these risks as well as the outcomes of these policies, including key performance indicators and the information set-out in Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852 (Green taxonomy);

implementing such internal control as it determines is necessary to enable the preparation of Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The Statement has been prepared by applying the Company's Guidelines as referred to above.