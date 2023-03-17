Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:39:44 2023-03-17 am EDT
378.20 EUR   -1.43%
17 March 2023 : Report of the Statutory Auditors appointed as independent third 2022

03/17/2023
SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY

Statutory Auditor's Reports

4.7. Statutory Auditor's Reports

4.7.1. Report of one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the verification of the consolidated non-financial performance statement

Year ended December 31, 2022

This is a free English translation of the report by one of the Statutory Auditors issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.

L'OREAL

14, rue Royale

75008 Paris

To the Shareholders' Meeting,

In our capacity as Statutory Auditor of L'Oréal SA(hereinafter the "Company"), appointed as independent third party ("third party") and accredited by the French Accreditation Committee (Cofrac), under number 3-1886 rév. 0 (Cofrac Inspection Accreditation, scope available at www.cofrac.fr), we have conducted procedures to express a limited assurance conclusion on the historical information (observed or extrapolated) in the consolidated non-financial performance statement, prepared in accordance with the Company's procedures (hereinafter the "Guidelines"), for the year ended December 31, 2022 (hereinafter the "Information" and the "Statement", respectively), presented in the Group management report pursuant to the legal and regulatory provisions of Articles L. 225-102-1, R. 225-105 and R. 225-105-1 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).

Conclusion

Based on our procedures as described in the section "Nature and scope of procedures" and the evidence we have obtained, no material misstatements have come to our attention that cause us to believe that the non-financial performance statement does not comply with the applicable regulatory provisions and that the Information, taken as a whole, is not fairly presented in accordance with the Guidelines.

Preparation of the non-financial performance statement

The absence of a generally accepted and commonly used reference framework or established practices on which to base the assessment and measurement of the Information enables the use of different but acceptable measurement techniques that may impact comparability between entities and over time.

Accordingly, the Information must be read and interpreted with reference to the Guidelines, summarised in the Statement and available on the Company's website or on request from its headquarters.

Limits inherent in the preparation of the information relating to the Statement

The Information may be subject to uncertainty inherent to the state of scientific and economic knowledge and the quality of external data used. Some information is sensitive to the choice of methodology and the assumptions or estimates used for its preparation and presented in the Statement.

Responsibility of the Company

Management is responsible for:

  • selecting or determining the appropriate criteria for the preparation of the Information;
  • preparing a Statement pursuant to legal and regulatory provisions, including a presentation of the business model, a description of the main non-financial risks, a presentation of the policies implemented with respect to these risks as well as the outcomes of these policies, including key performance indicators and the information set-out in Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852 (Green taxonomy);
  • implementing such internal control as it determines is necessary to enable the preparation of Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The Statement has been prepared by applying the Company's Guidelines as referred to above.

244 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY

Statutory Auditor's Reports

Responsibility of the Statutory Auditor appointed as independent third party

4

Based on our work, our responsibility is to express a limited assurance conclusion on:

  • the compliance of the Statement with the requirements of Article R. 225-105 of the French Commercial Code;
  • the fairness of the information provided pursuant to part 3 of sections I and II of Article R. 225-105 of the French Commercial Code, i.e. the outcomes of policies, including key performance indicators, and measures relating to the main risks, hereinafter the "Information."

As it is our responsibility to issue an independent conclusion on the information prepared by management, we are not authorised to participate in the preparation of the Information, as this could compromise our independence.

It is not our responsibility to provide a conclusion on:

  • the Company's compliance with other applicable legal and regulatory provisions (particularly with regard to the information set-out in Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852 (Green taxonomy), the duty of vigilance and the fight against corruption and tax evasion);
  • the fairness of information set-out in Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852 (Green taxonomy);
  • the compliance of products and services with the applicable regulations.

Applicable regulatory provisions and professional guidance

We performed the work described below in accordance with our audit verification programme in application of Articles A. 225-1et seq. of the French Commercial Code, the professional guidance issued by the French Institute of Statutory Auditors (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) relating to this engagement and with the international standard ISAE 3000 (revised - Assurance engagements other than audits or reviews of historical financial information).

Independence and quality control

Our independence is defined by Article L. 822-11-3 of the French Commercial Code and French Code of Ethics for Statutory Auditors (Code de déontologie). In addition, we have implemented a system of quality control including documented policies and procedures aimed at ensuring compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, ethical requirements and the professional guidance issued by the French Institute of Statutory Auditors (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) relating to this engagement.

Means and resources

Our work engaged the skills of nine people between September 2022 and February 2023 and took a total of twenty-four weeks.

To assist us in conducting our work, we referred to our corporate social responsibility and sustainable development experts. We conducted around thirty interviews with people responsible for preparing the Statement.

This work involved the use of information and communication technologies allowing the work and interviews to be carried out remotely, without hindering the good execution of the verification process.

Nature and scope of procedures

We planned and performed our work taking account of the risk of material misstatement of the Information.

We consider that the procedures conducted in exercising our professional judgement enable us to express a limited assurance conclusion:

  • We familiarized ourselves with the activities of all companies in the consolidation scope and the description of the principal risks.
  • We assessed the suitability of the Guidelines with respect to their relevance, completeness, reliability, neutrality and clarity, taking into account, where appropriate, best practices within the sector.
  • We verified that the Statement covers each category of information stipulated in section III of Article L. 225-102-1 governing social and environmental affairs, respect for human rights and the fight against corruption and tax evasion.We verified that the Statement provides the information required under Article R.225-105 II of the French Commercial Code where relevant with respect to the principal risks, and includes, where applicable, an explanation for the absence of the information required under Article L.225-102-1 III, paragraph 2 of the French Commercial Code.
  • We verified that the Statement presents the business model and a description of the principal risks associated with the activities of all the consolidated entities, including where relevant and proportionate, the risks associated with their business relationships, their products or services, as well as their policies, measures and the outcomes thereof, including key performance indicators associated to the principal risks.
  • We referred to documentary sources and conducted interviews to:
    • assess the process used to identify and confirm the principal risks as well as the consistency of the outcomes, including the key performance indicators used, with respect to the principal risks and the policies presented; and
    • corroborate the qualitative information (measures and outcomes) that we considered to be the most important - disclosed in Annex 1 - ; for certain risks or information, (human resources, health and safety, human, social and environmental rights, etc.), our work was carried out on the consolidating entity, while for other risks, our work was carried out on the consolidating entity and on a selection of entities.

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

245

4

SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY

Statutory Auditor's Reports

  • We verified that the Statement covers the consolidated scope, i.e. all companies within the consolidation scope in accordance with Article L. 233-16, with the limits specified in the Statement.
  • We obtained an understanding of internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company and assessed the data collection process aimed at ensuring the completeness and fairness of the Information.
  • For the key performance indicators and other quantitative outcomes - disclosed in Annex 1 - that we considered to be the most important, we implemented:
    • analytical procedures that consisted in verifying the correct consolidation of collected data as well as the consistency of changes thereto;
    • substantive tests, on a sample basis and using other selection methods, that consisted in verifying the proper application of definitions and procedures and reconciling data with supporting documents. These procedures were conducted for a selection of contributing entities - disclosed in Annex 2 - and covered between 15% and 23% of the consolidated data selected for these tests

We assessed the overall consistency of the Statement in relation to our knowledge of the entire Company.

The procedures conducted in a limited assurance review are substantially less in scope than those required to issue a reasonable assurance opinion in accordance with the professional guidelines of the French National Institute of Statutory Auditors (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes); a higher level of assurance would have required us to carry out more extensive procedures.

Paris-La Défense, February 17, 2023

One of the Statutory Auditors,

Deloitte & Associés

David DUPONT-NOËL

Catherine SAIRE

Partner, Audit

Partner, Développement Durable

246 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY

Statutory Auditor's Reports

Appendix 1: List of Information we Considered as the most important

Key performance indicators and other quantitative results:

Environment, Health and Safety:

In bold, the indicators and information disclosed as such in the management report:

THEMATIC

INDICATORS

Production

Number of FPs produced (in millions)

Quantity of juice produced (in tons)

Number of hours worked by L'Oréal employees and temporary workers (in thousands)

Greenhouse gas emissions

Emissions de CO2 Methods " Market-based » and " location-based », scopes 1 and 2 according to the GHG Protocol

(in tCO2Eq)

Emissions de CO2 eq - Scope 3 (in tCO2Eq)

Percentage change in CO emissions2 per finished product sold (kg eqCO2eq./PF sold), compared to 2016

Cradle-to-shelf emissions by product sold (in gCO2eq/PF sold)

Percentage reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from product use compared to 2016

Percentage of neutral sites

Energy consumption

Total energy consumption (in kWh, kWh/1000PF, kWh/100h)

Breakdown by energy source: Electricity, Gas, Fuel, Steam, Other energy (kWh)

Percentage of renewable energy consumed

Electricity from renewable sources consumed (kWh)

Rate of self-consumption of electricity

Aviation emissions,

Refrigerant gas leaks (kg)

excluding greenhouse

Percentage of sulphur in fuels

gases

Direct SO emissions2 (kg, kg/PF)

Emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds (kg)

Water

Number of Waterloop factories

Total net withdrawal/Net water withdrawal (excluding recycled water and rainwater for gardening)

(in m3; l/PF, l/100h)

Total volume of water consumed by source (in m3)

Total volume of water consumed per use (in m3)

Total volume of on-site recycled water (in m3) / Total volume of water recycled from another L'Oréal site (in m3)

/ Volume of recycled water from sites other than L'Oréal (in m3)

Volume of wastewater sent for off-site treatment (in m3)

Volume of wastewater involved in off-sitepre-treatment analysis (in m3) / Volume of wastewater concerned

by the analysis after on-site treatment (in m3)

Compliance with 1000 mg/l max. COD before off-site treatment / after on-site treatment

Number of sites that comply with internal quality standards

COD weight before off-site treatment (in tons) / COD weight after on-site treatment (in tons) and specific pollution rate

prior to off-site treatment (mg/l) / after on-site treatment (in mg/l)

Total water consumption (excluding recycled water and rainwater for gardening) (in m3; l/PF; W/100H)

Quantitative water footprint (in m3 Eq)

Rubbish

Transportable waste excluding rotating shuttle packaging, by nature (in tons and g/PF, kg/100h)

Sludge (in tons)

Total waste excluding sludge (in tons; g/FP)

Compliance with maximum 10 kg of sludge / ton of juice produced

Rotating shuttle packaging, shuttle packaging at source, (in tons)

Treatment of transportable activity-related waste (in tons)

Waste sent to landfill, including waste due to regulatory constraints (in tons)

Valuation index and material valuation index (%)

Hazardous / non-hazardous waste (in tons)

Health and safety

Conventional frequency rate of accidents at work

Reported incident rate Expanded total

Severity rate of occupational accidents

Biodiversity

Number of sites that have carried out a biodiversity inventory of less than 3 years

Use of plant protection products

4

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

247

4

SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY

Statutory Auditor's Reports

Social:

THEMATIC

INDICATORS

Staff

Statutory staff and breakdown by type of contract, by zone

Number of employees with disabilities

WPS to be paid

Remuneration

Minimum wage

Number of permanent contracts with a fixed salary below the living wage

Evolution

Number of recruitments (Unfixed term-contracts)

Number of departures, including number of redundancies

Absenteeism

Overall absenteeism rate and illness (%)

Formation

Number of hours of training

Percentage of Group employees who received at least one training during the year

Share of employees with access to the online module and completed the mandatory ethics course

Share & Care

Percentage of the Group's permanent employees who can benefit from financial protection in the event

of an accident in life, such as death or total permanent disability

Percentage of the Group's permanent employees who can benefit from health coverage aligned

with the best practices of their country of residence

Collective agreement

Percentage of Group employees covered by a collective agreement (national, branch or company)

Percentage of Group employees work in countries where representative bodies are in place

Number of collective company agreements in force on 31 December

Diversity

Percentage of brands led by women

Number of entities that have received the GEEIS / EDGE label

Societal:

THEMATIC

INDICATORS

Percentage reduction in water consumption related to consumer use of products compared to 2017

R&I / Water

Percentage of ingredients in bio-based formulas, derived from abundant minerals or circular processes

Percentage of Raw Materials respecting the principles of Green Chemistry

R&I / Resources

Percentage of biodegradability of formulas

Emissions de CO2 by FP: 2022 value (tCO2 eq) and evolution compared to baseline 2016

Transportation of FPs

Emissions de CO2 equivalent per tonne of goods transported and per km travelled (tCO2 eq/km)

Percentage of CDP Climate participation for strategic direct suppliers

Purchasing & Sourcing /

Percentage of CDP Climate participation for strategic indirect suppliers

Greenhouse gas emissions

Percentage of CDP Climate participation for total strategic suppliers

Number of sites audited in 2022

Number of social audits of suppliers carried out in 2022

Number of sites audited in "remote audit" in 2022

Distribution of non-conformities found during social audits of suppliers by audited chapter

Percentage of suppliers who improved their social audit score in 2022

Purchasing & Sourcing /

Number of sites audited cumulated since 2019

Social audits

Number of cumulative social audits 2022 since 2019

Purchasing & Sourcing /

Supplier Evaluation

Percentage of strategic suppliers assessed on the basis of their environmental and societal performance

Percentage of CDP Water participation for direct strategic suppliers

Purchasing & Sourcing /

Percentage of CDP Water participation for indirect strategic suppliers

Water

Percentage of CDP Water participation for total strategic suppliers

Percentage of renewable raw materials from sustainable sources

Percentage of botanical species with biodiversity issues

Percentage of palm oil and derivatives certified: Segregated + Mass Balance ° Book & Claim

Purchasing & Sourcing /

Percentage of volumes of palm and palm kernel products traced to refineries, mills, plantations.

Biodiversity

Percentage of bio-based packaging materials that are traceable and sustainably sourced.

Corporate Responsibility

& Foundation / Ecodesign

Percentage of Eco-designed products

Corporate Responsibility

& Foundation / PIL

% of rinse-off products with an environmental and social impact calculation

Corporate Responsibility &

Number of structures and beneficiaries supported under the Women's Fund

Foundation / Women's Fund

Amount invested in the fund since its inception

Corporate Responsibility

Number of people from troubled communities who were able to access employment

& Foundation / BFBL

Number of people in very precarious situations trained in beauty professions

Percentage of plastic packaging of recycled or bio-based origin

Percentage reduction in the amount of packaging used for products compared to 2019

248 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
