17 March 2023 : Statutory Auditors' Report shares securities foreign subsidiaries 2022

8.2.2. Statutory Auditors' Report on the issue of shares and securities granting access to the Company's share capital reserved for categories of beneficiaries consisting of employees of foreign subsidiaries within the scope of an employee share ownership program

Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2023 - Eighteenth resolution

This is a free translation into English of the Statutory Auditors' report issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

L'ORÉAL

14, rue Royale

75008 Paris

To the Annual General Meeting of L'Oreal,

In our capacity as the Statutory Auditors of your Company and in accordance with articles L.228-92 and L.225-135et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report to you on the proposed delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities granting access to the Company's share capital, with cancelation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for one or more categories of beneficiaries meeting the following characteristics: (i) employees and corporate officers of entities related to the Company within the meaning of article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code and article L.3341-1 of the French Labour Code (Code du travail), which have their registered office outside France and/or (ii) UCITS or other entities governed by French or non-French law, whether or not they have legal personality, established for the purposes of employee share ownership programs invested in shares of the Company whose unitholders or shareholders will consist of the persons defined in (i) or enabling the persons defined in (i) to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from an employee share ownership or Company employee share savings program, a matter submitted for your approval.

The amount of share capital increases that may be performed, immediately or in the future, under this delegation, is set at 1% of the Company's share capital as at the date of this Annual General Meeting, it being specified that the aggregate amount of share capital increases that may be carried out under this resolution and the seventeenth resolution may not exceed the maximum amount of 1% of the share capital as at the date of this Annual General Meeting, an overall limit applicable to the seventeenth and the eighteenth resolutions.

On the basis of its report, the Board of Directors invites you to delegate, for a period of eighteen months as from the date of this Annual General Meeting, the authority to decide to undertake one or more share capital increases and to cancel your preferential subscription rights to the shares or securities to be issued. The Board of Directors would be responsible for setting the final terms and conditions of any such issue.

It is the role of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with articles R.225-113et seq. of the French Commercial Code. It is our responsibility to express an opinion on the fairness of the information taken from the financial statements, on the proposed cancelation of preferential subscription rights and on certain other information relating to the issue, presented in this report.

We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with professional standards applicable in France to such engagements. These procedures consisted in verifying the information disclosed in the Board of Directors' report relating to the transaction and the terms and conditions for setting the issue price of the securities to be issued.

Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of each proposed issue, we have no matters to report as regards the methods used to set the issue price of the securities to be issued as set out in the Board of Directors' report.

Since the final terms and conditions of the issue(s) have not been set, we do not express an opinion in this respect or, consequently, on the proposed cancelation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights.

In accordance with article R.225-116 of the French Commercial Code, we will prepare an additional report if and when the Board of Directors uses this delegation of authority to issue shares or securities granting access to other securities, or issue securities granting access to securities to be issued.