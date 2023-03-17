17 March 2023 : Statutory Auditors' Report shares securities members employee 2022

This resolution is intended to grant the powers necessary to carry out all formalities resulting from the Annual General Meeting.

Twenty-first resolution: powers to carry out formalities

The Annual General Meeting grants full powers to the bearer of an original, copy or extract of these minutes to accomplish all legal and administrative formalities, and to make all filings and announcements prescribed by law.

8.2. Statutory Auditor's Report

8.2.1. Statutory Auditors' Report on the issue of shares and securities granting access to the Company's share capital reserved for members of an employee savings scheme

Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2023 - Seventeenth resolution

To the Annual General Meeting of L'Oreal,

In our capacity as the Statutory Auditors of your Company and in accordance with articles L.228-92 and L.225-135et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report to you on the proposed delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities granting access to the Company's share capital, with cancelation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for employees, corporate officers and eligible former employees of your Company and of French and non-French entities related to your Company within the meaning of article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code and article L.3344-1 of the French Labour Code (Code du travail), who are members of a Company employee savings scheme, a matter submitted for your approval.

This transaction is submitted for your approval in accordance with the provisions of article L.225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code and articles L.3332-18et seq. of the French Labour Code.

The amount of share capital increases that may be performed, immediately or in the future, under this delegation, is set at 1% of the Company's share capital as at the date of this Annual General Meeting, it being specified that the aggregate amount of share capital increases that may be carried out under this resolution and the eighteenth resolution may not exceed the maximum amount of 1% of the share capital as at the date of this Annual General Meeting, an overall limit applicable to the seventeenth and the eighteenth resolutions.

On the basis of its report, the Board of Directors invites you to delegate, for a period of twenty-six months as from the date of this Annual General Meeting, the authority to decide to undertake one or more share capital increases and to cancel your preferential subscription rights to the shares or securities to be issued. The Board of Directors would be responsible for setting the final terms and conditions of any such issue.

It is the role of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with articles R.225-113et seq. of the French Commercial Code. It is our responsibility to express an opinion on the fairness of the information taken from the financial statements, on the proposed cancelation of preferential subscription rights and on certain other information relating to the issue, presented in this report.

We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with professional standards applicable in France to such engagements. These procedures consisted in verifying the information disclosed in the Board of Directors' report relating to the transaction and the terms and conditions for setting the issue price of the securities to be issued.

Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of each proposed issue, we have no matters to report as regards the methods used to set the issue price of the securities to be issued as set out in the Board of Directors' report.

Since the final terms and conditions of the issue(s) have not been set, we do not express an opinion in this respect or, consequently, on the proposed cancelation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights.

In accordance with article R.225-116 of the French Commercial Code, we will prepare an additional report if and when the Board of Directors uses this delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares or securities granting access to other securities, or issue securities granting access to securities to be issued.