30 March 2022 : Presentation of the Board of Directors at 31 December 2021 and the candidates whose renewal is proposed to the General Meeting on 21 April 2022 (PDF 3.08 MB)

The composition of the Board reflects L'Oréal's shareholding structure, while guaranteeing the interests of all its shareholders. As of 31 December 2021, with the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, there are therefore five Directors from L'Oréal's major shareholders, seven independent Directors and two Directors representing the employees.

The diversity and complementarity of the Directors' industrial, entrepreneurial, financial and extra-financial (including human resources and sustainability) expertise mean they are equipped to quickly and thoroughly comprehend development challenges facing L'Oréal, the leader of a globalised and highly competitive cosmetics market in which constant innovation and adaptation are required.

Extremely committed and vigilant, and convinced that stringent governance creates value for the Company, the Directors always keep the Company's long-term interest first in mind as they voice their opinions. The Directors proactively and assiduously participate in the work of the Board and its Committees, which play an active role in preparing the Board's deliberations.

12

PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Board Committees

At 31 December 2021

Age

Female/Male

Nationality

No.ofoﬃces

inlisted

companies*

Independence

Initialdate

ofappointment

Expirydateof termofoﬃce (AGM)

Yearsofservice

ontheBoard

Nominations andGovernance

Strategyand Sustainability

Audit

HRand Remuneration

Chairman

Mr Jean-Paul

Agon

65 M French 1 25/04/2006 2022 15

C

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Mr Nicolas Hieronimus

57 M French 20/04/2021 2025 <1

Ms Françoise Bettencourt

Françoise BettencourtMeyers andherfamily

Meyers Vice-Chairwoman

Mr Jean-Victor

Meyers

Mr Nicolas

Meyers

68 35 33 F M M French French French 12/06/1997 13/02/2012 30/06/2020 2025 2024 2024 24 9 1

● ● ● ● ●

Directorslinked toNestlé

Mr Paul Bulcke** Vice-ChairmanMs Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch

67 57 M F Belgian Swiss French 2 20/04/2017 20/04/2016 2025 2024 4 5

●

●

●

●

Ms Sophie

Bellon

Mr Patrice

Caine

Ms Fabienne

Dulac

Independent directors

Ms Belén Garijo

Ms Ilham

Kadri

Ms Virginie

Morgon

Mr Alexandre

Ricard

60 51 54 61 53 52 49 F M F F F F M French French French Spanish French Moroccan French French 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ 22/04/2015 17/04/2018 18/04/2019 17/04/2014 30/06/2020 26/04/2013 20/04/2021 2023 2022 2023 2022 2024 2025 2025 6 3 2 7 1 8 <1

●

CC

●

●

●

●

●

C

Director representing employees

Ms Ana Soﬁa

Amaral

Mr Georges Liarokapis

56 59 F M Portuguese French Greek 15/07/2014 15/07/2014 2022 2022 7 7

●

male directors***

●

♦ Independence within the meaning of the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code as assessed by the Board of Directors

● Member of the Committee C Chairman of the Committee

* Number of o ces (excluding L'Oréal) held in listed companies, including foreign companies, in accordance with the provisions of Article 19 of the

AFEP-MEDEF Code (i.e. excluding o ces in subsidiaries and shareholdings, held alone or in concert, by an executive o cer of companies whose main activity is to acquire and manage such holdings).

** Paul Bulcke was a Director of L'Oréal from 2012 to June 2014 and then again since 2017. *** Excluding directors representing employees.

3. PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Activities of the Board and its Committees in 2021

ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES IN 2021

The Board of Directors fully assumes its role in defining the Group's strategic orientations.

Thanks to an open and constructive dialogue with the General Management and regular meetings with management, the Directors are completely up-to-date with L'Oréal's economic reality and fully informed of all the Company's activities, its performances and the challenges it faces. They examine the main areas and opportunities for long-term development and acquisitions in particular.

The Directors make sure that the decisions taken contribute to implementation of the strategy.

Wishing to continually enhance its role to reflect on issues and drive strategic decision-making, in 2021, the Board carried out an evaluation of its modus operandi and organisation, as it has done every year since 1996 (see section 2.3.4. "Self-evaluation by the Board of Directors" of the 2021 Universal Registration Document).

BOARD OF DIRECTORS 8 meetings in 2021 95% attendance rate

MAIN WORK IN 2021

● Corporate governance: • Changes in the composition of the Board and Committees, preparation of draft resolutions on the renewal of terms of office and nominations; information on the expectations of investors and proxy advisors; • 2021 Annual General Meeting: monitoring the requirements for holding the meeting behind closed doors; • New governance structure from 1 May 2021: separation of the offices of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; • Evaluation of the modus operandi of the Board; and executive sessions.

● Strategic transaction approved by the Board of Directors: buyback by L'Oréal of 4% of its own shares held by Nestlé.

● Remuneration policy for executive corporate officers and Human Resources: definition of the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer; determination of the annual variable remuneration of Mr Jean-Paul Agon for 2020; Group employee remuneration policy; review of the diversity and gender balance policy and definition of objectives for gender balance within management bodies; report on the third worldwide shareholding plan.

● Business activity and results: systematic review of sales by business segment, by zone and by brand; analysis of market share and competition; analysis of the development of e-commerce; regular update on the consequences of the Covid-19 health crisis and the actions taken.

● Strategic issues in 2021: presentation of L'Oréal's CSR policy for 2030; presentation of the Ethics policy and update on its roll-out within the Group; analysis of digital transformation and strategic challenges for L'Oréal; update on acquisitions conducted over the last 10 years; presentation on the activities of the Values Committee.

● Strategic seminar held in June 2021: "e-visit" to three countries (China, India, United States) and the Sub-Saharan Africa zone. Continued reflection on beauty in 2030 and post-Covid beauty.

STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE 5 meetings - 100% attendance rate

AUDIT COMMITTEENOMINATIONS AND GOVERNANCE

COMMITTEE

HUMAN RESOURCES AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

4 meetings - 93% attendance rate

4 meetings - 100% attendance rate

4 meetings - 96% attendance rate

2021 MAIN ACTIVITIES

2021 MAIN ACTIVITIES

2021 MAIN ACTIVITIES

2021 MAIN ACTIVITIES

● Analysis of sales, update on business activities, regular report on the consequences of the Covid-19 health crisis;

● Update on changes in the markets and on competition;

● Analysis of the performance of the latest product launches;

● Review of the Group's strategic development prospects;

● Review of the latest sustainable development initiatives;

● Review of the main acquisition projects, and review of recent acquisitions;

● Review of the proposed credit line subject to ESG criteria;

● Update on the brands.

● Review of the accounts and financial position;

● Risk review and monitoring;

● Review of risk mapping and the changes in the Vigilance Plan and risk factors (URD);

● Review of Internal Control and Internal Audit;

● Monitoring of the business plan for acquisitions;

● Approval of non-audit services;

● Review of Statutory Auditors' Reports;

● Review of the transition plan following the expiry of the Statutory Auditors' terms of office at the 2022 Annual General Meeting;

● Data privacy: assessment of measures deployed;

● Taxation: impact of the new international taxation system.

● Monitoring of implementation of General Management procedures from 1 May 2021: separation of the offices of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

● Reflection on the composition of the Board and its Committees;

● Review of succession and emergency plans;

● Diversity policy applied to the Board of Directors: objectives and 2021 results;

● Review of the independence of Directors;

● Organisation and annual evaluation of the modus operandi of the Board;

● Topical issues with regard to governance (Reports by the AMF and the Haut Comité de Gouvernement d'Entreprise, etc.);

● Review of the voting policies of the main investors and proxy advisors;

● Implementation of the procedure for regular evaluation of current agreements concluded under normal terms.

● Review of the Committees' CSR obligations;

● Presentation on the Values Committee.

● Analysis of the performance of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2020;

● Recommendations on the 2021 remuneration policies, proposals concerning the variable remuneration structure and setting of objectives for 2021;

● Recommendations on the 2022 remuneration policies for the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer;

● Analysis of the voting policies of the main investors and proxy advisors on remuneration issues;

● Preparation of the Say On Pay resolutions (ex ante and ex post);

● Long Term Incentive Policy (delivery of the 2017 Plan, preparation of the 2021 Plan, review of the draft resolution on performance shares for 2022);

● Diversity: policy developed and results obtained;

● Distribution of directors' remuneration;

● Review of the Group's remuneration policy;

● Project to launch the third global employee shareholding plan.

Composition of the Board of Directors

2.2.2. List of corporate offices and directorships of the Directors and corporate officers exercised at 31 December 2021

Jean-Paul Agon - CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Age: 65 French Expiry date of term of office: 2022 Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee

Jean-Paul Agon joined the L'Oréal Group in 1978. Following an international career as General Manager of the Consumer Products Division in Greece and of L'Oréal Paris in France, International Managing Director of Biotherm, General Manager of L'Oréal Germany, General Manager of the Asia Zone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal USA, Jean-Paul Agon was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal in 2005, and then Chief Executive Officer in April 2006, and finally Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2011. Since 1 May 2021, Jean-Paul Agon has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors without assuming the functions of Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Paul Agon has been a Director of L'Oréal since 2006. Jean-Paul Agon is the Chairman of the L'Oréal Corporate Foundation and Director of Air Liquide.

● Professional address: L'Oréal - 41, rue Martre - 92117 Clichy Cedex - France

● Holds 1,268,000 L'Oréal shares

OTHER CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD French company Air Liquide S.A. * Director Others L'Oréal Corporate Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors Raisesherpas Director French Association of Private Enterprises (AFEP) Director French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) Director HEC Foundation Director Société des Amis du Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris Chairman

* EXPIRY DATE OF TERM OF OFFICE L'Oréal Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 2021 Other L'Oréal Fund for Women Chairman of the Board of Directors 2021 Listed company.

CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS AND EXPIRED

French company

Nicolas Hieronimus - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Age: 57 French Expiry date of term of office: 2025

Nicolas Hieronimus joined the L'Oréal Group in 1987 and was appointed Marketing Director for Laboratoires Garnier in 1993. After an international career as Director of the Garnier Maybelline Division in the United Kingdom, General Manager in France, then International General Manager of L'Oréal Paris and General Manager of L'Oréal Mexico, Nicolas Hieronimus was appointed as the General Manager of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division and joined the Executive Committee in 2008. In 2011, he was appointed President L'Oréal Luxe, a role that he held until the end of 2018. In 2013, Nicolas Hieronimus became the General Manager of Selective Divisions (Luxury, Active Cosmetics, Professional Products). He was appointed Deputy CEO in charge of Divisions in May 2017. Nicolas Hieronimus was appointed Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal on 1 May 2021. He has been a Director of L'Oréal since April 2021.

● Professional address: L'Oréal - 41, rue Martre - 92117 Clichy Cedex - France

● Holds 202,428 L'Oréal shares

OTHER CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD

Others

L'Oréal Fund for Women Chairman of the Board of Directors L'Oréal Corporate Foundation Director

CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS AND EXPIRED

EXPIRY DATE OF TERM OF OFFICE

French company

L'Oréal Produits de Luxe International

Manager

2019

64

Composition of the Board of Directors

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers - VICE-CHAIRWOMAN - Age: 68 French Expiry date of term of office: 2025 Committee Member: ● Strategy and Sustainability, ● Nominations and Governance, ● Human Resources and Remuneration

Daughter of Liliane Bettencourt and granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, Eugène Schueller, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has been the Chairwoman of the family-owned holding company Téthys since 31 January 2012, and is the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of the investment subsidiary Téthys Invest, Chairwoman of the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation and Honorary Chairwoman of the Pour l'Audition Foundation.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has been a Director of L'Oréal since 1997 and has been Vice-Chairwoman of the Board of Directors since 2020.

● Professional address: Téthys - 27-29, rue des Poissonniers - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine - France

● Holds 33,182,455 L'Oréal shares

OTHER CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD

French companies Téthys SAS

Chairwoman

Téthys Invest SAS Financière l'Arcouest SAS

Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Chairwoman

Others

Bettencourt Schueller Foundation Fondation Pour l'AuditionChairwoman of the Board of Directors

Honorary Chairwoman and member of the Board of Directors

CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS AND EXPIRED

EXPIRY DATE OF TERM OF OFFICE

French company

Société Immobilière Sebor SAS

Chairwoman

2020

Paul Bulcke - VICE-CHAIRMAN - Age: 67 Belgian and Swiss Expiry date of term of office: 2025 Committee Member: ● Strategy and Sustainability, ● Nominations and Governance, ● Human Resources and Remuneration

After pursuing an international career at the highest level within the Nestlé Group, holding various positions in Europe and Latin America, in 2004 Paul Bulcke was appointed Executive Vice President and Zone Director for zone Americas of Nestlé S.A. before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé S.A. from 2008 to 2016.

Paul Bulcke has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nestlé since 2017. Paul Bulcke was a Director of L'Oréal from 2012 to June 2014 and then again since 2017. He is also a Director of Roche Holding (Switzerland).

● Professional address: Nestlé - Avenue Nestlé, 55 - CH 1800 Vevey - Switzerland

● Holds 3,000 L'Oréal shares

MAIN CORPORATE OFFICE HELD OUTSIDE L'ORÉAL

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)*

Chairman of the Board of Directors

OTHER CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD Foreign company

Roche Holding Ltd (Switzerland)*

Member of the Board of Directors

Others

2030 Water Resources Group (WRG) JP Morgan International Council

Co-Chairman

Member

The Avenir Suisse foundation (Switzerland) World Economic Forum (WEF)

Member of the Board of Directors

Member of the Community of Chairpersons

CORPORATE OFFICES AND DIRECTORSHIPS HELD OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS AND EXPIRED

EXPIRY DATE OF TERM OF OFFICE

Foreign companies

* Nestlé Health Science S.A. in Lutry (Switzerland) Member of the Strategic Advisory Board Nestlé Skin Health S.A. (Switzerland) Member of the Strategic Advisory Board Others European Round Table for Industry [ERT] (Belgium) Member Consumer Goods Forum Member of the Board of Directors and member of the Governance Committee Listed companies L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021 65

2017 2017 2021 2017