31 March 2021: 2020 Universal Registration document including the management report, and the corporate governance report (PDF 252.97 KB)

Elements of the 2020 Management Report
References
Chapter/Pages
Relative proportion of the fixed and variable remuneration
L. 22-10-9,I-2°
91
of the French Commercial Code
Use of the "claw back" possibility to claim the return of variable remuneration
L. 22-10-9,I-3°
N/A
of the French Commercial Code
Commitments of any kind made by the Company for the benefit of its Directors and
L. 22-10-9,I-4°
106-110
Corporate Officers, corresponding to elements of remuneration, indemnities or benefits
of the French Commercial Code
due or likely to be due as a result of the assumption, termination or change in their
duties, or thereafter
Remuneration paid or granted by a company included in the scope of consolidation
L. 22-10-9,I-5°
N/A
pursuant to Article L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code
of the French Commercial Code
Remuneration ratios between the remuneration of each Corporate Officer and the
L. 22-10-9,I-6°
105
average and median remunerations of the Company employees
of the French Commercial Code
Annual change in the remuneration, the Company's performances, the average
L. 22-10-9,I-7°
105
remuneration of the Company employees and the abovementioned ratios over the five
of the French Commercial Code
past fiscal years
Explanation on how the total remuneration complies with the remuneration policy
L. 22-10-9,I-8°
89-90,103-105
adopted, including the way it contributes to long term performances of the Company
of the French Commercial Code
and the way the performance criteria has been applied
Manner in which the vote of the last ordinary general meeting provided for by I of article
L 22-10-9I-9°
88
L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code has been taken into account
of the French Commercial Code
Deviation from the procedure for the implementation of the remuneration policy
L. 22-10-9,I-10°
99
and any derogations
of the French Commercial Code
Application of Article L. 225-45 al. 2 of the French Commercial Code (suspension of
L. 22-10-9,I-11°
N/A
payment of directors' remuneration in the event of failure to comply with the Board of
of the French Commercial Code
Directors' gender diversity)
Attribution and retention of stock options by Directors and Corporate Officers
L. 225-185
111
of the French Commercial Code
Attribution and retention of free share grants to Corporate Officers
L. 225-197-1 and L. 22-10-59
112
of the French Commercial Code
Information on governance
List of all terms of office and functions held in any company by each Director and
L. 225-37-4, 1°
59-66
Corporate Officer during the fiscal year
|
|
Agreements between an Executive Officer or a major shareholder and a subsidiary
L. 225-37-4, 2°
N/A
of the French Commercial Code
Table summarizing the authorisations in force granted by the Annual General Meeting
L. 225-37-4, 3°
353
of the French Commercial Code
Procedures for exercising the General Management
L. 225-37-4, 4°
50
of the French Commercial Code
Composition, preparation and modus operandi of the work of the Board of Directors
L. 22-10-10, 1°
53, 69-73
of the French Commercial Code
Description of the diversity policy, objectives and results applied to Board members
L. 22-10-10, 2°
54-55
(including gender diversity)
of the French Commercial Code
Limits provided by the Board of Directors on Chief Executive Officer's powers
L. 22-10-10, 3°
80
of the French Commercial Code
Reference to of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code and application of the
L. 22-10-10, 4°
50, 113
comply or explain principle
of the French Commercial Code
Specific conditions related to shareholders' attendance at the Annual General meeting
L. 22-10-10, 5°
351-352
of the French Commercial Code
Description and implementation of the evaluation procedure of non-regulated
L 22-10-10, 6°
75
agreements
of the French Commercial Code
Information that may have an impact in the event of a takeover bid or exchange offer
L. 22-10-11
355-356
Shareholders' agreements relating to the securities comprising the Company's share
of the French Commercial Code
capital
Share ownership and capital
Structure and change in Company capital and threshold notifications
L. 233-13
355-356
of the French Commercial Code
Acquisition and disposal by the Company of treasury shares
L. 225-211
357
of the French Commercial Code
Employee share ownership
L. 225-102 al. 1
355-356
of the French Commercial Code
