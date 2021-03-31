31 March 2021: 2020 Universal Registration document including the management report, and the corporate governance report (PDF 252.97 KB)

Log in
APPENDICES

Management Report cross-reference table

9.8. MANAGEMENT REPORT CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE

In order to review the elements of the Management Report, the following thematic table makes it possible to identify the main information provided for by Articles L. 225-100 et seq., L. 22-10-35 et L. 22-10-36, L. 232-1 and R. 225-102 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and the specific section of the Annual Report related to the corporate governance pursuant to Articles L. 225- 37, al 6 et seq., L. 22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code.

Elements of the 2020 Management Report

References

Chapter/Pages

Group situation and activity

Situation of the Company during the past fiscal year and objective and exhaustive

L. 225-100-1,I-1°, L. 232-1, II, L.

analysis of the business development, results and financial situation of the Company

233-6 and L. 233-26 of the French

33-40

and the Group, in particular its debt situation, in relation to the volume and complexity

Commercial Code

of business

Key financial performance indicators

L. 225-100-1,I-2°

12-18

of the French Commercial Code

Key non-financial performance indicators relating to the Company and the Group's

L. 225-100-1,I-2°

12-18,

specific activity

of the French Commercial Code

45-46

Significant events since the beginning of the current fiscal year

L. 232-1, II and L. 233-26

41

of the French Commercial Code

Company and Group foreseeable trends and outlooks

L. 232-1, II and L. 233-26

41

of the French Commercial Code

Identity of the main shareholders and voting rights holders in the General Meeting,

L .233-13

355

and modifications during the fiscal year

of the French Commercial Code

Existing branch offices ("succursales")

L. 232-1, II

47

of the French Commercial Code

Significant acquisitions during the fiscal year of equity interests in companies which have

L. 233-6 paragraph 1

342

their registered office in France

of the French Commercial Code

Disposal of cross-shareholdings

L. 233-29, L. 233-30 and R. 233-19

N/A

of the French Commercial Code

Research and Development activities (and operations)

L. 232-1, II and L. 233-26

23-32

of the French Commercial Code

Table of Company results over the past five fiscal years

R. 225-102

341

of the French Commercial Code

Information on suppliers and customers payment terms

D. 441-6

340

of the French Commercial Code

Intragroup loans granted and auditors declaration

L. 511-6 and R. 511-2-1-3

N/A

of the French Monetary

and Financial Code

Risks factors, internal control and risk management

Description of the main risks and uncertainties faced by the Company

L. 225-100-1,I-3° and 4°

140-149

of the French Commercial Code

Description of the financial risks related to the effects of climate change and of the

L. 22-10-35, 1°

146, 169-175,193-200

measures taken by the Company to reduce them through a low-carbon strategy in all

of the French Commercial Code

components of its business

Internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company and

L. 22-10-35, 2°

124-125

the Groupe, related to preparation and processing of financial and accounting

of the French Commercial Code

information

Information on the objectives and policy regarding the hedging of each main category

L. 225-100-1., 4°

293-296

of transactions and on the exposure to price, credit, liquidity and treasury risks, including

of the French Commercial Code

the use of financial instruments

Anti-corruption policy

Loi n° 2016-1691 of December 9,

227-228

2016 called « Sapin 2 »

Vigilance Plan and update on its effective implementation

L. 225-102-4 of the French

127-139

Commercial Code

Corporate Governance

Information on remuneration

Remuneration policy of the Directors and Corporate Officers

L. 22-10-8, I, paragraph 2 of the

88-100

French Commercial Code

Remuneration and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded in respect of the fiscal

L. 22-10-9,I-1° of the French

101-105

year to each Director and Corporate Officer

Commercial Code

9

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

401

9. APPENDICES

Management Report cross-reference table

Elements of the 2020 Management Report

References

Chapter/Pages

Relative proportion of the fixed and variable remuneration

L. 22-10-9,I-2°

91

of the French Commercial Code

Use of the "claw back" possibility to claim the return of variable remuneration

L. 22-10-9,I-3°

N/A

of the French Commercial Code

Commitments of any kind made by the Company for the benefit of its Directors and

L. 22-10-9,I-4°

106-110

Corporate Officers, corresponding to elements of remuneration, indemnities or benefits

of the French Commercial Code

due or likely to be due as a result of the assumption, termination or change in their

duties, or thereafter

Remuneration paid or granted by a company included in the scope of consolidation

L. 22-10-9,I-5°

N/A

pursuant to Article L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code

of the French Commercial Code

Remuneration ratios between the remuneration of each Corporate Officer and the

L. 22-10-9,I-6°

105

average and median remunerations of the Company employees

of the French Commercial Code

Annual change in the remuneration, the Company's performances, the average

L. 22-10-9,I-7°

105

remuneration of the Company employees and the abovementioned ratios over the five

of the French Commercial Code

past fiscal years

Explanation on how the total remuneration complies with the remuneration policy

L. 22-10-9,I-8°

89-90,103-105

adopted, including the way it contributes to long term performances of the Company

of the French Commercial Code

and the way the performance criteria has been applied

Manner in which the vote of the last ordinary general meeting provided for by I of article

L 22-10-9I-9°

88

L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code has been taken into account

of the French Commercial Code

Deviation from the procedure for the implementation of the remuneration policy

L. 22-10-9,I-10°

99

and any derogations

of the French Commercial Code

Application of Article L. 225-45 al. 2 of the French Commercial Code (suspension of

L. 22-10-9,I-11°

N/A

payment of directors' remuneration in the event of failure to comply with the Board of

of the French Commercial Code

Directors' gender diversity)

Attribution and retention of stock options by Directors and Corporate Officers

L. 225-185

111

of the French Commercial Code

Attribution and retention of free share grants to Corporate Officers

L. 225-197-1 and L. 22-10-59

112

of the French Commercial Code

Information on governance

List of all terms of office and functions held in any company by each Director and

L. 225-37-4, 1°

59-66

Corporate Officer during the fiscal year

of the French Commercial Code

Agreements between an Executive Officer or a major shareholder and a subsidiary

L. 225-37-4, 2°

N/A

of the French Commercial Code

Table summarizing the authorisations in force granted by the Annual General Meeting

L. 225-37-4, 3°

353

of the French Commercial Code

Procedures for exercising the General Management

L. 225-37-4, 4°

50

of the French Commercial Code

Composition, preparation and modus operandi of the work of the Board of Directors

L. 22-10-10, 1°

53, 69-73

of the French Commercial Code

Description of the diversity policy, objectives and results applied to Board members

L. 22-10-10, 2°

54-55

(including gender diversity)

of the French Commercial Code

Limits provided by the Board of Directors on Chief Executive Officer's powers

L. 22-10-10, 3°

80

of the French Commercial Code

Reference to of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code and application of the

L. 22-10-10, 4°

50, 113

comply or explain principle

of the French Commercial Code

Specific conditions related to shareholders' attendance at the Annual General meeting

L. 22-10-10, 5°

351-352

of the French Commercial Code

Description and implementation of the evaluation procedure of non-regulated

L 22-10-10, 6°

75

agreements

of the French Commercial Code

Information that may have an impact in the event of a takeover bid or exchange offer

L. 22-10-11

355-356

Shareholders' agreements relating to the securities comprising the Company's share

of the French Commercial Code

capital

Share ownership and capital

Structure and change in Company capital and threshold notifications

L. 233-13

355-356

of the French Commercial Code

Acquisition and disposal by the Company of treasury shares

L. 225-211

357

of the French Commercial Code

Employee share ownership

L. 225-102 al. 1

355-356

of the French Commercial Code

402 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

APPENDICES

Management Report cross-reference table

Elements of the 2020 Management Report

References

Chapter/Pages

Possible adjustments for securities giving access to share capital in case of buybacks of

R. 228-90 and R. 228-91

N/A

shares or financial transactions

of the French Commercial Code

Information on trading by Directors, Corporate Officers and related persons in L'Oréal

L. 621-18-2 of the French

114

Shar

Monetary and Financial Code

Amount of dividends paid out in respect of the three previous fiscal years

243 bis of the French Tax Code

17, 363

Non-financial statement

L. 225-102-1,L.22-10-38, R. 225-

See Cross-reference

105 of the French Commercial

table, 236-238

Code

Additional Information

Additional tax information

223 quater and 223 quinquies

339

of the French Tax Code

Injunctions or financial penalties in respect of anti-competitive practices

L. 464-2

304

of the French Commercial Code

9

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

403

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
