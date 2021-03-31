31 March 2021: Voting and proxy form & Request for provision of statutory documents and information (1/2) (PDF 509.15 KB) 03/31/2021 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

HOW TO TAKE PART IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING? Given the context related to Covid-19, shareholders will not be able to physically attend the General Meeting. Nevertheless, the General Meeting will be broadcast live on loreal-finance.com, provided that the conditions for this retransmission can be met. All L'Oréal shares are convened to the Annual General Meeting on April 20th, 2021 namely the following ISIN codes: FR0000120321, FR0011149590, FR0013374436, FR0013459336 and FR0014000RC4. Participate in the Annual General Meeting You therefore have two possibilies to exercise your right to vote: by Internet: vote or be represented by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a proxy (1) ;

; by correspondence: vote or be represented by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a proxy (1) . It is specified that no admission card will be delivered. Shareholders will be able to obtain, upon request, confirmation that their vote has been recorded and taken into account by the Company, unless this information is already available to them. Any request from a shareholder to do so must be addressed within three months of the date of the General Meeting (with proof of the shareholder's status). The Company will respond within 15 days after receipt of the request for confirmation or the date of the General Meeting. Please note that any shareholder who has already cast his vote at a distance, sent a proxy or a certificate of participation under the legal conditions may choose another mode of participation in the Meeting provided that his instruction in this regard reaches the Company until the fourth day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e. no later than Friday, April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time). Please note that the shareholder who has already expressed his vote has the option of selling all or part of his shares. However, if the transfer is settled before Friday, April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time), the Company invalidates or modifies accordingly, as the case may be, the vote cast at a distance, the power, or the certificate of participation. METHODS OF PARTICIPATION VIA INTERNET You are a directly registered shareholder Log in to the Planetshares website: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com, which will be open from Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 until Monday, April 19th, 2021, 3 p.m. (Paris local time) using the identification number and password which have been provided to you and which you usually use to consult your account. Then follow the instructions appearing on the screen and click on "Participate in the General Meeting". You are a holder of bearer shares You can use the "Votaccess" service to vote via Internet, if the financial intermediary managing your shares offers this service. To access the "Votaccess" service, which will be available from Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 until the day before the Annual General Meeting, namely until Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 3 p.m. (Paris local time), connect to your financial intermediary's "stock market" ("Bourse" portal). Then follow the instructions appearing on the screen. You are a managed registered shareholder If you want to vote via Internet, use the paper voting form, enclosed with this convening notice, which contains your identifier in the top right-hand corner. This identifier will enable you to access the Planetshares website: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com, open from Wednesday, March 31st, 2021, until Monday, April 19th, 2021, 3 p.m. (Paris local time). If you do not have your password, you should ask for it by clicking as follows: "Forgotten or not received password?" Then follow the instructions appearing on the screen to obtain your password to connect to the site. Important To prevent overloading of the dedicated secure website, it is recommended not to wait until the day before the Annual General Meeting to vote.

If you vote via Internet, do not return the participation form for postal voting. Article R. 225-79 of the French Commercial Code, by reference to article R. 22-10-24 of the same code, makes it possible to appoint a proxy Online. For further information please see the section entitled "Appointment and revocation of a proxy for the Annual General Meeting" of this document. L'ORÉAL - MID-SECTION BOOKLET 2021 METHODS OF PARTICIPATION BY CORRESPONDENCE OR BY PROXY For holders of registered shares: You can choose one of the three following possibilities; tick the box B of the voting form(1): vote by post: tick box "I vote by post" ( B1 ) and vote following the instructions;

) and vote following the instructions; give your proxy to the Chairman of the meeting: tick the box "I hereby give proxy to the Chairman of the meeting" ( B2 ). In that case, a vote in favor of adopting resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of Directors, and a vote against adopting any other draft resolutions will be issued (2) ;

). In that case, a vote in favor of adopting resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of Directors, and a vote against adopting any other draft resolutions will be issued ; give your proxy to someone else: tick the box "I hereby appoint" ( B3 ) and give the name of the person appointed as your proxy who will be present at the meeting (2) . For holders of bearer shares: Your request must be addressed to your account-keeping institution, which is responsible for transmitting the participation form accompanied by a certificate of participation to BNP Paribas Securities Services. Any request for a participation form must, to be honored, be received no later than Tuesday April 13th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time). To be taken into account, this duly completed form must then reach BNP Paribas Securities Services no later than Friday April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time), using the enclosed "T" envelope. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD THIS VOTING FORM BE RETURNED TO L'ORÉAL In order for this voting form to be considered, whatever option you have chosen, it has to be: Duly dated and signed in the "Date & Signature" box; and

Received by the Department Assemblées Générales of BNP Paribas Securities Services, at the following address: BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTS Service Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France, no later than Friday, April 16 th , 2021 at midnight (Paris local time) . Do not check box A: in 2021, the General Meeting will be held exceptionally behind closed You wish to vote by post: You wish to give mandate doors without the physical tick here and follow to the AGM President presence of the shareholders instructions. tick here. for health reasons. Important : Avant d'exercer votre choix, veuillez prendre connaissance des instructions situées au verso- Important : Before selecting please refer to instructions on reverse side AQuelle que soit l'option choisie, noircir comme ceci la ou les cases correspondantes, dater et signer au bas du formulaire - Whichever option is used, shade box(es) like this, date and sign at the bottom of the form JE DÉSIRE ASSISTER À CETTE ASSEMBLÉE et demande une carte d'admission : dater et signer au bas du formulaire / I WISH TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING and requestan admission card:date and sign atthe bottomofthe form CADRE RÉSERVÉ À LA SOCIÉTÉ - FOR COMPANY'S USE ONLY ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE des actionnaires Identifiant - Account B4 convoquée le mardi 20 avril 2021 à 10 h 00, Vote simple tenue à huis closau 41 rue Martre, 92110 CLICHY, France. Nominatif Single vote [ Vote double Société Anonyme au capital de 111 974 316 € Nombre d'actions Registered COMBINED GENERAL MEETING of the shareholders Siège social : Number of shares [ Porteur Double vote 14, rue Royale, 75008 PARIS - France to be held on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 10:00 am 632 012 100 RCS PARIS behind closed doorsat 41 rue Martre, 92110 CLICHY, FRANCE Bearer Nombre de voix - Number of voting rights Registered shareholders, please find here you Planetshares ID. B1 JE VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE / I VOTE BY POST Sur les projets de Cf. au verso (2) - See reverse (2) résolutions non agréés, je vote en noircissant la case correspondant à mon choix. Je vote OUI à tous les projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le Conseil d'Administration On the draft resolutions not ou le Directoire ou la Gérance, à l'EXCEPTION de ceux que je signale en noircissant comme ceci approved, I cast my vote by l'une des cases "Non" ou "Abstention". / I vote YES all the draft resolutions approved by the shading the box of my Board of Directors, EXCEPT those indicated by a shaded box, like this , for which I vote No or choice. Abstention. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A B Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Abs. C D Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No Abs. 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 E F Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No 34 Abs. 31 32 33 35 36 37 38 39 40 G H Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No Abs. 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 J K Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No Abs. Si des amendements ou des résolutions nouvelles étaient présentés en assemblée, je vote NON sauf si je signale un autre choix en noircissant la case correspondante : In case amendments or new resolutions are proposed during the meeting, I vote NO unless I indicate another choice by shading the corresponding box: -Jedonne pouvoir au Président de l'Assemblée générale. / I appoint the Chairman of the General Meeting………………………………………….………...... - Je m'abstiens. / I abstain from voting ..................................................................................................................................................................................... Je donne procuration [cf. au verso renvoi (4)] à M., Mme ou Mlle, Raison Sociale pour voter en mon nom

I appoint [see reverse (4)] Mr, Mrs or Miss, Corporate Name to vote on my behalf............................................................................................................................. ....................................................................................... Pour être pris en considération, tout formulaire doit parvenir au plus tard : vendredi 16 avril 2021 / Friday, April 16th, 2021 To be considered, this completed form must be returned no later than: sur 1ère convocation / on 1st notification à la banque / to the bank Services Actionnaires de L'Oréal - BNP Paribas Securities CTO, Service Assemblées, Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9 rue du Débarcadère - 93761 PANTIN Cedex B2 B3 JE DONNE POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE Cf. au verso (3) I HEREBY GIVE MY PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GENERAL MEETING See reverse (3) ATTENTION: Pour les titres au porteur, les présentes instructions doivent être transmises à votre banque. CAUTION: As for bearer shares, the present instructions will be valid only if they are directly returned to your bank. Nom, prénom, adresse de l'actionnaire (les modifications de ces informations doivent être adressées à l'établissement concerné et ne peuvent être effectuées à l'aide de ce formulaire). Cf. au verso (1) Surname, first name, address of the shareholder (Change regarding this information have to be notified to relevant institution, no changes can be made using this proxy form). See reverse (1) In all cases, Write yout name and address date and sign here or verify them if they are the form here. already. Date & Signature You wish to give a mandate to a person who attends the AGM: tick here and write the person details. Si le formulaire est renvoyé daté et signé mais qu'aucun choix n'est coché (carte d'admission / vote par correspondance / pouvoir au président / pouvoir à mandataire), cela vaut automatiquement pouvoir au Président de l'Assemblée générale » 'If the form is returned dated and signed but no choice is checked (admission card / postal vote / power of attorney to the President / power of attorney to a representative), this automatically applies as a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting' Key information from L'Oréal Finance at your fingertips with the app: download our free, easy-to-use application specially designed for investors and shareholders from the App Store or Google Play. For holders of registered shares, the voting form is sent automatically with the convening notice. For holders of bearer shares who have not received the voting form, all requests have to be addressed to the institution that is custodian of your shares who will then transmit both the shareholding certificate and the postal voting form to BNP Paribas Securities Services. In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-79 of French Commercial Code, by reference to article R. 22-10-24 of the same code, it is possible to revoke a proxy who has previously been appointed. Please see the section entitled "Appointment and revocation of a proxy" on the following page of this document for further information. L'ORÉAL - MID-SECTION BOOKLET 2021 III APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF A PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Article R. 225-79 of the French Commercial Code, by reference to article R. 22-10-24 of the same code, makes it possible to revoke a proxy who has previously been appointed. The proxy given for an Annual General Meeting can be revoked in the same forms as are required to appoint the proxy. Designations or revocations of office expressed by post must reach the Company up to the fourth day preceding the date of the general meeting, i.e. no later than Friday, April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time). By post The person giving the proxy must send the service Assemblées Générales (Annual General Meetings Department) of BNP Paribas Securities Services a letter giving the name of the Company and the date of the Annual General Meeting, the surname, first name, address and registered share account number (or bank account details for bearer shareholders) of the person giving the proxy where applicable and the surname, first name and, if possible, the address of the proxy. Holders of bearer shares must mandatorily ask the institution that is the custodian of their shares to send written confirmation to the service Assemblées Générales, BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTS Assemblées Générales - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex. Appointments or revocations of proxies sent in on paper must be sent no later than 4 calendar days prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, namely at the latest Friday, April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time). Online Directly or managed registered shareholder: The shareholder will have to make his request on PlanetShares website: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com by logging in with his/her usual identifiers and password. On the home page, he will have to click on "Participate in the Annual General Meeting", then follow the indications shown on the screen. The proxy of registered shareholders must send their voting instructions for the exercise of their mandates in the form of a scanned copy of the single voting form, to BNP Paribas Securities Services, by email to the following adress: paris.bp2s.france.cts. mandats@bnpparibas.com. The form must bear the surname, first name and address of the mandatary, the mention "As mandatary", and must be dated and signed. Voting directions are indicated in the "I vote by mail" box on the form. This form must be sent no later than the fourth day prior to the date of the Meeting, no later than Friday April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time). The shareholder's proxy should contact the account holder, which will inform him of the voting procedures to be followed. of the Company and date of the Annual General Meeting, last name, first name, address, bank account details of the person granting the proxy and the last name, first name and, if possible, the proxy's address; the shareholder will mandatorily have to ask the financial intermediary which manages his/her securities account to send written confirmation to the Service Assemblées Générales of BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTS Assemblées Générales - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex. Only notifications of appointment or revocation of proxies may be sent to the above-mentionede-mail address and any request or notification made to this address for another purpose will not be taken into consideration and/or processed. Designations or revocations of office expressed by electronic means must reach the Company up to the fourth day preceding the date of the general meeting, i.e. no later than Friday, April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time). Important In accordance with Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder who wishes to submit written questionsmay do so in the following manner up until Friday, April 16th, 2021 at midnight (Paris local time) at the latest: registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt requested addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, 41, rue Martre - 92117 Clichy Cedex, France; or

to the following e-mail address: info-ag@loreal-finance.com . For holders of bearer shares, these questions must be accompanied by a certificate confirming that the shares are recorded in a shareholder's account in the holder's name. As the General Meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders, in order to promote shareholder dialogue, shareholders will also have the opportunity to ask questions which are not assimilated to written questions, between Friday April 16th, 2021 and Monday April 19th, 2021 at 3 p.m., at the following adress: AG-questionslibres@loreal-finance.com. These questions will be organized in groups by main themes and will be answered, to the extent possible, during the Internet broadcast of the General Meeting. 74 - © Picto : Created by Ava Mba from the Noun Project. Bearer shareholder: If the financial intermediary is connected to Votaccess: The shareholder will have to log in to his/her financial intermediary's "Stock market" ("Bourse") portal and access his/her securities account or share savings account in order to access the "Votaccess" portal. Then follow the instructions appearing on the screen. If the financial intermediary is not connected to Votaccess: the shareholder will have to send an email to the following address: paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com . This email must mandatorily contain the following information: name Shareholders will also be able to ask their questions by telephone on 20 April 2021 during the Shareholders' General Meeting via a conference call number (non-taxable call): From France + 33 1 72 72 74 47

From the UK + 44 203 00 92 480 It will be answered within the time allotted. production:- Tel. : +33 (0)1 55 32 29 FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO: CHECK OUR WEBSITE LOREAL-FINANCE.COM CONTACT THE SHAREHOLDER SERVICES DEPARTMENT ON THE FOLLOWING NUMBER WHEN CALLING FROM ABROAD: +33 1 40 14 80 50, FROM 8.45 A.M. TO 6 P.M. (PARIS LOCAL TIME) FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY SEND US AN E-MAILON: INFO-AG@LOREAL-FINANCE.COM Design and IV L'ORÉAL - MID-SECTION BOOKLET 2021 Attachments Original document

