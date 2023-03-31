31 March 2023 : Chap 5 LOREAL_DEU_2022 ENG

This information forms an intregral part of the Annual Financial Report as provided in Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial code.
2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Compared Consolidated Income Statements
L'Oréal S.A. is a French company, with its registered office in France. It performs a sales activity that is specific to France.
At the same time, L'Oréal S.A. acts as a holding company and provides strategic coordination on the one hand and scientific, industrial and marketing coordination for the L'Oréal Group throughout the world on the other.
The subsidiaries operate the Group's business activities in the countries or regions in which they are located, on the domestic or the export markets. To do so, they define the development strategy specific to their market(s), make the most suitable choices in terms of consumer targets and distribution channels, and manufacture, directly or indirectly, and market the brands they decide to sell on their market(s).
Almost all of the subsidiaries are owned by L'Oréal S.A. which has a holding or control percentage equal or close to 100%.
The financial statements set out in this chapter present the results of the L'Oréal Group as a whole, including all subsidiaries.
The Statutory Auditors' Report on the consolidated financial statements has been included at the end of this chapter.
5.1. Compared Consolidated Income Statements
€ millions
Notes
2022
2021
2020
Net sales
3.1
38,260.6
32,287.6
27,992.1
Cost of sales
-10,577.4
-8,433.3
-7,532.3
Gross profit
27,683.3
23,854.3
20,459.8
Research & Innovation expenses
-1,138.6
-1,028.7
-964.4
Advertising and promotion expenses
-12,059.0
-10,591.0
-8,647.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-7,028.8
-6,074.2
-5,638.5
Operating profit
3.1
7,456.9
6,160.3
5,209.0
Other income and expenses
4
-241.5
-432.0
-709.0
Operational profit
7,215.4
5,728.3
4,500.0
Finance costs on gross debt
-70.4
-38.0
-79.2
Finance income on cash and cash equivalents
69.8
18.5
19.8
Finance costs, net
-0.6
-19.4
-59.4
Other financial income and expenses
9.4
-72.3
-40.2
-36.5
Sanofi dividends
468.2
378.3
372.4
Profit before tax and associates
7,610.6
6,046.9
4,776.5
Income tax
6
-1,899.4
-1,445.4
-1,209.8
Share of profit in associates
1.4
0.6
0.9
Net profit
5,712.6
4,602.2
3,567.6
Attributable to:
● owners of the company
5,706.6
4,597.1
3,563.4
● non-controlling interests
6.0
5.1
4.2
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company (euros)
10.65
8.24
6.37
Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the company (euros)
10.61
8.21
6.34
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring
items (euros)
11.4
11.30
8.86
7.33
Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the company,