Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:01 2023-03-31 am EDT
411.25 EUR   +1.41%
01:03p31 March 2023 : Chap 5 LOREAL_DEU_2022 ENG
PU
01:03p31 March 2023 : Chap 6 LOREAL_DEU_2022_ENG
PU
12:42p31 March 2023 : Presentation of the Board of Directors 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

31 March 2023 : Chap 5 LOREAL_DEU_2022 ENG

03/31/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHAPTER 5

2022 Consolidated

Financial Statements *

5.1

Compared Consolidated Income

254

5

Statements

5.2

Consolidated Statement

255

of Comprehensive Income

5.3

Compared Consolidated Balance Sheets

256

5.4

Consolidated Statements of Changes

257

in Equity

5.5

Compared Consolidated Statements

259

of Cash Flows

5.6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial

260

Statements

5.7

Main consolidated companies

310

at 31 December 2022

5.7.1

Fully consolidated companies

310

5.7.2

Equity-accounted companies

312

5.8

Statutory Auditor's Report on the

313

Consolidated Financial Statements

  • This information forms an intregral part of the Annual Financial Report as provided in Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial code.

253

5

2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Compared Consolidated Income Statements

L'Oréal S.A. is a French company, with its registered office in France. It performs a sales activity that is specific to France.

At the same time, L'Oréal S.A. acts as a holding company and provides strategic coordination on the one hand and scientific, industrial and marketing coordination for the L'Oréal Group throughout the world on the other.

The subsidiaries operate the Group's business activities in the countries or regions in which they are located, on the domestic or the export markets. To do so, they define the development strategy specific to their market(s), make the most suitable choices in terms of consumer targets and distribution channels, and manufacture, directly or indirectly, and market the brands they decide to sell on their market(s).

Almost all of the subsidiaries are owned by L'Oréal S.A. which has a holding or control percentage equal or close to 100%.

The financial statements set out in this chapter present the results of the L'Oréal Group as a whole, including all subsidiaries.

The Statutory Auditors' Report on the consolidated financial statements has been included at the end of this chapter.

5.1. Compared Consolidated Income Statements

€ millions

Notes

2022

2021

2020

Net sales

3.1

38,260.6

32,287.6

27,992.1

Cost of sales

-10,577.4

-8,433.3

-7,532.3

Gross profit

27,683.3

23,854.3

20,459.8

Research & Innovation expenses

-1,138.6

-1,028.7

-964.4

Advertising and promotion expenses

-12,059.0

-10,591.0

-8,647.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-7,028.8

-6,074.2

-5,638.5

Operating profit

3.1

7,456.9

6,160.3

5,209.0

Other income and expenses

4

-241.5

-432.0

-709.0

Operational profit

7,215.4

5,728.3

4,500.0

Finance costs on gross debt

-70.4

-38.0

-79.2

Finance income on cash and cash equivalents

69.8

18.5

19.8

Finance costs, net

-0.6

-19.4

-59.4

Other financial income and expenses

9.4

-72.3

-40.2

-36.5

Sanofi dividends

468.2

378.3

372.4

Profit before tax and associates

7,610.6

6,046.9

4,776.5

Income tax

6

-1,899.4

-1,445.4

-1,209.8

Share of profit in associates

1.4

0.6

0.9

Net profit

5,712.6

4,602.2

3,567.6

Attributable to:

● owners of the company

5,706.6

4,597.1

3,563.4

● non-controlling interests

6.0

5.1

4.2

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company (euros)

10.65

8.24

6.37

Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the company (euros)

10.61

8.21

6.34

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring

items (euros)

11.4

11.30

8.86

7.33

Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the company,

excluding non-recurring items (euros)

11.4

11.26

8.82

7.30

254 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

5.2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

€ millions

Notes

2022

2021

2020

Consolidated net profit for the period

5,712.6

4,602.2

3,567.6

Cash flow hedges

288.5

-203.7

129.1

Cumulative translation adjustments

195.1

610.5

-790.2

Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss(1)

-58.0

41.5

-23.3

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

425.6

448.3

-684.4

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

9.3

152.1

1,192.2

-1,269.1

Actuarial gains and losses

11.3

395.6

585.5

-225.6

Income tax on items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss(1)

-111.5

-181.7

97.8

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss

436.2

1,596.0

-1,396.9

Other comprehensive income

861.8

2,044.3

-2,081.3

Consolidated comprehensive income

6,574.4

6,646.5

1,486.3

Attributable to:

● owners of the company

6,567.6

6,641.4

1,482.1

● non-controlling interests

6.8

5.1

4.2

(1) The tax effect is as follows:

€ millions

2022

2021

2020

Cash flow hedges

-58.0

41.5

-23.3

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

-58.0

41.5

-23.3

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

-6.1

-37.3

40.4

Actuarial gains and losses

-105.5

-144.4

57.4

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss

-111.5

-181.7

97.8

TOTAL

-169.5

-140.2

74.5

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

255

5

2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Compared Consolidated Balance Sheets

5.3. Compared Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

€ millions

Notes

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Non-current assets

32,794.5

30,937.6

29,046.8

Goodwill

7.1

11,717.7

11,074.5

10,514.2

Other intangible assets

7.2

3,640.1

3,462.8

3,356.3

Right-of-use assets

3.2

1,482.7

1,507.6

1,525.3

Property, plant and equipment

3.2

3,481.7

3,266.2

3,225.2

Non-current financial assets

9.3

11,652.8

10,920.2

9,604.8

Investments accounted for under the equity method

8

18.4

9.9

11.1

Deferred tax assets

6.3

801.1

696.5

809.9

Current assets

14,049.6

12,075.8

14,560.1

Inventories

3.3

4,079.4

3,166.9

2,675.8

Trade accounts receivable

3.3

4,755.5

4,021.0

3,511.3

Other current assets

3.3

2,423.2

2,037.9

1,732.7

Current tax assets

173.9

136.2

234.4

Cash and cash equivalents

9.2

2,617.7

2,713.8

6,405.9

TOTAL

46,844.2

43,013.4

43,606.9

Equity & liabilities

€ millions

Notes

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Equity

11

27,186.5

23,592.6

28,998.8

Share capital

107.0

111.5

112.0

Additional paid-in capital

3,368.7

3,265.6

3,259.8

Other reserves

11,675.6

19,092.2

18,642.5

Other comprehensive income

6,404.4

5,738.6

4,304.5

Cumulative translation adjustments

-83.8

-279.1

-889.2

Treasury shares

-

-8,940.2

-

Net profit attributable to owners of the company

5,706.6

4,597.1

3,563.4

Equity attributable to owners of the company

27,178.5

23,585.7

28,993.0

Non-controlling interests

8.0

6.9

5.8

Non-current liabilities

5,937.9

2,837.6

3,478.0

Provisions for employee retirement obligations and related benefits

5.4

457.9

360.6

1,013.5

Provisions for liabilities and charges

12.1

67.7

63.8

56.8

Non-current tax liabilities

6

275.6

344.8

397.9

Deferred tax liabilities

6.3

905.6

810.3

706.6

Non-current borrowings and debt

9.1

3,017.6

10.7

8.5

Non-current lease debt

9.1

1,213.5

1,247.5

1,294.7

Current liabilities

13,719.6

16,583.2

11,130.1

Trade accounts payable

6,345.6

6,068.1

4,764.5

Provisions for liabilities and charges

12.1

1,205.6

1,223.3

1,224.7

Other current liabilities

3.4

4,484.6

3,980.8

3,682.5

Income tax

264.2

268.9

215.1

Current borrowings and debt

9.1

1,012.8

4,619.4

856.4

Current lease debt

9.1

407.0

422.8

386.9

TOTAL

46,844.2

43,013.4

43,606.9

256 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5.4. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Equity

Retained

Other

attributable

Common

Additional

earnings compre-

Cumulative

to owners

Non-

shares

paid-in

and net

hensive

Treasury

translation

of the controlling

Total

€ millions

outstanding

Capital

capital

profit(1)

income

shares adjustments

company

interests

equity

At 31.12.2019

558,117,205

111.6

3,130.2

20,681.0

5,595.8

-

-99.2

29,419.3

6.7

29,426.0

Consolidated net profit for the period

3,563.4

3,563.4

4.2

3,567.6

Cash flow hedges

105.6

105.6

0.2

105.8

Cumulative translation adjustments

-801.8

-801.8

-0.3

-802.1

Hyperinflation

11.9

11.9

11.9

Other comprehensive income that may

be reclassified to profit and loss

105.6

-789.9

-684.3

-0.1

-684.4

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-1,228.8

-1,228.8

-1,228.8

Actuarial gains and losses

-168.1

-168.1

-168.1

Other comprehensive income that may

not be reclassified to profit and loss

-1,396.9

-1,396.9

-

-1,396.9

Consolidated comprehensive income

3,563.4

-1,291.3

-789.9

1,482.1

4.2

1,486.3

Capital increase

1,754,375

0.4

129.6

-0.2

129.8

129.8

Cancellation of Treasury shares

-

-

Dividends paid

(not paid on Treasury shares)

-2,172.6

-2,172.6

-4.9

-2,177.5

Share-based payment

129.7

129.7

129.7

Net changes in Treasury shares

-

-

Changes in the scope of consolidation

-

-

Other movements

4.8

4.8

-0.1

4.7

At 31.12.2020

559,871,580

112.0

3,259.8

22,206.0

4,304.5

-889.1

28,993.0

5.8

28,998.8

Consolidated net profit for the period

4,597.1

4,597.1

5.1

4,602.2

Cash flow hedges

-161.9

-161.9

-0.3

-162.2

Cumulative translation adjustments

582.4

582.4

0.3

582.7

Hyperinflation

27.8

27.8

27.8

Other comprehensive income that may

be reclassified to profit and loss

-161.9

610.2

448.3

-

448.3

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

1,154.9

1,154.9

1,154.9

Actuarial gains and losses

441.1

441.1

441.1

Other comprehensive income that may

not be reclassified to profit and loss

1,596.0

1,596.0

-

1,596.0

Consolidated comprehensive income

4,597.1

1,434.1

610.2

6,641.4

5.1

6,646.5

Capital increase

800,780

5.8

5.8

5.8

Cancellation of Treasury shares

-0.5

-1,104.3

1,104.8

-

-

Dividends paid

(not paid on Treasury shares)

-2,264.4

-2,264.4

-4.7

-2,269.1

Share-based payment

155.2

155.2

155.2

Net changes in Treasury shares

-25,260,000

-10,045.0

-10,045.0

-10,045.0

Changes in the scope of consolidation

-

-

Other movements(1)

99.8

99.8

0.6

100.4

At 31.12.2021

535,412,360

111.5

3,265.6

23,689.3

5,738.6

-8,940.2

-279.1

23,585.7

6.9

23,592.6

(1) Of which €102.2 million pertaining to the IFRIC 2021 interpretation on IAS 19 "Employee Benefits" on Attributing Benefit to Periods of Service.

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

257

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 17:02:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about L'ORÉAL
01:03p31 March 2023 : Chap 5 LOREAL_DEU_2022 ENG
PU
01:03p31 March 2023 : Chap 6 LOREAL_DEU_2022_ENG
PU
12:42p31 March 2023 : Presentation of the Board of Directors 2023
PU
03/29Italy's Illycaffe aims to make a bigger splash in the U.S. market, CEO says
RE
03/2727 March 2023 : Detail on the remuneration policy published on p. 102 of the Universal Reg..
PU
03/22LOREAL : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/22LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
03/22Genomatica, Inc. announced that it has received funding from L'Oréal S.A.
CI
03/20L'oreal : L'Oréal invests in biotechnology venture to scale development of plant-based ing..
PU
03/1717 March 2023 : Statutory Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Fin. Stat. 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 40 352 M 44 004 M 44 004 M
Net income 2023 6 152 M 6 709 M 6 709 M
Net cash 2023 1 067 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 217 B 237 B 237 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
EV / Sales 2024 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 87 369
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 405,55 €
Average target price 380,67 €
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL21.57%236 690
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.99%18 509
KAO CORPORATION-1.92%18 052
COTY INC.39.60%10 189
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-14.65%7 852
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.9.49%7 566
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer