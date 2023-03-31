Advanced search
31 March 2023 : Chap 6 LOREAL_DEU_2022_ENG

03/31/2023
CHAPITRE 6

Parent company financial statements *

  1. Compared income statements
  2. Compared balance sheets
  3. Changes in shareholders' equity
  4. Statements of cash flows
  5. Notes to the financial statements of L'Oréal S.A.
  6. Other information relating to the financial statements of L'Oréal S.A.
  1. Expenses and charges falling under Article 223 quater of the French Tax Code
  2. Invoices issued and received but not paid
    at the end of the financial year and in arrears
  3. Sales (excluding taxes)

6.7 Five-year financial summary

318

319

320

321

322

337

337

6

337

338

338

6.8 Equity investments (main changes

including shareholding threshold changes)

339

6.9 Statutory Auditor's Report on the Financial

Statements

340

  • This information forms an intregral part of the Annual Financial Report as provided in Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial code.

317

6

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Compared income statements

The individual financial statements set out in this chapter are those of the L'Oréal parent company. They show the financial situation of the parent company stricto sensu. Unlike the consolidated financial statements, they do not include the results of the Group's subsidiaries.

The information regarding the parent company financial statements that was previously included in the Management Report of the Board of Directors is now included in this chapter. The pages concerned are the table showing the main changes and thresholds crossed regarding investments in subsidiaries, the five-year financial summary and the amount of expenses and charges provided for in Article 223 quater of the French General Tax Code, and the table showing invoices issued and received, not paid at the end of the financial year and in arrears, provided for by Articles L. 441-6-1 and D. 441-4 of the French Commercial Code. The Statutory Auditor's Report on the parent company financial statements completes this information.

6.1. Compared income statements

€ millions

Notes

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Operating revenue

7,164.5

5,944.5

5,535.9

Sales

2

6,282.0

5,255.4

4,837.8

Reversals of provisions and transfers of charges

168.4

135.6

194.8

Other revenue

3

714.1

553.5

503.4

Operating expenses

-6,290.3

-5,297.1

-5,022.4

Purchases and change in inventories

-792.8

-705.4

-674.6

Other purchases and external charges

-3,309.4

-2,659.0

-2,404.3

Taxes and similar payments

-129.7

-135.4

-119.2

Personnel costs

-1,376.3

-1,276.7

-1,213.2

Depreciation, amortisation and charges to provisions

5

-314.2

-288.7

-329.2

Other charges

-367.9

-231.9

-281.9

Operating profit

874.2

647.4

513.6

Net financial revenue

6

11,711.7

3,517.1

3,912.4

Net charges/reversals of provisions and transfers of charges

6

108.1

-183.4

-77.1

Exchange gains and losses

-316.1

-93.6

16.4

Net financial income

11,503.7

3,240.1

3,851.7

Profit before tax and exceptional items

12,377.9

3,887.5

4,365.3

Exceptional items

7

246.6

2.1

-156.4

Employee Profit Sharing

-31.0

-27.4

-27.2

Income tax

8

-250.4

-1.7

-22.8

NET PROFIT

12,343.1

3,860.5

4,158.8

318 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Compared balance sheets

6.2. Compared balance sheets

Assets

€ millions (net values)

Notes

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

6

Intangible assets

11

4,876.4

4,607.4

4,366.0

Tangible assets

12

625.3

573.4

555.9

Financial assets

14

17,274.6

19,272.1

10,488.1

Non-current assets

22,776.3

24,452.9

15,410.0

Inventories

135.6

102.3

107.2

Prepayments to suppliers

11.6

6.4

7.8

Trade accounts receivable

16

1,030.9

770.2

692.9

Other current assets

16

513.6

515.0

489.8

Marketable securities

15

76.8

33.4

63.9

Cash and cash equivalents

27

618.0

0.6

3,791.3

Current assets

2,386.5

1,427.9

5,152.9

Prepaid expenses

90.8

84.4

87.7

Unrealised exchange losses

21

59.6

188.2

45.8

TOTAL ASSETS

25,313.3

26,153.4

20,696.4

Liabilities

€ millions

Notes

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Share capital

107.0

111.5

112.0

Additional paid-in capital

3,368.7

3,265.6

3,259.8

Reserves and retained earnings

2,673.0

10,813.1

10,020.0

Net profit

12,343.1

3,860.5

4,158.8

Regulated provisions

22.0

29.9

36.2

Shareholders' equity

18,513.8

18,080.6

17,586.8

Provisions for liabilities and charges

18

596.6

878.3

790.6

Borrowings and debt

19

3,872.1

4,946.5

369.3

Trade accounts payable

20

1,201.8

994.7

829.8

Other current liabilities

20

1,051.2

1,234.8

1,074.7

Other payables

6,125.1

7,176.0

2,273.8

Unrealised exchange gains

21

77.8

18.5

45.2

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

25,313.3

26,153.4

20,696.4

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

319

6

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Changes in shareholders' equity

6.3. Changes in shareholders' equity

The share capital comprises 535,186,562 shares with a par value of €0.2 each following transactions carried out in 2022:

  • issue of 448,267 shares under the employee shareholding plan;
  • issue of 868,806 free shares;
  • cancellation of 23,802,871 shares including 22,260,000 shares repurchased from Nestlé in December 2022. Changes in shareholders' equity are as follows:

Reserves

Additional

1976

and

Share

paid-in

revaluation

retained

Regulated

€ millions

capital

capital

reserve

earnings

Net profit

provisions

Total

Balance at 31 December 2019

before appropriation of net profit

111.6

3,130.2

42.5

8,044.6

4,105.8

49.8

15,484.5

Capital increase

0.4

129.6

130.0

Cancellation of shares

Appropriation of 2019 net profit

1,933.2

-1,933.2

0.0

Dividends paid for 2019

-2,172.6

-2,172.6

2020 net profit

4,158.8

4,158.8

Other movements during the period

-0.2

-13.6

-13.8

Balance at 31 December 2020

before appropriation of net profit

112.0

3,259.8

42.5

9,977.6

4,158.8

36.2

17,586.8

Capital increase

0.1

5.8

5.9

Cancellation of shares

-0.6

-1,101.3

-1,101.9

Appropriation of 2020 net profit

1,894.4

-1,894.4

0.0

Dividends paid for 2020

-2,264.4

-2,264.4

2021 net profit

3,860.5

3,860.5

Other movements during the period

-0.1

-6.3

-6.4

Balance at 31 December 2021

before appropriation of net profit

111.5

3,265.6

42.5

10,770.6

3,860.5

29.9

18,080.6

Capital increase

0.3

103.1

103.4

Cancellation of shares

-4.8

-9,399.4

-9,404.2

Appropriation of 2021 net profit

1,259.3

-1,259.3

0.0

Dividends paid for 2021

-2,601.2

-2,601.2

2022 net profit

12,343.1

12,343.1

Other movements during the period

-7.9

-7.9

BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

BEFORE APPROPRIATION OF NET PROFIT

107.0

3,368.7

42.5

2,630.5

12,343.1

22.0

18,513.8

The amount added to reserves for (i) unpaid dividends on some treasury shares held by L'Oréal, (ii) movements between 1 January and the dividend payment date, on maturing free share plans, (iii) and the final number of shares carrying preferential dividend rights, stood at - €4.5 million in 2022, compared with -€2.7 million in 2021 and - €6.2 million in 2020.

Regulated provisions mainly consisted of accelerated tax-driven depreciation, which amounted to €22 million at 31 December 2022, compared with €29.9 million at 31 December 2021 and €36.2 million at 31 December 2020.

Details of option plans and free share plans are provided in note 17.

320 L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements of cash flows

6

6.4.

Statements of cash flows

€ millions

Notes

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Operating activities

Net profit

12,343.1

3,860.5

4,158.8

Depreciation and amortisation

11-12

166.0

162.7

145.4

Charges to provisions (net of reversals)

-208.9

121.8

216.4

Gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets

4.3

57.9

78.4

Other non-cash transactions

3.6

-1.5

Gross cash flow

12,304.5

4,206.5

4,597.5

Changes in working capital

25

65.5

45.0

185.0

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,370.0

4,251.5

4,782.5

Investing activities

Investments in non-current assets

11-12-14

-7,845.7

-10,594.5

-1,605.3

Changes in other financial assets

26

-361.7

171.8

-58.7

Disposals of non-current assets

27.2

36.5

65.3

Net cash from investing activities

-8,180.2

-10,386.2

-1,598.7

Financing activities

Capital increase

103.2

5.8

129.7

Dividends paid

-2,601.2

-2,264.4

-2,172.6

Changes in financial debt

19

-1,074.4

4,577.3

160.3

Net cash from financing activities

-3,572.4

2,318.7

-1,882.6

Cash acquired or sold in the period (complete transfer of assets and liabilities)

0.0

26.3

25.7

Change in cash and cash equivalents

617.4

-3,789.7

1,327.0

Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

27

0.6

3,790.3

2,463.3

NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR

27

618.0

0.6

3,790.3

L'ORÉAL - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022

321

