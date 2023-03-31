31 March 2023 : Chap 6 LOREAL_DEU_2022_ENG

Other information relating to the financial statements of L'Oréal S.A.
This information forms an intregral part of the Annual Financial Report as provided in Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial code.
The individual financial statements set out in this chapter are those of the L'Oréal parent company. They show the financial situation of the parent company stricto sensu. Unlike the consolidated financial statements, they do not include the results of the Group's subsidiaries.
The information regarding the parent company financial statements that was previously included in the Management Report of the Board of Directors is now included in this chapter. The pages concerned are the table showing the main changes and thresholds crossed regarding investments in subsidiaries, the five-year financial summary and the amount of expenses and charges provided for in Article 223 quater of the French General Tax Code, and the table showing invoices issued and received, not paid at the end of the financial year and in arrears, provided for by Articles L. 441-6-1 and D. 441-4 of the French Commercial Code. The Statutory Auditor's Report on the parent company financial statements completes this information.
€ millions
Notes
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Operating revenue
7,164.5
5,944.5
5,535.9
Sales
2
6,282.0
5,255.4
4,837.8
Reversals of provisions and transfers of charges
168.4
135.6
194.8
Other revenue
3
714.1
553.5
503.4
Operating expenses
-6,290.3
-5,297.1
-5,022.4
Purchases and change in inventories
-792.8
-705.4
-674.6
Other purchases and external charges
-3,309.4
-2,659.0
-2,404.3
Taxes and similar payments
-129.7
-135.4
-119.2
Personnel costs
-1,376.3
-1,276.7
-1,213.2
Depreciation, amortisation and charges to provisions
5
-314.2
-288.7
-329.2
Other charges
-367.9
-231.9
-281.9
Operating profit
874.2
647.4
513.6
Net financial revenue
6
11,711.7
3,517.1
3,912.4
Net charges/reversals of provisions and transfers of charges
The share capital comprises 535,186,562 shares with a par value of €0.2 each following transactions carried out in 2022:
issue of 448,267 shares under the employee shareholding plan;
issue of 868,806 free shares;
cancellation of 23,802,871 shares including 22,260,000 shares repurchased from Nestlé in December 2022. Changes in shareholders' equity are as follows:
Reserves
Additional
1976
and
Share
paid-in
revaluation
retained
Regulated
€ millions
capital
capital
reserve
earnings
Net profit
provisions
Total
Balance at 31 December 2019
before appropriation of net profit
111.6
3,130.2
42.5
8,044.6
4,105.8
49.8
15,484.5
Capital increase
0.4
129.6
130.0
Cancellation of shares
Appropriation of 2019 net profit
1,933.2
-1,933.2
0.0
Dividends paid for 2019
-2,172.6
-2,172.6
2020 net profit
4,158.8
4,158.8
Other movements during the period
-0.2
-13.6
-13.8
Balance at 31 December 2020
before appropriation of net profit
112.0
3,259.8
42.5
9,977.6
4,158.8
36.2
17,586.8
Capital increase
0.1
5.8
5.9
Cancellation of shares
-0.6
-1,101.3
-1,101.9
Appropriation of 2020 net profit
1,894.4
-1,894.4
0.0
Dividends paid for 2020
-2,264.4
-2,264.4
2021 net profit
3,860.5
3,860.5
Other movements during the period
-0.1
-6.3
-6.4
Balance at 31 December 2021
before appropriation of net profit
111.5
3,265.6
42.5
10,770.6
3,860.5
29.9
18,080.6
Capital increase
0.3
103.1
103.4
Cancellation of shares
-4.8
-9,399.4
-9,404.2
Appropriation of 2021 net profit
1,259.3
-1,259.3
0.0
Dividends paid for 2021
-2,601.2
-2,601.2
2022 net profit
12,343.1
12,343.1
Other movements during the period
-7.9
-7.9
BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
BEFORE APPROPRIATION OF NET PROFIT
107.0
3,368.7
42.5
2,630.5
12,343.1
22.0
18,513.8
The amount added to reserves for (i) unpaid dividends on some treasury shares held by L'Oréal, (ii) movements between 1 January and the dividend payment date, on maturing free share plans, (iii) and the final number of shares carrying preferential dividend rights, stood at - €4.5 million in 2022, compared with -€2.7 million in 2021 and - €6.2 million in 2020.
Regulated provisions mainly consisted of accelerated tax-driven depreciation, which amounted to €22 million at 31 December 2022, compared with €29.9 million at 31 December 2021 and €36.2 million at 31 December 2020.
Details of option plans and free share plans are provided in note 17.