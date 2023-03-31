31 March 2023 : Chap 6 LOREAL_DEU_2022_ENG

The individual financial statements set out in this chapter are those of the L'Oréal parent company. They show the financial situation of the parent company stricto sensu. Unlike the consolidated financial statements, they do not include the results of the Group's subsidiaries.

The information regarding the parent company financial statements that was previously included in the Management Report of the Board of Directors is now included in this chapter. The pages concerned are the table showing the main changes and thresholds crossed regarding investments in subsidiaries, the five-year financial summary and the amount of expenses and charges provided for in Article 223 quater of the French General Tax Code, and the table showing invoices issued and received, not paid at the end of the financial year and in arrears, provided for by Articles L. 441-6-1 and D. 441-4 of the French Commercial Code. The Statutory Auditor's Report on the parent company financial statements completes this information.

6.1. Compared income statements