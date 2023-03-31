Advanced search
L'ORÉAL

31 March 2023 : Presentation of the Board of Directors 2023

03/31/2023
  • Presentation of the Board of Directors

The composition of the Board reflects L'Oréal's shareholding structure, while guaranteeing the interests of all its shareholders. As of 31 December 2022, with the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, there are therefore five Directors from L'Oréal's major shareholders, seven independent Directors and two Directors representing the employees.

The diversity and complementarity of the Directors' industrial, entrepreneurial, financial and extra-financial (including human resources and sustainability) expertise mean they are equipped to quickly and thoroughly comprehend development challenges facing L'Oréal, the leader of a globalised and highly competitive cosmetics market in which constant innovation and adaptation are required.

Extremely committed and vigilant, and convinced that stringent governance creates value for the Company, the Directors always keep the Company's long-term interest first in mind as they voice their opinions. The Directors proactively and assiduously participate in the work of the Board and its Committees, which play an active role in preparing the Board's deliberations.

Mr Jean-Paul

Mr Nicolas

Ms Françoise

Mr Paul Bulcke

Ms Sophie

Mr Patrice

Agon

Hieronimus

Bettencourt Meyers

Bellon

Caine

Ms Fabienne

Ms Belén

Ms Béatrice

Mr Thierry

Ms Ilham

Mr Jean-Victor

Dulac

Garijo

Guillaume-Grabisch

Hamel

Kadri

Meyers

Mr Nicolas

Ms Virginie

Mr Alexandre

Mr Benny

Meyers

Morgon

Ricard

de Vlieger

PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

3

Composition of the Board at 31 December 2022

Board Committees

FrançoiseChief Directors linked Bettencourt Meyers Executive Chairman to Nestléand her family Oﬃcer

Independent directors

Directors representing employees

At 31 December 2022

Mr Jean-Paul

Agon

Mr Nicolas

Hieronimus

Ms Françoise

Bettencourt

Meyers

Vice-Chairwoman

Mr Jean-Victor

Meyers

Mr Nicolas

Meyers

Mr Paul Bulcke **

Vice-Chairman

Ms Béatrice

Guillaume-

Grabisch

Ms Sophie

Bellon

Mr Patrice

Caine

Ms Fabienne

Dulac

Ms Belén

Garijo

Ms Ilham

Kadri

Ms Virginie

Morgon

Mr Alexandre

Ricard

Mr Thierry

Hamel

Mr Benny de Vlieger

Age

Female/Male

Nationality

No. of oﬃces in listed companies**

Independence

Initial date of appointment

Expiry date of term of oﬃce (AGM)

Years of service on the Board

Strategy and Sustainability

Audit

HR and Remuneration

Nominations and Governance

66

M

French

25/04/2006

2026

16

C

58

M

French

20/04/2021

2025

1

69

F

French

12/06/1997

2025

25

36

M

French

13/02/2012

2024

10

34

M

French

30/06/2020

2024

2

68

M

Belgian

1

20/04/2017

2025

5

Swiss

58

F

French

20/04/2016

2024

6

61

F

French

1

22/04/2015

2023

7

C

C

52

M

French

1

17/04/2018

2026

4

55

F

French

1

18/04/2019

2023

3

62

F

Spanish

2

17/04/2014

2026

8

53

F

French

2

30/06/2020

2024

2

Moroccan

53

F

French

1

26/04/2013

2025

9

C

50

M

French

1

20/04/2021

2025

1

68

M

French

21/04/2022

2026

< 1

58

M

Belgian

21/04/2022

2026

< 1

56.8

average age

of directors

50%

independent

directors***

50%

female

directors***

50%

male

directors ***

  • Independence within the meaning of the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code as assessed by the Board of Directors Member of the Committee C Chairman of the Committee
  • Number of oces (excluding L'Oréal) held in listed companies, including foreign companies, in accordance with the provisions of Article 20 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code (i.e. excluding oces in subsidiaries and shareholdings, held alone or in concert, by a corporate executive ocer of companies whose main activity is to acquire and manage such holdings).
  • Paul Bulcke was a Director of L'Oréal from 2012 to June 2014 and then again since 2017.
  • Excluding directors representing employees.

  • PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
    Activities of the Board and its Committees in 2022

ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES IN 2022

The Board of Directors fully assumes its role in defining the Group's strategic orientations.

Thanks to an open and constructive dialogue with the General Management and regular meetings with management, the Directors are completely up-to-date with L'Oréal's economic reality and fully informed of all the Company's activities, its performances and the challenges it faces. They examine the main areas and opportunities for long-term development and acquisitions in particular.

The Directors make sure that the decisions taken contribute to implementation of the strategy.

Wishing to continually enhance its role to reflect on issues and drive strategic decision-making, in 2022, the Board carried out an evaluation of its modus operandi and organisation, as it has done every year since 1996 (see section 2.3.5. of the Universal Registration Document).

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

7 meetings in 2022 - 97.5% attendance rate

MAIN WORK IN 2022

  • Corporate governance:
    • Changes in the composition of the Board and Committees, preparation of draft resolutions on the renewal of terms of office ;
    • Information on the expectations of investors and proxy advisors ;
    • Extension of the separation of the offices of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ;
    • Evaluation of the modus operandi of the Board and executive session.
  • Remuneration policy, Human Resources, gender balance within the management bodies: discussion of the remuneration policy for directors and corporate officers for 2022 ; determination of the remuneration for directors and corporate officers for 2021 and evaluation of the performance of the Chief Executive Officer ; determination of the performance share award plan of 13 October 2022 and the third worldwide shareholding plan ; information and discussion of the Group's Human Resources policy, including the remuneration policy, diversity and gender balance policy, and the L'Oréal for Youth programme.
  • Business activity and results: definition of the strategic orientations, taking into account social and environmental challenges; systematic review of the Group's results and analysis of changes in the cosmetics market.
  • Information on the consequences of the Covid-19 health crisis and the war in Ukraine.
  • Strategic themes reviewed in 2022: Cyber security, CSR, Ethics policy, Operations, China, Digital and e-commerce activities.
  • Strategic seminar held in June 2022: Research & Innovation (Beauty Tech and Green Sciences) ; Risk mapping ; Indies Brands.
  • Training of the Board on CSR issues in October 2022 with internal and external stakeholders.

STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY

AUDIT COMMITTEE

NOMINATIONS AND GOVERNANCE

HUMAN RESOURCES AND

COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

6 meetings -

5 meetings -

4 meetings -

4 meetings -

100% attendance rate

93.5% attendance rate

100% attendance rate

91.5% attendance rate

2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES

2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES

2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES

2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES

Health and geopolitical

situation: regular report on the

consequences of Covid-19

and the situation in Ukraine

Strategy:

Analysis of sales, update

on business activities, market

trends and competition,

analysis of the performance

of the latest product

launches.

Review of proposed

acquisitions and partnership

projects.

Review of the Ambition

France project (change

in the scope of L'Oréal S.A.).

Review of the Group's

strategic development

prospects.

Sustainable development:

● Monitoring the process for

preparation of financial

information: Review of annual

and interim results, analysis

of operating income by Division

and Zone. Review of Statutory

Auditors' Reports. Review of the

Statutory Auditors' audit plan

for 2022. Treasury and financing.

● Internal Control, Risks and

Compliance:

Review of the internal control

systems implemented.

Monitoring Internal Audit

activities, including CSR

and cyber security.

Risk mapping.

Reports on data privacy,

insurance, fraud risk, digital

risks and challenges.

● Monitoring the process for

  • Composition of the Board:
    • Reflection on the composition of the Board and its Committees.
    • Arrangements for renewing the terms of office of the two Directors representing the employees, their onboarding and training.
  • Governance:
    • Analysis of 2022 voting policies for investors and proxy advisors.
    • L'Oréal guide for new Directors representing the employees.
    • Review of the independence of Directors.
    • Review of the results of
      the Board's self-assessment.
    • Values Committee: 2022 review.
  • Remuneration of corporate officers:
    • Analysis of the voting policies of investors and proxy advisors concerning remuneration.
    • Remuneration of corporate officers for 2021 and 2022 : analysis of 2021 performance, setting objectives and weightings for 2022 for
      the Chief Executive Officer.
    • Recommendations on corporate officer remuneration policies for 2023.
    • Say on Pay : draft resolutions.
    • Remuneration ratios.
  • Remuneration of Directors: Breakdown for 2022 and proposed changes for 2023.
  • Annual review of ongoing regulated agreements

Review of recent initiatives

(L'Oréal for the Future

programme).

Review of the proposed

credit line subject to ESG

criteria and bond issues

linked to sustainable

development goals.

preparation of non-financial

information and non-financial

risks:

Duty of vigilance: focus

on Human Rights.

Examination of climate risks

in 2022.

Draft double materiality

matrix.

Succession plans and emergency

Human Resources policy: Group

plans: annual review.

remuneration policy, disability

Regulatory updates and

policy, policy on diversity and

equality in management bodies.

knowledge of market practices

and expectations: Draft European

Long-term incentives policy:

Directive on duty of vigilance/

Recording of performance

sustainability and regulatory

relating to the ACAs Plan

developments ; Update of the

of 2018.

AFEP-MEDEF Code Application

Draft resolution for the 2022

Guide (March 2022).

AGM, proposing the inclusion

Government report on Directors

of non-financial criteria.

representing employees and AMF

Preparation of the 2022 ACAs

and HCGE reports for 2022.

Plan.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 16:41:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
