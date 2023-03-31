31 March 2023 : Presentation of the Board of Directors 2023

Presentation of the Board of Directors

The composition of the Board reflects L'Oréal's shareholding structure, while guaranteeing the interests of all its shareholders. As of 31 December 2022, with the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, there are therefore five Directors from L'Oréal's major shareholders, seven independent Directors and two Directors representing the employees.

The diversity and complementarity of the Directors' industrial, entrepreneurial, financial and extra-financial (including human resources and sustainability) expertise mean they are equipped to quickly and thoroughly comprehend development challenges facing L'Oréal, the leader of a globalised and highly competitive cosmetics market in which constant innovation and adaptation are required.

Extremely committed and vigilant, and convinced that stringent governance creates value for the Company, the Directors always keep the Company's long-term interest first in mind as they voice their opinions. The Directors proactively and assiduously participate in the work of the Board and its Committees, which play an active role in preparing the Board's deliberations.

Mr Jean-Paul Mr Nicolas Ms Françoise Mr Paul Bulcke Ms Sophie Mr Patrice Agon Hieronimus Bettencourt Meyers Bellon Caine

Ms Fabienne Ms Belén Ms Béatrice Mr Thierry Ms Ilham Mr Jean-Victor Dulac Garijo Guillaume-Grabisch Hamel Kadri Meyers