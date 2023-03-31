31 March 2023 : Presentation of the Board of Directors 2023
03/31/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
Presentation of the Board of Directors
The composition of the Board reflects L'Oréal's shareholding structure, while guaranteeing the interests of all its shareholders. As of 31 December 2022, with the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, there are therefore five Directors from L'Oréal's major shareholders, seven independent Directors and two Directors representing the employees.
The diversity and complementarity of the Directors' industrial, entrepreneurial, financial and extra-financial (including human resources and sustainability) expertise mean they are equipped to quickly and thoroughly comprehend development challenges facing L'Oréal, the leader of a globalised and highly competitive cosmetics market in which constant innovation and adaptation are required.
Extremely committed and vigilant, and convinced that stringent governance creates value for the Company, the Directors always keep the Company's long-term interest first in mind as they voice their opinions. The Directors proactively and assiduously participate in the work of the Board and its Committees, which play an active role in preparing the Board's deliberations.
Mr Jean-Paul
Mr Nicolas
Ms Françoise
Mr Paul Bulcke
Ms Sophie
Mr Patrice
Agon
Hieronimus
Bettencourt Meyers
Bellon
Caine
Ms Fabienne
Ms Belén
Ms Béatrice
Mr Thierry
Ms Ilham
Mr Jean-Victor
Dulac
Garijo
Guillaume-Grabisch
Hamel
Kadri
Meyers
Mr Nicolas
Ms Virginie
Mr Alexandre
Mr Benny
Meyers
Morgon
Ricard
de Vlieger
Composition of the Board at 31 December 2022
Board Committees
FrançoiseChief Directors linked Bettencourt Meyers Executive Chairman to Nestléand her family Oﬃcer
Independent directors
Directors representing employees
At 31 December 2022
Mr Jean-Paul
Agon
Mr Nicolas
Hieronimus
Ms Françoise
Bettencourt
Meyers
Vice-Chairwoman
Mr Jean-Victor
Meyers
Mr Nicolas
Meyers
Mr Paul Bulcke **
Vice-Chairman
Ms Béatrice
Guillaume-
Grabisch
Ms Sophie
Bellon
Mr Patrice
Caine
Ms Fabienne
Dulac
Ms Belén
Garijo
Ms Ilham
Kadri
Ms Virginie
Morgon
Mr Alexandre
Ricard
Mr Thierry
Hamel
Mr Benny de Vlieger
Age
Female/Male
Nationality
No. of oﬃces in listed companies**
Independence
Initial date of appointment
Expiry date of term of oﬃce (AGM)
Years of service on the Board
Strategy and Sustainability
Audit
HR and Remuneration
Nominations and Governance
66
M
French
25/04/2006
2026
16
C
58
M
French
20/04/2021
2025
1
69
F
French
12/06/1997
2025
25
●
●
●
36
M
French
13/02/2012
2024
10
●
34
M
French
30/06/2020
2024
2
●
68
M
Belgian
1
20/04/2017
2025
5
●
●
●
Swiss
58
F
French
20/04/2016
2024
6
●
61
F
French
1
♦
22/04/2015
2023
7
C
C
52
M
French
1
♦
17/04/2018
2026
4
●
●
55
F
French
1
♦
18/04/2019
2023
3
●
●
62
F
Spanish
2
♦
17/04/2014
2026
8
●
53
F
French
2
♦
30/06/2020
2024
2
●
Moroccan
53
F
French
1
♦
26/04/2013
2025
9
C
50
M
French
1
♦
20/04/2021
2025
1
●
68
M
French
21/04/2022
2026
< 1
58
M
Belgian
21/04/2022
2026
< 1
56.8
average age
of directors
50%
independent
directors***
50%
female
directors***
50%
male
directors ***
Independence within the meaning of the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code as assessed by the Board of Directors ● Member of the Committee C Chairman of the Committee
Number of oces (excluding L'Oréal) held in listed companies, including foreign companies, in accordance with the provisions of Article 20 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code (i.e. excluding oces in subsidiaries and shareholdings, held alone or in concert, by a corporate executive ocer of companies whose main activity is to acquire and manage such holdings).
Paul Bulcke was a Director of L'Oréal from 2012 to June 2014 and then again since 2017.
Excluding directors representing employees.
Activities of the Board and its Committees in 2022
ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES IN 2022
The Board of Directors fully assumes its role in defining the Group's strategic orientations.
Thanks to an open and constructive dialogue with the General Management and regular meetings with management, the Directors are completely up-to-date with L'Oréal's economic reality and fully informed of all the Company's activities, its performances and the challenges it faces. They examine the main areas and opportunities for long-term development and acquisitions in particular.
The Directors make sure that the decisions taken contribute to implementation of the strategy.
Wishing to continually enhance its role to reflect on issues and drive strategic decision-making, in 2022, the Board carried out an evaluation of its modus operandi and organisation, as it has done every year since 1996 (see section 2.3.5. of the Universal Registration Document).
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
7 meetings in 2022 - 97.5% attendance rate
MAIN WORK IN 2022
Corporate governance:
Changes in the composition of the Board and Committees, preparation of draft resolutions on the renewal of terms of office ;
Information on the expectations of investors and proxy advisors ;
Extension of the separation of the offices of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ;
Evaluation of the modus operandi of the Board and executive session.
Remuneration policy, Human Resources, gender balance within the management bodies: discussion of the remuneration policy for directors and corporate officers for 2022 ; determination of the remuneration for directors and corporate officers for 2021 and evaluation of the performance of the Chief Executive Officer ; determination of the performance share award plan of 13 October 2022 and the third worldwide shareholding plan ; information and discussion of the Group's Human Resources policy, including the remuneration policy, diversity and gender balance policy, and the L'Oréal for Youth programme.
Business activity and results: definition of the strategic orientations, taking into account social and environmental challenges; systematic review of the Group's results and analysis of changes in the cosmetics market.
Information on the consequences of the Covid-19 health crisis and the war in Ukraine.
Strategic themes reviewed in 2022: Cyber security, CSR, Ethics policy, Operations, China, Digital and e-commerce activities.
Strategic seminar held in June 2022: Research & Innovation (Beauty Tech and Green Sciences) ; Risk mapping ; Indies Brands.
Training of the Board on CSR issues in October 2022 with internal and external stakeholders.
STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY
AUDIT COMMITTEE
NOMINATIONS AND GOVERNANCE
HUMAN RESOURCES AND
COMMITTEE
COMMITTEE
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
6 meetings -
5 meetings -
4 meetings -
4 meetings -
100% attendance rate
93.5% attendance rate
100% attendance rate
91.5% attendance rate
2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES
2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES
2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES
2022 MAIN ACTIVITIES
●
Health and geopolitical
situation: regular report on the
consequences of Covid-19
and the situation in Ukraine
●
Strategy:
• Analysis of sales, update
on business activities, market
trends and competition,
analysis of the performance
of the latest product
launches.
• Review of proposed
acquisitions and partnership
projects.
• Review of the Ambition
France project (change
in the scope of L'Oréal S.A.).
• Review of the Group's
strategic development
prospects.
●
Sustainable development:
● Monitoring the process for
preparation of financial
information: Review of annual
and interim results, analysis
of operating income by Division
and Zone. Review of Statutory
Auditors' Reports. Review of the
Statutory Auditors' audit plan
for 2022. Treasury and financing.
● Internal Control, Risks and
Compliance:
• Review of the internal control
systems implemented.
•
Monitoring Internal Audit
activities, including CSR
and cyber security.
•
Risk mapping.
• Reports on data privacy,
insurance, fraud risk, digital
risks and challenges.
● Monitoring the process for
Composition of the Board:
Reflection on the composition of the Board and its Committees.
Arrangements for renewing the terms of office of the two Directors representing the employees, their onboarding and training.
Governance:
Analysis of 2022 voting policies for investors and proxy advisors.
L'Oréal guide for new Directors representing the employees.
Review of the independence of Directors.
Review of the results of
the Board's self-assessment.
Values Committee: 2022 review.
Remuneration of corporate officers:
Analysis of the voting policies of investors and proxy advisors concerning remuneration.
Remuneration of corporate officers for 2021 and 2022 : analysis of 2021 performance, setting objectives and weightings for 2022 for
the Chief Executive Officer.
Recommendations on corporate officer remuneration policies for 2023.
Say on Pay : draft resolutions.
Remuneration ratios.
Remuneration of Directors: Breakdown for 2022 and proposed changes for 2023.