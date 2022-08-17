Log in
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
364.50 EUR   +0.48%
02:21pBEAUTY AND THE INFLATION BEAST : 'Lipstick effect' to shield Estee Lauder, Coty
RE
08/11FlexQubes report for the second quarter 2022
AQ
08/10L'Oreal - Dive into Responsible Beauty
AQ
Beauty and the inflation beast: 'Lipstick effect' to shield Estee Lauder, Coty

08/17/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Americans are turning to cosmetics and fragrances to beat the inflation blues in a trend called "the lipstick effect" that could keep the beauty market's post-pandemic rebound alive and help quarterly sales for Estee Lauder and Coty.

The phenomenon, where consumers buy more beauty products instead of big-ticket items during an economic downturn, should cushion a blow from lockdowns in major beauty market China, according to analysts.

"The broader idea is that consumers will invest in small luxuries that increase their confidence and perceived attractiveness during periods of uncertainty," said Jennie Liu, lecturer and executive director at the Yale Center for Customer Insights.


GRAPHIC: Estee Lauder and Coty sales growth

THE CONTEXT

With the United States on the edge of a recession, sky-high prices of food and other everyday essentials have made consumers mindful of where they spend their dollars. But beauty companies are likely to come out relatively unscathed.

During the 2008 downturn, beauty almost became recession-proof since "it was a kind of joy factor" for customers, said Ashleigh Barker, a director in global investment bank Lincoln International's Consumer Group.

Estee Lauder is expected to post a 15% rise in the Americas, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Maybelline owner L'Oreal last month reported strong comparable sales in the second quarter, pointing to demand for "a lot of color" as lipsticks and fragrances flew off the shelves with socializing resuming after two years.

Morningstar Research analyst Rebecca Scheuneman said she expects higher-end makeup and fragrances to be particularly resilient as higher-income clients remain mostly immune to inflation.

Lipstick fits the bill for those seeking a confidence boost without breaking the budget, when compared with expensive luxury products such as handbags, said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of equity research firm Kalkine Group.

Estee Lauder's Tom Ford lipstick is priced at roughly $58 in the United States, while the Gucci Rouge à Lèvres lipstick made by Coty costs $42.

THE FUNDAMENTALS

* CoverGirl cosmetics maker Coty is expected to report fourth-quarter sales of $1.14 billion, a 7.4% increase from a year earlier, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

* Estee is expected to report fourth-quarter sales of $3.44 billion, a 12.7% decrease from a year earlier.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* The current average rating of 26 analysts on Estee stock is "buy", with 18 analysts having a "buy" or higher rating.

* The median price target is $306, about 11% above Estee's last closing price.

* The current average rating of 14 analysts on Coty is "buy", with six analysts having a "buy" or higher rating.

* The median price target is $10.13, about 29% above Coty's last close.

GRAPHIC: Estee vs. Coty shares (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/akpezkjyzvr/Captureelcoty.PNG)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Mimosa Spencer in Paris; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
L'ORÉAL 0.48% 364.5 Real-time Quote.-13.00%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.39% 256.34 Delayed Quote.-24.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 37 454 M 38 113 M 38 113 M
Net income 2022 5 722 M 5 823 M 5 823 M
Net Debt 2022 576 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 195 B 198 B 198 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 85 412
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 362,75 €
Average target price 382,25 €
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL-13.00%197 961
KAO CORPORATION2.14%21 401
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-13.83%16 446
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-5.58%11 330
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.13.58%7 006
COTY INC.-25.24%6 588