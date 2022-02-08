Beauty revival seen boosting end-of-year sales at L'Oreal

* L'Oreal to announce Q4 sales, full-year earnings on
Wednesday
* Results announcement will be after market close
* Analysts see 9.3% sales growth on average
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The world's largest cosmetic group
L’Oreal is expected to report brisk fourth-quarter sales on
Wednesday after pandemic-weary consumers emerged from lockdowns
to splash out on beauty products.
Investors will look for the impact of increased marketing
spending on L'Oreal's margin, and tune in to
executives' results presentation Thursday for any clues on
whether sporadic lockdowns to curb the coronavirus might have
weighed on cosmetic sales in China.
The purveyor of Maybelline and Lancome brands does not
disclose business targets. It is expected to post like-for-like
sales growth of 9.3% for the last three months of the year,
according to consensus estimates cited by Credit Suisse.
In common with rival Estee Lauder, L’Oreal is likely to have
benefited from higher employment and rising wages in the United
States, where consumers have been treating themselves to luxury
products as socialising resumed.
The trend is expected to boost L’Oreal's second-largest
division, L’Oreal Luxe, which sells Yves Saint Laurent lipstick
and Kiehl’s face cleansers. Last year, the unit acquired Youth
to the People, a California-based label that sells skincare with
vegan ingredients. L'Oreal shares have risen 21.5% over the last
12 months.
After cutting advertising and product launches when the
pandemic hit in 2020, L’Oreal last year resumed spending on
marketing and new products, including a line of Valentino
cosmetics.
L'Oreal also redirected its focus from physical stores to
online distribution, training and recruiting stylists online and
enlisting social-media influencers to plug brands such as its
no-frills CeraVe skincare line, on TikTok.
Its operating margin is projected to have grown by 40 basis
points over 2021, despite a 165-point margin expansion for the
first half, according to Credit Suisse estimates.
"Although the company’s strong topline growth and mix
impacts might suggest that margin expansion should be stronger,
we do not think L’Oreal will stray too far from its proven model
of reinvestment and thus modest margin improvements," Credit
Suisse analyst Eamonn Ferry said.
L'Oreal has steadily gained market share in the beauty and
personal care market over recent years. Its 9.8% market share
puts it ahead of rivals Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Estee
Lauder in the category, a position it has held since 2016, data
from Euromonitor International shows.
Estee Lauder, which owns La Mer and Clinique brands, last
week raised its annual revenue and profit projections after
shoppers returned to stores over the holidays to stock up on
makeup and skincare, undeterred by price hikes.
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Barbara Lewis)