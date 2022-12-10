Advanced search
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-12-09 am EST
355.00 EUR    0.00%
05:13aInvestir Day 2022 : A look back at the 4th edition
PU
12/05L'Oreal receives Grand Trophee d'Or for the best individual shareholder relations in the CAC 40
AQ
12/05LOREAL : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
Investir Day 2022: A look back at the 4th edition

12/10/2022 | 05:13am EST
On November 29th, L'Oréal took part in the 4th edition of Investir Day exhibition, which was held at the Carrousel du Louvre. This day was an opportunity for individual shareholders, students, and other participants to discuss the benefits of registered shares, exchange with our experts, and also attend the 4 speeches:

Plenary session with Christophe BABULE, L'Oréal Chief Financial Officer.

Masterclass by Muriel ATIAS, Chief Investment Officer of the Bold investment fund.

Masterclass by Sanda MOSANU, Global Head of Digital Open Innovation, on the theme "How the Beauty Tech Atelier, is an accelerator for L'Oréal's startups?".

Round table with Stéphane LANNUZEL, Beauty Tech Program Director, on the theme "Digital innovation, the importance of data".

All replays are available here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 10:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 38 228 M 40 286 M 40 286 M
Net income 2022 5 791 M 6 102 M 6 102 M
Net Debt 2022 738 M 778 M 778 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 190 B 200 B 200 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 85 412
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 355,00 €
Average target price 362,92 €
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL-14.86%200 223
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-1.84%19 044
KAO CORPORATION-8.69%18 826
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-29.16%8 294
COTY INC.-23.62%6 707
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-16.47%6 655