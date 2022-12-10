Investir Day 2022: A look back at the 4th edition

On November 29th, L'Oréal took part in the 4th edition of Investir Day exhibition, which was held at the Carrousel du Louvre. This day was an opportunity for individual shareholders, students, and other participants to discuss the benefits of registered shares, exchange with our experts, and also attend the 4 speeches:
Plenary session with Christophe BABULE, L'Oréal Chief Financial Officer.
Masterclass by Muriel ATIAS, Chief Investment Officer of the Bold investment fund.
Masterclass by Sanda MOSANU, Global Head of Digital Open Innovation, on the theme "How the Beauty Tech Atelier, is an accelerator for L'Oréal's startups?".
Round table with Stéphane LANNUZEL, Beauty Tech Program Director, on the theme "Digital innovation, the importance of data".
All replays are available here.
