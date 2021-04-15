Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/15 11:35:01 am
342.8 EUR   +1.08%
12:36pL'Oreal 1Q Sales Rose
DJ
12:32pL'OREAL  : beauty sales recovery accelerates, helped by China
RE
12:10pL'OREAL  : First Quarter 2021 Sales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal 1Q Sales Rose

04/15/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

L'Oreal SA said Thursday that sales rose in the first quarter of the year, with three divisions reporting double-digit growth despite the impact of the coronavirus.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said quarterly sales came in at 7.61 billion euros ($9.11 billion), up from EUR7.23 billion in the previous year. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 10.2%.

L'Oreal's professional-products division reported a 21% organic sales rise, supported by new trends such as the digitalization of salons, independent stylists and the e-commerce boom.

The active cosmetics business jumped 28.7% on a like-for-like basis, gaining market share across geographies, while the luxe division reported a sales increase of 14.6% like-for-like.

The company said consumer products continued to suffer the impact of the health measures on the make-up market, with sales down 0.7% like-for-like.

L'Oreal said first-quarter results outperformed the market and it is confident it will be able to achieve growth in both sales and profits in the year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 1235ET

All news about L'ORÉAL
12:36pL'Oreal 1Q Sales Rose
DJ
12:32pL'OREAL  : beauty sales recovery accelerates, helped by China
RE
12:10pL'OREAL  : First Quarter 2021 Sales
PU
12:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "First Quarter 2021 Sales"
AQ
10:38aGlobal markets live: Blackrock, Dell, Softbank
10:00aPRESS RELEASE : Nestlé releases the results from its Annual General Meeting
DJ
09:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The first earnings reports give reason to hope
04/14LOREAL  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/14L'OREAL  : Annual General Meeting of 20 April 2021
PU
04/13LOREAL  : Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 382 M 36 380 M 36 380 M
Net income 2021 4 433 M 5 308 M 5 308 M
Net cash 2021 5 725 M 6 855 M 6 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 190 B 227 B 227 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 318,13 €
Last Close Price 339,15 €
Spread / Highest target 9,39%
Spread / Average Target -6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Barbara Lavernos EVP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL9.12%227 367
KAO CORPORATION-8.53%31 895
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED9.75%28 712
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION28.88%14 618
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-0.80%12 594
COTY INC.23.22%6 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ