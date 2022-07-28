Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-28 am EDT
354.70 EUR   -0.30%
12:49pL'Oreal 1st Half Net Profit Rose on Strong Overall Performance; Plans $510 Million Buyback
DJ
12:37pL'OREAL : Download the news release of 28 July 2022 (PDF 354.94 KB)
PU
12:17pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Best Buy, Diageo, Mastercard, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal 1st Half Net Profit Rose on Strong Overall Performance; Plans $510 Million Buyback

07/28/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maitane Sardon


L'Oreal SA said Thursday that net profit and sales rose in the first half of the year on the back of a strong performance across all divisions and regions and set out a plan to repurchase its shares.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company reported a net profit of 3.22 billion euros ($3.28 billion) for the period, up from EUR2.36 billion a year earlier.

Sales rose to EUR18.37 billion from EUR15.2 billion, a 13% increase on a like-for-like basis. In the second quarter, sales were EUR9.30 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast sales of EUR17.73 billion for the first half of the year.

The company's active cosmetics and luxe divisions were the best performers during the period, with sales growth of 21% and 16%, respectively, on a like-for-like basis.

"We remain optimistic about the outlook for the global beauty market and confident in our ability to outperform in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits," L'Oreal Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus said.

The company said it plans to buy back up to 2 million shares amounting to a maximum of EUR500 million during the second half of 2022.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1248ET

All news about L'ORÉAL
12:49pL'Oreal 1st Half Net Profit Rose on Strong Overall Performance; Plans $510 Million Buyb..
DJ
12:37pL'OREAL : Download the news release of 28 July 2022 (PDF 354.94 KB)
PU
12:17pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Best Buy, Diageo, Mastercard, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
12:11pL'Oreal bucks trend with Chinese sales growth in Q2
RE
12:01pL'ORÉAL : News release: "2022 Half-Year Results"
GL
07/27LOREAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/22L'Oreal - 2022 Summer Quiz
AQ
07/22L'OREAL : L'Oréal North Asia zone achieves carbon neutrality across all sites
PU
07/22LOREAL : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/21L'OREAL : 2022 Summer Quiz
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 744 M 37 228 M 37 228 M
Net income 2022 5 395 M 5 466 M 5 466 M
Net Debt 2022 397 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 191 B 193 B 193 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 85 412
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 355,75 €
Average target price 379,50 €
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL-14.68%193 295