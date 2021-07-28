Log in
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/28 04:47:54 am
383.9 EUR   +0.09%
04:23aL'OREAL : 2022 dividend charge waiver
PU
07/27LOREAL : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
07/27CYRIL CHAPUY : Joint interview with Daniel Chan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal : 2022 dividend charge waiver

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
The following information concerns shareholders who are tax residents of France.

Request for exemption from the 12,8% deduction on dividends to be received in 2022.

If your tax situation means you can avoid this deduction (taxable income for the next-to-last fiscal year less than €50,000 for a single person or €75,000 for a couple), you should complete and return the necessary form, which can be obtained from the bank holding your share account.

Note the deadline:

The forms must be returned to the bank before Tuesday 30 November 2021.

Download the document here.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 865 M 36 442 M 36 442 M
Net income 2021 4 462 M 5 268 M 5 268 M
Net cash 2021 5 681 M 6 708 M 6 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 215 B 254 B 254 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
EV / Sales 2022 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 383,55 €
Average target price 355,52 €
Spread / Average Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL23.41%254 462
KAO CORPORATION-14.32%29 568
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED7.88%28 044
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.11.90%15 704
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION15.05%12 655
KOSÉ CORPORATION4.72%9 588