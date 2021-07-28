L'Oreal : 2022 dividend charge waiver

The following information concerns shareholders who are tax residents of France.

Request for exemption from the 12,8% deduction on dividends to be received in 2022.

If your tax situation means you can avoid this deduction (taxable income for the next-to-last fiscal year less than €50,000 for a single person or €75,000 for a couple), you should complete and return the necessary form, which can be obtained from the bank holding your share account.

Note the deadline:

The forms must be returned to the bank before Tuesday 30 November 2021.