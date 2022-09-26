L'Oreal : 2023 dividend charge waiver

The following information concerns shareholders who are tax residents of France.

Request for exemption from the 12,8% deduction on dividends to be received in 2023.

If your tax situation means you can avoid this deduction (taxable income for the next-to-last fiscal year less than €50,000 for a single person or €75,000 for a couple), you should complete and return the necessary form, which can be obtained from the bank holding your share account or downloaded bellow:

Note the deadline: The form must be returned before Wednesday 30 November 2022 with registered with acknowledgment of receipt to the following adress: BNP Paribas Securities Services - Grands Moulins de Pantin - Services Coupons Nominatifs - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 PANTIN CEDEX