L'Oreal : 2023 dividend charge waiver

The following information concerns shareholders who are tax residents of France.
Request for exemption from the 12,8% deduction on dividends to be received in 2023.
If your tax situation means you can avoid this deduction (taxable income for the next-to-last fiscal year less than €50,000 for a single person or €75,000 for a couple), you should complete and return the necessary form, which can be obtained from the bank holding your share account or downloaded bellow:
Note the deadline: The form must be returned before Wednesday 30 November 2022 with registered with acknowledgment of receipt to the following adress: BNP Paribas Securities Services - Grands Moulins de Pantin - Services Coupons Nominatifs - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 PANTIN CEDEX
Disclaimer
L'Oréal SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:44:01 UTC.