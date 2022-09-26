Advanced search
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:54 2022-09-26 am EDT
329.65 EUR   +1.18%
09:45aL'OREAL : 2023 dividend charge waiver
PU
08:56aL'Oreal signs an agreement to acquire Skinbetter Science, a physician-dispensed American skincare brand
AQ
09/23ALERT : New entries in the Europe Investor portfolio
MS
L'Oreal : 2023 dividend charge waiver

09/26/2022 | 09:45am EDT
The following information concerns shareholders who are tax residents of France.

Request for exemption from the 12,8% deduction on dividends to be received in 2023.

If your tax situation means you can avoid this deduction (taxable income for the next-to-last fiscal year less than €50,000 for a single person or €75,000 for a couple), you should complete and return the necessary form, which can be obtained from the bank holding your share account or downloaded bellow:

Note the deadline: The form must be returned before Wednesday 30 November 2022 with registered with acknowledgment of receipt to the following adress: BNP Paribas Securities Services - Grands Moulins de Pantin - Services Coupons Nominatifs - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 PANTIN CEDEX

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
Financials
Sales 2022 37 834 M 36 786 M 36 786 M
Net income 2022 5 824 M 5 663 M 5 663 M
Net Debt 2022 594 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 175 B 170 B 170 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 85 412
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 325,80 €
Average target price 383,46 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL-21.86%170 021
KAO CORPORATION0.15%19 674
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-21.17%14 106
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-15.25%9 685
COTY INC.-29.71%6 266
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.4.83%6 158