L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/22 01:12:03 pm
288.5 EUR   +0.59%
12:47pL'OREAL : 3Q Sales Fell Slightly
DJ
12:17pL'OREAL : Maybelline maker L'Oreal beats forecasts with quarterly sales growth
RE
12:10pL'OREAL : Sales at 30 September 2020
PU
L'Oreal : 3Q Sales Fell Slightly

10/22/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

By Cecilia Butini

L'Oreal SA said Thursday that sales in the third quarter fell slightly on year, but the group returned to growth after experiencing supply-chain issues in the first half on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company posted 7.04 billion euros ($8.35 billion) in sales for the period, down from EUR7.18 billion in the same period a year prior.

North America returned to growth in the quarter, with all divisions maintaining growth in the e-commerce channel, L'Oreal said. New markets also returned to growth in the period, particularly China and Brazil, the company said. In Western Europe, France, Germany, and the U.K. experienced recovery in the third quarter, while Spain was negatively affected by slumped summer tourism, it said.

The consumption of beauty products recovered gradually during the third quarter in Western Europe, but the make-up category remains weak, the company added.

L'Oreal aims to achieve like-for-like growth in the second half of 2020, and to deliver solid profitability, it said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 1246ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.97% 6.5868 Delayed Quote.47.07%
L'ORÉAL -0.52% 285.3 Real-time Quote.8.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 27 877 M 32 957 M 32 957 M
Net income 2020 3 669 M 4 337 M 4 337 M
Net cash 2020 3 348 M 3 958 M 3 958 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,3x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 160 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 87 974
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 278,15 €
Last Close Price 286,80 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL8.64%190 406
KAO CORPORATION-14.02%35 675
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-10.58%26 572
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.27.67%12 081
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-16.50%9 068
KOSÉ CORPORATION-6.56%8 152
