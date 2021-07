The French group, which also owns brands like Lancome and makes Armani make-up, posted comparable sales growth of 33.5% in the April to June period, when stripping out currency swings and acquisitions.

That was up from 10.2% like-for-like sales growth a quarter earlier, when L'Oreal said it was already benefiting as people began to socialise more and get dressed up to go out.

