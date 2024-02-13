Stock OR L'ORÉAL
L'Oréal

Equities

OR

FR0000120321

Personal Products

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:39:32 2024-02-13 am EST 		After market 03:10:21 pm
428 EUR -0.15% Intraday chart for L'Oréal 425.6 -0.55%
08:22pm L'ORÉAL : China causing temporary turbulence Alphavalue
02:23pm L'ORÉAL : price target raised by Barclays CF
Latest news about L'Oréal

L'ORÉAL : China causing temporary turbulence Alphavalue
L'ORÉAL : price target raised by Barclays CF
HSBC Hikes L'Oréal PT, Maintains Hold Recommendation MT
L'ORÉAL : HSBC raises target, but maintains 'hold' recommendation CF
LOREAL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
LOREAL : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
LOREAL : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
L'ORÉAL : Berenberg raises its target CF
LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
LOREAL : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
LOREAL : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
LOREAL : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating ZD
MORNING BID EUROPE-US inflation looms large with Asia on holiday RE
Stocks buoyed by Wall Street, US Treasury yields rise RE
LOREAL : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
LOREAL : Deutsche Bank keeps a Sell rating ZD
LOREAL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Record Wall St holds, inflation revision eyed RE
Global markets live: Tesco, Boeing, Roche, Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo... Our Logo
European shares flat as higher yields counter earnings bump RE
L'Oreal Shares Plummet After Sales, Profit Miss DJ
China's consumer slump claims another victim as Shiseido profit slides RE
European shares inch up on earnings bump, higher yields weigh RE
L'Oréal: worldwide licensing agreement for Miu Miu CF

Chart L'Oréal

Chart L'Oréal
Company Profile

L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (40.1% of sales), makeup products (20.2%), haircare products (15%), fragrances (11.9%), hair colouring products (8.8%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - luxury cosmetics (38.3%): Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics Shu Uemura, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Yue Sai, Clarisonic, Atelier Cologne Ralph Lauren, Viktor&Rolf, Diesel, Cacharel and Maison Margiela brands; - consumer cosmetics (36.6%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands; - active cosmetics (13.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet and Sanoflore brands; - professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Matrix, Kérastase, Pureology, Decléor Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Carita, Mizani and Baxter brands. Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies. At the end of 2022, L'Oréal has 38 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.9%), North Asia (29.6%), North America (26.6%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (7.7%) and Latin America (6.2%).
Sector
Personal Products
Calendar
2024-02-23 - Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for L'Oréal

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
428.6 EUR
Average target price
432.2 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.84%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Cosmetics & Perfumes

1st Jan change Capi.
L'ORÉAL Stock L'Oréal
-5.03% 247 B $
KAO CORPORATION Stock Kao Corporation
-2.10% 17 506 M $
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED Stock Shiseido Company, Limited
+0.47% 11 356 M $
COTY INC. Stock Coty Inc.
-8.29% 10 590 M $
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION Stock Amorepacific Corporation
-13.45% 5 983 M $
INTER PARFUMS, INC. Stock Inter Parfums, Inc.
+2.31% 4 961 M $
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD. Stock Proya Cosmetics Co.,Ltd.
-14.07% 4 711 M $
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. Stock Natura &Co Holding S.A.
-2.37% 4 596 M $
INTERPARFUMS Stock Interparfums
0.00% 3 773 M $
KOSÉ CORPORATION Stock KOSÉ Corporation
-8.65% 3 666 M $
Cosmetics & Perfumes
