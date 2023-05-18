Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:14:33 2023-05-18 am EDT
418.10 EUR   +0.63%
04:39aL'oreal : Communique AMF CP. CP23900790
PU
01:28aL'Oreal Wins Brazilian Antitrust Nod for $2.53 Billion Purchase of Natura's Australian Unit
MT
05/17Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves L'Oreal deal to buy Aesop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

L'Oreal : Communique AMF CP. CP23900790

05/18/2023 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 398FE1A1-A38C-4E70-8320-14DF001F1DD4

FINAL TERMS

EEA PRIIPS / PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or both) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "EU MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

UK PRIIPS / PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or both) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, as amended, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

EU MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes are eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "EU MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor" as defined in EU MiFID II) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to EU MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

- 1 -

DocuSign Envelope ID: 398FE1A1-A38C-4E70-8320-14DF001F1DD4

Final Terms dated 17 May 2023

L'Oréal

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer: 529900JI1GG6F7RKVI53

Issue of €1,000,000,000 3.125 per cent. Notes due 19 May 2025

under the 5,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No.: 1

Tranche No.: 1

Issue Price: 99.796 per cent.

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

HSBC

J.P. Morgan

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking

Crédit Agricole CIB

Natixis

Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking

Bank of China

Scotiabank

UniCredit

as Managers

- 2 -

DocuSign Envelope ID: 398FE1A1-A38C-4E70-8320-14DF001F1DD4

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 May 2023 which received approval no. 23-147 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") in France on 9 May 2023 which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as may be amended from time to time (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus.

Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.loreal-finance.com).

1.

(i)

Series Number:

1

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii) Date on which the Notes

Not Applicable

become fungible:

2.

Specified Currency:

Euro (€)

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes admitted to trading:

(i)

Series:

€1,000,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

€1,000,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

99.796 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

5.

Specified Denomination:

€100,000

6.

(i)

Issue Date:

19 May 2023

(ii) Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

7.

Maturity Date:

19 May 2025

8.

Interest Basis:

3.125 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

9.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

10.

Put/Call Options:

Residual Maturity Call Option

Clean-Up Call Option

Optional Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Acquisition Event Call Option

(further particulars specified below)

- 3 -

DocuSign Envelope ID: 398FE1A1-A38C-4E70-8320-14DF001F1DD4

11. Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Decision of the board of directors of the Issuer dated 21 April 2023 and decision of Christophe Babule, Directeur Général Administration et Finances of the Issuer, dated 15 May 2023

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

12.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(Condition 5(a))

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.125 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

19 May in each year commencing on 19 May 2024 and

ending on the Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

€3,125 per Specified Denomination

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction

Actual/Actual-ICMA

(Condition 1(a))):

(vi)

Determination Dates

19 May in each year

(Condition 1(a)):

13.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

(Condition 5(b))

14.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

(Conditions 5(d) and 6(b))

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

15.

Call Option (Condition 6(d))

Not Applicable

16.

Residual Maturity Call Option

Applicable

(Condition 6(e))

(i)

Initial Residual Maturity Call

19 April 2025

Option Date:

(ii) Notice period:

As per Conditions

17.

Clean-Up Call Option (Condition

Applicable

6(f))

(i)

Minimum Percentage:

75 per cent.

(ii)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

18.

Optional Make-Whole

Applicable

Redemption by the Issuer

(Condition 6(g))

- 4 -

DocuSign Envelope ID: 398FE1A1-A38C-4E70-8320-14DF001F1DD4

(i)

Early Redemption Margin:

0.10 per cent.

(ii)

Reference Benchmark

OAT (obligation assimilable du Trésor) bearing interest

Security:

at a rate of 0.500 per cent. per annum due 25 May 2025,

with ISIN FR0012517027

(iii)

Reference Dealers:

As per Conditions

(iv)

Make-whole Calculation

Aether Financial Services

Agent:

19. Acquisition Event Call Option

Applicable

(Condition 6(h))

  1. Acquisition Target:Aēsop, as described in the "Recent Developments" section of the Base Prospectus

(ii)

Acquisition Completion Date:

17 April 2024

(iii)

Acquisition Call Redemption

€100,500 per Specified Denomination

Amount:

(iv)

Acquisition Notice Period:

The period from the Issue Date to

the Acquisition Completion Date

20. Put Option (Condition 6(i))

Not Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

  1. Form of Notes:
    1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
    2. Registration Agent:
    3. Temporary Global Certificate:

22. Financial Centres (Condition 7(h)):

  1. Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Materialised Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature) (Condition 7(f)):

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

24. Details relating to Instalment Notes Not Applicable (Condition 6(a)):

- 5 -

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about L'ORÉAL
04:39aL'oreal : Communique AMF CP. CP23900790
PU
01:28aL'Oreal Wins Brazilian Antitrust Nod for $2.53 Billion Purchase of Natura's Australian ..
MT
05/17Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves L'Oreal deal to buy Aesop
RE
05/17Datrix chosen by L'Oreal for digital intelligence and marketing science
AN
05/17Factbox-France's Sarkozy faces more than one legal battle
RE
05/12French Stocks Stay in Green as Statistics Office Confirms April Inflation Data
MT
05/11French Cosmetics Giant L’Oréal Prices Public Bond Offering Worth EUR2 Billion
MT
05/11L'Oréal successfully prices a 2 Billion euro dual tranche bond
GL
05/11LOREAL : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
05/10New entries in the European portfolio
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 41 120 M 44 516 M 44 516 M
Net income 2023 6 334 M 6 858 M 6 858 M
Net cash 2023 552 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 222 B 241 B 241 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,39x
EV / Sales 2024 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 87 369
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 415,50 €
Average target price 416,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL24.55%240 738
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED5.19%19 782
KAO CORPORATION-0.19%17 732
COTY INC.32.01%9 634
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.-3.66%6 539
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-29.29%6 389
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer