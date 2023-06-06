L'Oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023 (en anglais)

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 41 220 M 44 157 M 44 157 M Net income 2023 6 363 M 6 816 M 6 816 M Net Debt 2023 885 M 948 M 948 M P/E ratio 2023 33,9x Yield 2023 1,57% Capitalization 217 B 232 B 232 B EV / Sales 2023 5,28x EV / Sales 2024 4,88x Nbr of Employees 87 369 Free-Float 37,5% Chart L'ORÉAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 26 Last Close Price 405,05 € Average target price 416,40 € Spread / Average Target 2,80% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) L'ORÉAL 21.42% 232 220 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 0.54% 18 615 KAO CORPORATION -4.40% 16 722 COTY INC. 32.24% 9 654 PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD. -2.04% 6 546 KOSÉ CORPORATION 0.03% 5 893