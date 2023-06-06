|
L'Oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023 (en anglais)
DEUTSCHE BANK
GLOBAL CONSUMER
CONFERENCE
2023
Nicolas HIERONIMUS
Chief Executive Officer
06 JUNE 2023
WORLD LEADER
IN BEAUTY
|
€38.3Bn
|
~€6.1Bn
|
2022 SALES
|
2022 NET PROFIT*
|
~7Bn
|
>150
|
UNITS SOLD
|
COUNTRIES
|
87,400
|
~€218Bn
|
EMPLOYEES
|
MARKET CAPITALIZATION**
-
Net Profit excluding non recurring items after non controlling interests.
-
As of 2 June 2023.
EXTRA-FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
EMERGING STRONGER FROM THE CRISIS
>€38Bn
SALES
+28%
REPORTED
+23%
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
COMPARISON 2022 VS. 2019
|
€7.5Bn
|
19.5%
|
>€12Bn
|
18.4%
|
OPERATING
|
OPERATING
|
A&P SPEND
|
SG&A
|
PROFIT
|
MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
+31%
|
|
+34%
|
+90Bps
|
IN VALUE
|
-190Bps
|
+70Bps
RELATIVE 1
1 Relative to sales: from 30.8% in 2019 to 31.5% in 2022.
CONTRIBUTION TO GROWTH1
THE KEYWORDIS 'BALANCE'
|
BY DIVISION
|
BY REGION
|
BY COMPONENT OF GROWTH
|
36%
|
29%
|
32%
|
25%
|
33%
|
L'ORÉAL LUXE
|
EUROPE
|
NORTH AMERICA
|
VALUE: PRICE
|
|
CONSUMER
|
|
|
34%
|
|
PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLUME
|
24%
|
11%
|
24%
|
19%
|
33%
|
DERMATOLOGICAL
|
EMERGING MARKETS*
|
NORTH ASIA
|
VALUE: MIX
|
BEAUTY
|
|
|
PROFESSIONAL
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTS
|
|
|
1 Contribution to growth 2022 vs. 2021.
* Emerging Markets combine the Latin America and the SAPMENA-SSA Zones.
|
|1st jan.
