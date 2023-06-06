Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:47:58 2023-06-06 am EDT
407.25 EUR   +0.54%
07:29aL'oreal : Deutsche bank 2023
PU
07:29aL'oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023 (en anglais)
PU
06/01L'oreal : Bold, L'Oréal's venture capital fund, invests in biotech company, “debut” to collaborate on active ingredients
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023 (en anglais)

06/06/2023 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEUTSCHE BANK

GLOBAL CONSUMER

CONFERENCE

2023

Nicolas HIERONIMUS

Chief Executive Officer

06 JUNE 2023

WORLD LEADER

IN BEAUTY

38.3Bn

~6.1Bn

2022 SALES

2022 NET PROFIT*

~7Bn

>150

UNITS SOLD

COUNTRIES

87,400

~218Bn

EMPLOYEES

MARKET CAPITALIZATION**

  • Net Profit excluding non recurring items after non controlling interests.
  • As of 2 June 2023.

EXTRA-FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

EMERGING STRONGER FROM THE CRISIS

>38Bn

SALES

+28%

REPORTED

+23%

LIKE-FOR-LIKE

COMPARISON 2022 VS. 2019

7.5Bn

19.5%

>12Bn

18.4%

OPERATING

OPERATING

A&P SPEND

SG&A

PROFIT

MARGIN

+31%

+34%

+90Bps

IN VALUE

-190Bps

+70Bps

RELATIVE 1

1 Relative to sales: from 30.8% in 2019 to 31.5% in 2022.

CONTRIBUTION TO GROWTH1

THE KEYWORDIS 'BALANCE'

BY DIVISION

BY REGION

BY COMPONENT OF GROWTH

36%

29%

32%

25%

33%

L'ORÉAL LUXE

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

VALUE: PRICE

CONSUMER

34%

PRODUCTS

VOLUME

24%

11%

24%

19%

33%

DERMATOLOGICAL

EMERGING MARKETS*

NORTH ASIA

VALUE: MIX

BEAUTY

PROFESSIONAL

PRODUCTS

1 Contribution to growth 2022 vs. 2021.

* Emerging Markets combine the Latin America and the SAPMENA-SSA Zones.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 11:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about L'ORÉAL
07:29aL'oreal : Deutsche bank 2023
PU
07:29aL'oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023 (en anglais)
PU
06/01L'oreal : Bold, L'Oréal's venture capital fund, invests in biotech company, “debut&r..
PU
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/24IP Protection In The Cosmetics Industry
AQ
05/23Capitalgainsreport : Thriving Natural Beauty & Wellness Stocks (HBRM, SKIN, NUS, NTCO)
AQ
05/18French Stocks Recover Amid Optimism Over US Debt Ceiling Talks
MT
05/18L'oreal : Communique AMF CP. CP23900790
PU
05/18L'Oreal Wins Brazilian Antitrust Nod for $2.53 Billion Purchase of Natura's Australian ..
MT
05/17Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves L'Oreal deal to buy Aesop
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 41 220 M 44 157 M 44 157 M
Net income 2023 6 363 M 6 816 M 6 816 M
Net Debt 2023 885 M 948 M 948 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,9x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 217 B 232 B 232 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
EV / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 87 369
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 405,05 €
Average target price 416,40 €
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL21.42%232 220
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED0.54%18 615
KAO CORPORATION-4.40%16 722
COTY INC.32.24%9 654
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.-2.04%6 546
KOSÉ CORPORATION0.03%5 893
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer