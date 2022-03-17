L'Oreal : Download (PDF 11.31 MB)

L'Oréal is uniquely positioned to succeed in 2022 and beyond

2021 was a decisive year for L'Oréal. Firstly, both in the financial and extra‑financial spheres. Thanks to its robust and balanced business model, coupled with the strategic choices made over the past few years, the Group has come through the crisis remarkably well and continued its virtuous path. The exceptional financial performance achieved in 2021 - a combination of very strong sales growth, market share gains and a record increase in profitability - enables us to pursue our dynamic shareholder return policy. L'Oréal has again made huge progress in sustainable development, gender equality and inclusion. It is vital to continue accelerating in tackling today's huge environmental and societal challenges. This is what we do particularly with L'Oréal for the Future. This programme, launched during the pandemic, aims at a more radical transformation of our company towards being an ever more exemplary, responsible, and supportive corporate citizen. This dual excellence - financial performance and environmental, social, and societal exemplarity - forms the backbone of our strategy. On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I would like to warmly thank and congratulate each and every one of L'Oréal's 85,400 employees. It is they who - through their quality, creativity, engagement, and desire to act responsibly - create lasting, shared value.

structure, in order to strengthen L'Oréal's position in the years to come. Following the separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in May Nicolas Hieronimus became the sixth CEO in L'Oréal's 112‑year history. The transition, prepared long in advance, took place seamlessly and in the spirit of continuity, true to the tradition of our company. The two roles are complementary and clearly defined. As Chairman, I will oversee the definition of the strategic orientations and ensure effective governance. I am particularly honoured to continue serving the company I have devoted my life to. I am convinced that our commitment to continuously improving our governance will be a fundamental asset for the Group in the long term. In this regard, receiving the 2021 Grand Prix Award for Corporate Governance from l'AGEFI is a source of great pride and encourages us to intensify our efforts. Another strategic milestone was the reinforcement of the shareholder stability around the Bettencourt Meyers founding family and Nestlé. The agreement, approved by the Board, for the repurchase by L'Oréal of 4% of its capital held by Nestlé, is in the interest of L'Oréal and all its shareholders. I have immense confidence in L'Oréal's future. Driven by the vision, talent, and commitment of Nicolas Hieronimus and all our teams, a new era of the

2021 in three key words? Historic: L'Oréal sales grew by +16.1%(1), twice the growth of the beauty market. Balanced: we grew in all Zones, all Divisions and all categories, showing the true power of our unique business model. Responsible: our strong financial results enabled us to share our success with our employees and invest in our social and environmental commitments. What was behind the historic results in 2021? 2021 saw the beauty market bounce back to almost 2019 levels. As the world's leading beauty company, we continued to drive the market with strong innovations. One of the most interesting things to note is our balanced business model and our unique portfolio of brands. Our success can also be explained by our virtuous growth model. We pursued investments in our brands and in game‑changing innovations, despite all the uncertainties of the market, fuelling more growth while still delivering on profit. In addition, we saw incredible agility and outstanding results from our teams. And we continued to leverage our digital edge. We accelerated in e-commerce, optimised consumer engagement in the new O+O(2) world and reinvented beauty experiences.