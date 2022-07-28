L'Oreal : Download the news release of 28 July 2022 (PDF 354.94 KB)
07/28/2022
NEWS RELEASE
Clichy, 28 July 2022 at 6.00 p.m.
2022 Half-Year Results
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE:
+13.5% LIKE-FOR-LIKE1, +20.9% REPORTED
STRONG INCREASE IN PROFITS
Sales: 18.36 billion euros
+13.5% like-for-like1
+13.9% at constant exchange rateso +20.9% based on reported figures
Double-digitgrowth in selective Divisions, significant acceleration in Consumer Products
Double-digitgrowth in all Zones, very strong growth in emerging markets
Operating margin at 20.4%, an increase of 70 basis points
Strong growth in EPS2: +30.8% at €6.05
Commenting on the figures, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said:
"L'Oréal performed remarkably well in the first half of the year, with growth of +13.5% like-for-like and +20.9% reported.
After two years of the pandemic, consumers confirm their desire to socialise and indulge themselves with innovative and superior beauty products, which in turn is fueling the growth of the beauty market. L'Oréal grew twice as fast as the market and has strengthened its position as the world's No.1 beauty company.
Our performance is increasingly balanced. Balanced between volume and value growth. Balanced between offline growth, with the reopening of retail outlets in most countries, and e-commerce3 growth which continues at a double- digit pace. Balanced between geographic Zones, all of which posted double-digit growth, with strong performance in emerging markets (SAPMENA-SSA4, Latin America) and outstanding performance in mainland China in a very challenging context, thanks to our expertise in e-commerce. Balanced across our Divisions, with our three selective Divisions achieving double-digit growth and the Consumer Products Division recording a significant acceleration in the second quarter. Lastly, every major category achieved double-digit growth.
Our proven capacity to valorise our portfolio through innovation and control our costs allowed us to absorb the impact of higher raw material prices, mitigate supply chain pressures, and continue to invest efficiently in our brands, while improving profitability and creating sustainable value.
Our L'Oréal for the Future programme reached an important milestone: after the United States in 2021, we achieved carbon neutrality across all our sites in the North Asia Zone. In addition, the success of our third employee share ownership plan, rolled out in more than 60 countries, demonstrates the strong commitment of our employees worldwide.
Mindful of the current uncertainties and instability, we are convinced that our unique, balanced model, our incredible innovation capacity, our strong brand portfolio, the passion and agility of our teams and our financial strength are the assets that will enable us to pursue our profitable and sustainable growth strategy.
We remain optimistic about the outlook for the global beauty market and confident in our ability to outperform in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits."
Like-for-like:based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates.
Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, after non-controlling interests.
Sales achieved on our brands' websites and with e-commerce pure players + estimated sales achieved by our brands corresponding to sales through our retailers' websites (non-audited data).
SAPMENA-SSA:South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa
Moreover, the Board of Directors has decided, under the authorisation voted by the Annual General Meeting of 21 April 2022, to set up a share buyback programme during the second half of 2022 amounting to a maximum of 500 million euros and with a maximum number of shares to be acquired of 2 million. The shares thus repurchased are intended to be cancelled 5.
5 The L'Oréal Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 17 March 2022 includes, on page 416, the other pieces of information that must appear in the share buyback programme description pursuant to Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the AMF.
Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates, sales of the L'Oréal group grew by +13.5%.
The net impact of changes in the scope of consolidation was +0.4%.
Growth at constant exchange rates came out at +13.9%.
Currency fluctuations had a positive impact of +7.0%. If the exchange rates at 30 June 2022, i.e. €1 = $1.042, are extrapolated until 31 December, the impact of currency fluctuations on sales would be around +6.9% for the whole of 2022.
Based on reported figures, the Group's sales at 30 June 2022 amounted to 18.36 billion euros, an increase of +20.9%.
Sales by Division and Geographic Zone
2nd quarter 2022
1st half 2022
Growth
Growth
€m
Like-for-like
Reported
€m
Like-for-like
Reported
By Division
Professional Products
1,122.6
+11.3%
+20.7%
2,163.8
+14.3%
+21.7%
Consumer Products
3,491.5
+9.1%
+16.8%
6,794.3
+8.0%
+13.9%
L'Oréal Luxe
3,407.9
+15.3%
+26.1%
6,871.6
+16.4%
+25.6%
Active Cosmetics
1,283.9
+23.8%
+33.9%
2,536.6
+20.9%
+28.0%
Group Total
9,305.8
+13.4%
+22.7%
18,366.3
+13.5%
+20.9%
By geographic Zone
Europe
2,712.7
+12.0%
+13.4%
5,567.2
+14.3%
+14.6%
North America
2,446.5
+10.7%
+25.3%
4,650.4
+11.6%
+23.5%
North Asia
2,818.3
+11.7%
+22.7%
5,620.1
+10.5%
+20.3%
SAPMENA-SSA6
722.3
+30.8%
+38.9%
1,403.4
+23.0%
+28.3%
Latin America
606.0
+22.4%
+43.9%
1,125.3
+22.3%
+39.1%
Group Total
9,305.8
+13.4%
+22.7%
18,366.3
+13.5%
+20.9%
The Asian Travel Retail business unit was relocated on 1st July 2022, which generated anticipated invoicing of €90 million in June.
This had a positive impact of 110 basis points on second quarter like-for-like growth, and 60 basis points on the first half. This impact will be reversed in the third quarter 2022.
At the end of June, the Professional Products Division recorded strong growth at +14.3% like-for-like and +21.7% reported.
The Division continued to grow strongly in all geographic Zones, with outstanding performance in India, mainland China, North America and Germany. This growth confirms the success of the Division's omnichannel strategy, with a significant increase in sales in e-commerce, in salons, and within the SalonCentric distribution network in the United States.
The Division increased its leadership in the dynamic haircare market, thanks in particular to the good performance of Kérastase and Serie Expert by L'Oréal Professionnel. In hair colour, the Division also recorded strong growth, with the success of its iconic lines: Shades EQ by Redken and Inoa by L'Oréal Professionnel; innovation continued with Redken Color Gels Lacquers 10 Min, which allows hairdressers to cover 100% of white hair in 10 minutes.
Always at the cutting edge, the Division expanded its service offering by launching L'Oréal's first marketplace for beauty professionals through the SalonCentric distribution network in the United States, thus reaffirming its global leadership.
CONSUMER PRODUCTS
The Consumer Products Division posted solid growth in the first half: +8.0% like-for-like and +13.9% reported, with an outstanding second quarter at +9.1%
This performance was driven by the success of all its major brands and their product innovations. In a dynamic global makeup market, the Division progressed even faster, thanks to the performance of NYX Professional Makeup and blockbuster launches like True Match serum by L'Oréal Paris and Vinyl Ink lipstick by Maybelline New York. The Division also recorded double-digit growth in haircare, with the global rollout of Elvive Hyaluron Plump as well as a successful focus on premium ranges. In skincare, Garnier continued to grow in the different Zones, with the success of its Vitamin C Brightening Serum and micellar waters.
In mainland China, the lockdown in Shanghai curbed product deliveries early in the second quarter. In June, L'Oréal Paris ranked No.1 beauty brand in the 6.18 Shopping Festival on Tmall. Elsewhere, the Division gained significant market share in the United States, accelerated in Europe and recorded outstanding performance in emerging markets, especially Mexico, Brazil, India and the Middle East.
Thanks to its advanced revenue growth management, the Division was able to create growth in both volume and value, while preserving its profitability.
L'ORÉAL LUXE
In the first half of the year, L'Oréal Luxe recorded very strong growth of +16.4% like-for-like and +25.6% reported, again outperforming the global luxury beauty market.
The Division outperformed in all three of its categories. The super-premium brands Lancôme Absolue and Helena Rubinstein drove the growth in skincare along with the newly acquired brands Takami and Youth to the People. In fragrances, the Division grew by +35%; global mainstays such as Libre by Yves Saint Laurent and Born in Roma by Valentino were powerful growth drivers. Driven by the success of Maison Margiela and Armani Privé, the Collections segment is booming and showing strong potential. In makeup, the global brands Lancôme and Yves Saint Laurent and the category specialists Shu Uemura and Urban Decay grew significantly faster than the market, which continued to be dynamic.
The Division's performance is balanced across geographic Zones. L'Oréal Luxe accelerated strongly in SAPMENA-SSA and Latin America and reached very high market share levels in North Asia. Despite a difficult context in mainland China, L'Oréal Luxe achieved exceptional performance and reached a record market share there.
At the end of June, the Division posted very strong growth of +20.9% like-for-like and +28.0% reported. Building on a strengthened partnership with healthcare professionals, which is boosting the Division'srecommendation-basedmodel, the Active Cosmetics Division grew much faster than the dermocosmetics market. The Division achieveddouble-digitgrowth in all Zones, with remarkable performance in North America, Europe andSAPMENA-SSA.
Growth is balanced between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, which maintained a good momentum over the half-year with a strong contribution from the drugstore and pharmacy channels.
LaRoche-Posay, the primary contributor to the Division's growth, accelerated strongly, driven by Cicaplast and Effaclar, as well as the success of the patented sun protection innovation UVMune 400, the result of 10 years of research. CeraVe remained the Division's fastest growing brand, continuing to perform remarkably well in North America while pursuing its dynamic expansion in international markets. Vichy posted double-digit growth driven by the relaunch of Neovadiol, the success of the innovative UV AGE in a very dynamic sun protection market, and of the Dercos franchise in haircare. Skinceuticals accelerated in the second quarter, fuelled by the excellent performance of A.G.E Interrupter anti-wrinkle cream.
Summary by geographic Zone
EUROPE
The Zone achieved strong growth of +14.3% like-for-like and +14.6% reported.
With the lifting of public health restrictions in the majority of countries, the European beauty market was dynamic in the first half and has now exceeded 2019 levels. All categories grew, and L'Oréal outperformed the market in the majority of countries, particularly Spain-Portugal, Germany and Italy. L'Oréal continued to strengthen its positions in e-commerce.
The Active Cosmetics Division significantly increased its market share, with LaRoche-Posay posting very strong growth and CeraVe expanding rapidly. Reinforcing its leadership, L'Oréal Luxe recorded outstanding performance in fragrances, despite supply chain constraints. The performance of the Consumer Products Division was driven by makeup and skincare. The Professional Products Division reported balanced growth between hair colour and haircare.
The Group's activities in Ukraine, which were put on hold on 24 February following the invasion, were resumed in a limited capacity in response to customer demand. In Russia, the Group has temporarily closed all its own stores and e-commerce sites and suspended all industrial and media investments. In accordance with European and American sanctions, it has suspended the sales of all products except essential daily products.
NORTH AMERICA
In the first half of the year, the Zone grew by +11.6% like-for-like and +23.5% reported.
Sales continued to grow amid a robust market that has returned to pre-Covid levels. As brick-and-mortar recovers, growth is balanced between online and offline. Product innovations, dedication to service improvement and a major focus on valorisation across all Divisions were key to L'Oréal's success in the first half. Despite real improvements, supply chain pressures persisted in a context of strong growth.
The Consumer Products Division continued to grow with innovations in all categories, led by NYX Professional Makeup, which successfully completed its transformation. The performance of L'Oréal Luxe was driven by fragrances, while the recently acquired brand Youth to the People bolstered the Division's skincare range. The Professional Products Division also beat the market, driven by SalonCentric and the recovery of salons, as well as its strong innovation strategy. The Active Cosmetics Division significantly outpaced the market, with LaRoche-Posay and CeraVe achieving very strong growth.