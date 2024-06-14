2024

Nicolas HIERONIMUS

Chief Executive Officer

5 June 2024

WORLD LEADER

IN BEAUTY

41.2Bn

~6.1Bn

2023 SALES

2023 NET PROFIT 1

>7Bn

>150

UNITS SOLD

COUNTRIES

>90,000 ~240Bn

EMPLOYEES

MARKET CAPITALIZATION2

1 Net Profit excluding non recurring items after non controlling interests.

2 As of 31 May 2024.

REINFORCING OUR ECONOMIC MODEL

EMERGING EVER STRONGER FROM THE CRISIS

COMPARISON 2023 VS. 2019

>41Bn

30.4Bn

>13Bn

8.1Bn

SALES

GROSS PROFIT

A&P SPEND

OPERATING

PROFIT

+38%

73.9%

32.4%

+19.8%

REPORTED

GROSS MARGIN

OF SALES

OPERATING MARGIN

+8.2%

+90bp

+160bps

+120bp

4Y-CAGR1

MARGIN EXPANSION

AS A % OF SALES

MARGIN EXPANSION

1 CAGR 2019-2023 on a like-for-like basis.

Q1 2024

CONTINUING

THE STRONG

PERFORMANCE

9.4%18.1%1

ADJUSTED

MARKET

+6%2

1 Q1 2024 like-for-like sales growth.

2 L'Oréal beauty market growth estimates based on manufacturer's net prices, excluding soap, toothpastes, razors and blades. At constant exchange rate.

PREMIUMIZATION

  • VOLUME GROWTH

~1/3

Q1 2024

~2/3

UNITS

LIKE-FOR-LIKE

VALUE

SALES GROWTH

SALES BY

CATEGORY

Q1 2024 1

SKINCARE

MAKE-UP

HAIR

FRAGRANCES

+8.1%

+11.6%

+12%

+11.8%

1 Q1 2024 like-for-like sales growth.

SALES BY

DIVISION

Q1 2024 1

+11.1% +1.8%2+21.9% +10.7%

  1. Q1 2024 like-for-like sales growth.
  2. Like-for-likeLuxe excluding TRAP +6.4% in Q1 2024.

SALES GROWTH

BY REGION

Q1 2024 1

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

+12.6%

+12.3%

NORTH ASIA

-1.1%

SAPMENA-SSA2

LATIN AMERICA

+16.2%

+16.4%

  1. Like-for-likesales growth.
  2. South Asia - Pacific - Middle East - North Africa/Sub-Saharan Africa.

FIRESIDE CHAT Q&A

Disclaimer

  • This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about
    L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (which are also available in English on our
    internet site: www.loreal-finance.com). This document may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication
    of this release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or

projected in these statements."

Attachments

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 08:24:05 UTC.