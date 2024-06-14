2024
Nicolas HIERONIMUS
Chief Executive Officer
5 June 2024
WORLD LEADER
IN BEAUTY
€41.2Bn
~€6.1Bn
2023 SALES
2023 NET PROFIT 1
>7Bn
>150
UNITS SOLD
COUNTRIES
>90,000 ~€240Bn
EMPLOYEES
MARKET CAPITALIZATION2
1 Net Profit excluding non recurring items after non controlling interests.
2 As of 31 May 2024.
REINFORCING OUR ECONOMIC MODEL
EMERGING EVER STRONGER FROM THE CRISIS
COMPARISON 2023 VS. 2019
>€41Bn
€30.4Bn
>€13Bn
€8.1Bn
SALES
GROSS PROFIT
A&P SPEND
OPERATING
PROFIT
+38%
73.9%
32.4%
+19.8%
REPORTED
GROSS MARGIN
OF SALES
OPERATING MARGIN
+8.2%
+90bp
+160bps
+120bp
4Y-CAGR1
MARGIN EXPANSION
AS A % OF SALES
MARGIN EXPANSION
1 CAGR 2019-2023 on a like-for-like basis.
Q1 2024
CONTINUING
THE STRONG
PERFORMANCE
9.4%18.1%1
ADJUSTED
MARKET
+6%2
1 Q1 2024 like-for-like sales growth.
2 L'Oréal beauty market growth estimates based on manufacturer's net prices, excluding soap, toothpastes, razors and blades. At constant exchange rate.
PREMIUMIZATION
- VOLUME GROWTH
~1/3
Q1 2024
~2/3
UNITS
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
VALUE
SALES GROWTH
SALES BY
CATEGORY
Q1 2024 1
SKINCARE
MAKE-UP
HAIR
FRAGRANCES
+8.1%
+11.6%
+12%
+11.8%
1 Q1 2024 like-for-like sales growth.
SALES BY
DIVISION
Q1 2024 1
+11.1% +1.8%2+21.9% +10.7%
- Q1 2024 like-for-like sales growth.
- Like-for-likeLuxe excluding TRAP +6.4% in Q1 2024.
SALES GROWTH
BY REGION
Q1 2024 1
EUROPE
NORTH AMERICA
+12.6%
+12.3%
NORTH ASIA
-1.1%
SAPMENA-SSA2
LATIN AMERICA
+16.2%
+16.4%
- Like-for-likesales growth.
- South Asia - Pacific - Middle East - North Africa/Sub-Saharan Africa.
FIRESIDE CHAT Q&A
Disclaimer
-
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about
L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (which are also available in English on our
internet site: www.loreal-finance.com). This document may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication
of this release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or
projected in these statements."
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
L'Oréal SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 08:24:05 UTC.