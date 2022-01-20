Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal : L'Oréal and Verily announce first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to advance precision skin health

01/20/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L'Oréal, the world leader in beauty, and Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, announced today a strategic partnership, exclusive in beauty, to advance skin health. The first-of-its-kind partnership in the beauty industry is expected to entail two programs aimed to better understand and characterize skin and hair aging mechanisms and to inform L'Oréal's precision beauty tech strategy and product development.

The first is a strategic research collaboration to establish a longitudinal biological, clinical, environmental view of skin health. It combines L'Oréal's deep scientific knowledge of skin and Verily's comprehensive clinical science capabilities, to decode and discover the links between exposome, skin aging, and deep biology of the skin.

The second is a partnership with Verily's R&D Team and L'Oréal's Active Cosmetics Division, to explore the development of new technologies and tele-diagnosis solutions such as sensors, and AI algorithms for dermatology and skincare, that can form the basis for new services.

"We are excited to partner with Verily, a world leader in precision health tech. L'Oréal's century-long commitment to pioneering innovation has come from our strong belief in the intersection between science, formulations, and our unique Advanced Research capabilities to decode revolutionary scientific discoveries that will create the future of beauty" says Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer, L'Oréal Group. "Thanks to this partnership, we want to lead a new era of skin health, through tech and science, to enable every person around the world the most inclusive, personalized, powerful and precise programs for their skin at each stage of their lives."

"Verily and L'Oréal believe in the transformative power of technology to enable precision beauty and health" says Stephen Gillett, President and COO, Verily. "We are pleased to partner with a world leader in cosmetic science to better understand and promote skin health."

"We recognize skin health as a critical need for overall wellness as it not only impacts us physically in our daily lives, but also holistically. Our collective approach has the potential to identify the right intervention based on data, powered by Verily's technology and clinical science abilities combined with L'Oréal's beauty industry leading intelligence and dermatology network" says Brian Otis, Fellow, Co-Founder, Verily.

"The new partnership between L'Oréal and Verily promises innovation for dermatologists and consumers. We look forward to learning more about the skin as a result of their strategic research collaboration and we hope that the new algorithms and tools will improve consumer access to personalized information so people can care for their skin more effectively" says Dr Amanda Oakley, President, International Society of Teledermatology.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 35 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 27.99 billion euros in 2020 and employs 85,400 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal sets out ambitious sustainable development goals across the Group for 2030 and aims to empower its ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.
This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

CONTACTS L'ORÉAL

Switchboard
+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholders and market regulators
Christian MUNICH
+33 (0)1 47 56 72 06
[email protected]

Financial analysts and institutional investors
Françoise LAUVIN
+33 (0)1 47 56 86 82
[email protected]

Media
Noëlle CAMILLERI
+33 (0)6 79 92 99 39
[email protected]

Christine BURKE
+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15
[email protected]

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031), and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about L'ORÉAL
12:11pL'OREAL : L'Oréal and Verily announce first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to advance p..
PU
12:02pAlphabet's Verily signs L'Oreal in multi-year skin deal as losses grow
RE
12:00pL'Oréal and Verily announce first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to advance precisio..
AQ
07:44aLOREAL : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
01/18LOREAL : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18LOREAL : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/17LOREAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/17MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 17, 2022
01/16Loop Industries, Inc.
AQ
01/16Plastics and recycling company Loop Industries to create 180 jobs at new French site
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 852 M 36 120 M 36 120 M
Net income 2021 4 500 M 5 103 M 5 103 M
Net cash 2021 6 181 M 7 009 M 7 009 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 210 B 239 B 239 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float -
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 377,25 €
Average target price 400,53 €
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL-9.52%238 772
KAO CORPORATION-5.60%23 568
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-9.84%20 222
DCC PLC4.23%8 476
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-5.99%7 982
COTY INC.-18.19%7 203