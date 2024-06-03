This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer L'Oréal SA published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 16:27:09 UTC.

L'Oréal today announces the launch of its fourth Employee Share Ownership Plan, allowing employees to purchase shares in L'Oréal and more closely participate in its development. In 2024, the plan will be rolled out in all countries where it is feasible (63 in total) and features enhanced accessibility for employees recently joining the Groupe. [...]