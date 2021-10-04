Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/04 05:15:53 am
363.55 EUR   +0.55%
05:02aL'OREAL : L'Oréal receives L'AGEFI Grand Prix Award for exemplary corporate governance
PU
01:21aL'OREAL : Paris returns to normality ...
AQ
10/01LOREAL : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
L'Oreal : L'Oréal receives L'AGEFI Grand Prix Award for exemplary corporate governance

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Every year, French business and finance magazine L'AGEFI conducts an independent assessment of companies listed on the CAC 40 and SBF 120 to review their corporate governance performance. The eminent jury of figures from the world of finance-chaired this year by Augustin de Romanet, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe ADP and Chairman of PARIS EUROPLACE-conferred the 2021 Grand Prix Award for Corporate Governance on the L'Oréal group, underscoring the company's exemplary performance and its role as a standard-bearer.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on 30 September, Christophe Babule, L'Oréal's Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are very honoured to receive this distinction. It rewards the outstanding work done by our teams to embrace best practices in corporate governance, which is a highly strategic issue for L'Oréal. We have introduced a number of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives. Examples include gender equality (with women now representing 54% of the Group's leadership positions), a transformation programme to make our factories carbon neutral and €100m in impact investing to protect and develop nature, biodiversity and the circular economy, along with another endowment fund to support the most vulnerable women. All of these examples clearly illustrate the way in which L'Oréal's business model combines economic and corporate excellence to create lasting value for all."

To select the winners, three L'AGEFI partner organisations-CMS Francis Lefebvre, EcoVadis and Ethics & Boards-assessed all companies on the basis of 90 criteria spanning five categories: "Functioning of Management Bodies", "Board Composition", "CSR and Compliance", "Management Diversity" and "Shareholder Democracy, Information Transparency and Quality of Communication".

A company receives an award in each category. Companies that score highest across all categories combined are then shortlisted for the Government Dynamics Award and the Grand Prix for Corporate Governance.

A list of recipients of the Grand Prix for Corporate Governance is available here

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 185 M 36 190 M 36 190 M
Net income 2021 4 417 M 5 126 M 5 126 M
Net cash 2021 5 659 M 6 568 M 6 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,1x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 202 B 234 B 234 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 361,55 €
Average target price 378,73 €
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL16.33%233 742
KAO CORPORATION-17.18%28 165
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED4.69%26 872
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-12.72%11 755
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-15.78%9 116
KOSÉ CORPORATION-24.55%6 821