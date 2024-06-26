L'Oréal was pleased to welcome around forty shareholders for an exceptional visit to the Domaine de la Rose Lancôme in Grasse on Wednesday 5 June 2024. [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 16:30:09 UTC.