ALEXIS PERAKIS-VALAT, PRESIDENT CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION
L'Oréal Consumer Products at a Glance
2022
REVENUE
€14Bn
37% of Group
2022
UNITS
5Bn
2022
OPERATING PROFIT
€2.7Bn
EMPLOYEES
23K
2022
OPERATING MARGIN
19.8%
2020 BILLIONAIRE BRANDS
3
>70% of Group
The Mass Beauty Market
A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
4
The Mass Beauty Market is Accelerating
High
Single-digit-growth
+6%
+5%
+4%
+4%
+5%
+5%
+4%
+4%
+4%
+4%
+4%
+4%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
PROJECTED
2023
-5%
L'Oréal internal estimates
excluding soap, tooth paste and razors. 2021 provisional estimates . Net manufacturing price (sell-in). Growth at constant exchange rate
Social Media Fuels Consumer Savviness and Spreads BeautyExpertise at Mass
BEAUTY
QUERIES
19.2Bn*
(+9%)
BEAUTY VIEWS
ACROSS
PLATFORMS
+99%**
Sources: * Google ** Traackr Tik Tok + Instagram + Facebook + X (Twitter) + YouTube
