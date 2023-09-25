ALEXIS PERAKIS-VALAT, PRESIDENT CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION

L'Oréal Consumer Products at a Glance

2022

REVENUE

€14Bn

37% of Group

2022

UNITS

5Bn

2022

OPERATING PROFIT

€2.7Bn

EMPLOYEES

23K

2022

OPERATING MARGIN

19.8%

2020 BILLIONAIRE BRANDS

3

>70% of Group

The Mass Beauty Market

A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

4

The Mass Beauty Market is Accelerating

High

Single-digit-growth

+6%

+5%

+4%

+4%

+5%

+5%

+4%

+4%

+4%

+4%

+4%

+4%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

PROJECTED

2023

-5%

L'Oréal internal estimates

excluding soap, tooth paste and razors. 2021 provisional estimates . Net manufacturing price (sell-in). Growth at constant exchange rate

Social Media Fuels Consumer Savviness and Spreads BeautyExpertise at Mass

BEAUTY

QUERIES

19.2Bn*

(+9%)

BEAUTY VIEWS

ACROSS

PLATFORMS

+99%**

Sources: * Google ** Traackr Tik Tok + Instagram + Facebook + X (Twitter) + YouTube

