PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - L'Oreal on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue growth for the third-quarter, helped by strong demand for its luxury lines.

The French group, which owns brands like Lancome and makes Armani cosmetics, reported sales up 13.1% from July to September, excluding currency swings and acquisitions.

This beat analysts' consensus forecasts cited by Deutsche Bank at around 8%. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Sarah Morland;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)