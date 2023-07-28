2023

HALF-YEAR RESULTS

Christophe BABULE

H1-2023 Highlights - Keeping up the pace

+13.3% 20.7% +11.2%

Like-for-like growth

Operating margin

Earnings per share*

+30bps6.73

* Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items

28 July 2023

H1-2023 consolidated sales

Continued very strong growth

Reported growth +12.0%

20.57bn

+13.3%

18.36bn

+1.1%

-2.4%

Like-for-like

growth

Exchange

External

rate impact

growth impact

H1-2022

H1-2023

28 July 2023

H1-2023 sales by quarter Continued very strong growth, accelerating in Q2

First quarter

+13.0%10.38bn

9.06bn+0.6%+1.0%

External Like-for-like

Exchange growth impact growthrate impact

Q1-2022

Q1-2023

Reported growth +14.6%

Second quarter

+13.7%10.19bn

9.30bn

+1.3%

-5.5%

External

Like-for-like

growth

growth impact

Exchange

rate impact

Q2-2022

Q2-2023

Reported growth +9.5%

28 July 2023

H1-2023 growth

Units contributed significantly

+8.5%

H1-2023

+4.9%

Value growth

Unit growth

H1-2022

Like-for-like

growth

+13.3%

28 July 2023

