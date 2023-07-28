2023
HALF-YEAR RESULTS
Christophe BABULE
H1-2023 Highlights - Keeping up the pace
+13.3% 20.7% +11.2%
Like-for-like growth
Operating margin
Earnings per share*
+30bps€6.73
* Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items
28 July 2023
2
H1-2023 consolidated sales
Continued very strong growth
Reported growth +12.0%
€20.57bn
+13.3%
€18.36bn
+1.1%
-2.4%
Like-for-like
growth
Exchange
External
rate impact
growth impact
H1-2022
H1-2023
28 July 2023
3
H1-2023 sales by quarter Continued very strong growth, accelerating in Q2
First quarter
+13.0%€10.38bn
€9.06bn+0.6%+1.0%
External Like-for-like
Exchange growth impact growthrate impact
Q1-2022
Q1-2023
Reported growth +14.6%
Second quarter
+13.7%€10.19bn
€9.30bn
+1.3%
-5.5%
External
Like-for-like
growth
growth impact
Exchange
rate impact
Q2-2022
Q2-2023
Reported growth +9.5%
28 July 2023
4
H1-2023 growth
Units contributed significantly
+8.5%
H1-2023
+4.9%
Value growth
Unit growth
H1-2022
Like-for-like
growth
+13.3%
28 July 2023
5
