HALF-YEAR
RESULTS
2023
Nicolas HIERONIMUS
Chief Executive Officer
JULY 28TH 2023
VERY STRONG
CONFIDENCE
1 FIRST HALF
2 FOR THE SECOND HALF
CROSSING THE
€20Bn THRESHOLD
+13.3%1
+8.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE
'19-23 CAGR
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
20.6
18.4
14.815.2
13.1
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2022
H1 2023
1 H1 like-for-like sales growth
PREMIUMIZATION
- VOLUME GROWTH
+4.9%
UNIT
+13.3%1
GROWTH
+8.5%
VALUE
1 H1 like-for-like sales growth
VERY DYNAMIC BEAUTY MARKET
≃+10%1
H1 2023
1 L'Oréal worldwide beauty market estimate, excluding razors,
soaps and oral care, H1-2023 provisional estimate, at constant exchange rates
