HALF-YEAR

RESULTS

2023

Nicolas HIERONIMUS

Chief Executive Officer

JULY 28TH 2023

1

VERY STRONG

CONFIDENCE

1 FIRST HALF

2 FOR THE SECOND HALF

2

CROSSING THE

€20Bn THRESHOLD

+13.3%1

+8.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

'19-23 CAGR

LIKE-FOR-LIKE

20.6

18.4

14.815.2

13.1

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

H1 2023

3

1 H1 like-for-like sales growth

PREMIUMIZATION

  • VOLUME GROWTH

+4.9%

UNIT

+13.3%1

GROWTH

+8.5%

VALUE

4

1 H1 like-for-like sales growth

VERY DYNAMIC BEAUTY MARKET

+10%1

H1 2023

1 L'Oréal worldwide beauty market estimate, excluding razors,

5

soaps and oral care, H1-2023 provisional estimate, at constant exchange rates

Attachments

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 07:05:02 UTC.