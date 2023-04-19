Advanced search
  L'Oréal
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:27 2023-04-19 am EDT
422.30 EUR   -0.47%
L'Oreal Q1 sales rise 13%, lifted by U.S., Europe

04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - L'Oreal reported a 13% rise in first quarter sales, beating expectations thanks to strong business in the United States and Europe as shoppers shrugged off rising prices, but said it had not benefited yet from the end of COVID-19 curbs in China.

Sales of the French cosmetics group, which sells brands ranging from Maybelline to Lancome, came to 10.38 billion euros ($11.37 billion) over the first three months to the end of March. The 13% increase on an organic basis beat analyst expectations for 8.1% growth according to a consensus estimate cited by Barclays.

($1 = 0.9127 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2023
