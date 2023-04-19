L'Oreal Q1 sales rise 13%, lifted by U.S., Europe

Sales of the French cosmetics group, which sells brands ranging from Maybelline to Lancome, came to 10.38 billion euros ($11.37 billion) over the first three months to the end of March. The 13% increase on an organic basis beat analyst expectations for 8.1% growth according to a consensus estimate cited by Barclays.

($1 = 0.9127 euros)

