L'ORÉAL : UBS no longer buy the stock

January 15, 2024 at 07:13 am EST

UBS believes it's time to take a break. The analyst has moved to Neutral on the stock (from Buy) and lowered his price target to E475 (from E495), which represents a potential upside of 8% from the current price.



' A significant revaluation over the past 12 months and high consensus expectations signal a slight upside from current levels ' says UBS.



Nicolas Hieronimus, L'Oréal's Chief Executive Officer, had said: ' In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, we remain confident in our ability to outperform the market and achieve another year of sales and earnings growth in 2023. '



