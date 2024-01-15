L'ORÉAL : UBS no longer buy the stock
' A significant revaluation over the past 12 months and high consensus expectations signal a slight upside from current levels ' says UBS.
Nicolas Hieronimus, L'Oréal's Chief Executive Officer, had said: ' In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, we remain confident in our ability to outperform the market and achieve another year of sales and earnings growth in 2023. '
