L'ORÉAL : UBS raises its price target

April 19, 2024

While reiterating its 'neutral' position on L'Oréal, UBS is raising its price target from 460 to 467 euros, a new target that holds a 10% upside potential for the share of the world's number one cosmetics company.



The broker highlights a high-quality first-quarter outperformance of expectations, with almost all regions and divisions well above forecasts. North America and dermatological beauty are providing much-needed relief", he adds.



