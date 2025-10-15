UBS maintains a neutral rating on the stock, while raising its target price to €367 (from €353) ahead of the publication of its Q3 2025 results.



We anticipate 4.3% growth in comparable sales for L'Oréal (compared with 4.8% for value added). LVMH's results are encouraging, with an improvement in sales in Q3, UBS says in its daily report.



We expect further acceleration in the second half of the year, supported by an improving global beauty market and major launches such as the new Prada fragrance and the first Miu Miu fragrance, management said.



L'Oréal is still aiming to outperform the beauty market in an economic environment that remains uncertain.