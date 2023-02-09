Advanced search
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
2023-02-09
378.75 EUR   +0.91%
L'Oreal Upbeat on 2023 Performance Amid Earnings Growth; Raises 2022 Dividend
DJ
12:04pU.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
RE
12:02pL'oréal : News release: "2022 Annual Results"
GL
L'Oreal Upbeat on 2023 Performance Amid Earnings Growth; Raises 2022 Dividend

02/09/2023 | 12:35pm EST
By Joshua Kirby


L'Oreal SA said it remains confident of growth in the beauty market ahead, after sales and profit margins rose in 2022, and proposed a higher dividend for the year.

The French cosmetics giant made total yearly sales of 38.26 billion euros ($40.99 billion,) 11% higher than the EUR32.29 billion it booked in 2021 on a like-for-like basis.

This included fourth-quarter sales of EUR10.32 billion, just ahead of analysts' expectations for EUR10.20 billion, according to a poll compiled by FactSet.

Operating profit for the year rose 21% to EUR7.46 billion, with a margin that climbed 400 basis points to 19.5%.

Looking ahead, L'Oreal expects further sales and earnings growth in 2023, with confidence in the global beauty market and its own outperformance despite current macro uncertainties, Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus said.

For 2022, the company will propose a dividend of EUR6 a share, 25% higher than the payout for the previous year. The dividend will be proposed at an annual shareholders' meeting in April and paid the same month, L'Oreal said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1234ET

Financials
Sales 2022 38 140 M 40 919 M 40 919 M
Net income 2022 5 777 M 6 198 M 6 198 M
Net Debt 2022 1 155 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 201 B 216 B 216 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 85 412
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 375,35 €
Average target price 370,50 €
Spread / Average Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL12.52%215 516
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED1.36%19 942
KAO CORPORATION-2.32%18 156
COTY INC.20.91%8 637
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-10.39%8 347
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION8.51%7 324