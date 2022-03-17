L'Oreal : Vigilance plan (PDF 715.51 KB) 03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2021 Vigilance plan This vigilance plan has been published in the 2021 Universal Registration Document of L'Oréal filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, french financial market regulator) on March 17, 2022. 3 .RISK FACTORS AND CONTROL ENVIRONMENT Vigilance Plan VIGILANCE PLAN Introduction L'Oréal is built on strong Ethical Principles that guide its development. These Principles - Integrity, Respect, Courage and Transparency - form the foundation of its policies on sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, and philanthropy. L'Oréal promotes respect for all internationally recognised Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. In line with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, L'Oréal's particular point of reference is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural rights, and the Fundamental Conventions of the International Labour Organisation. L'Oréal's Vigilance Plan meets the obligations of the French law of 27 March 2017 on the duty of vigilance for French parent companies and order-givers companies. It contains reasonable due diligence measures intended to prevent the risk of serious adverse impacts on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, health, as well as safety and the environment within the framework of a best efforts obligation. It applies to L'Oréal S.A., the parent company of the Group, and to the subsidiaries controlled directly or indirectly by L'Oréal (the "Subsidiaries"), as defined by Article L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and to suppliers and subcontractors with which the companies of the Group have an "permanent commercial relationship", that is, a direct, ongoing and stable commercial relationship (based on the definition in French case law), hereinafter the "Suppliers", depending on the risk level as identified in this Vigilance Plan. It is understood that in its own activities, L'Oréal complies with the rules and diligences contained in this Vigilance Plan, even when L'Oréal is not expressly mentioned therein. The Vigilance Plan contains the rules applied to prevent the risk of serious adverse impacts on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the health and safety of people and the environment resulting from the activities of L'Oréal, its Subsidiaries and Suppliers (see section 3.4.4. "Applicable rules resulting from the risk analysis"). It also includes reasonable measures for the effective application of these rules by L'Oréal, its Subsidiaries and Suppliers as well as regular assessment procedures to evaluate their compliance (see section 3.4.5. "Effective application and compliance with the Vigilance Plan"). It includes a whistleblowing mechanism and reporting system (see section 3.4.6. "Whistleblowing mechanism and reporting system") and presents a report on the plan's implementation (see section 3.4.7. "Reporting on the effective implementation of the Vigilance Plan"). The actions to support, encourage and prevent serious adverse Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms, health, safety and the environment contained in this Vigilance Plan constitute reasonable efforts to be implemented by Suppliers and Subsidiaries. Given the diversity of the businesses of the Subsidiaries and Suppliers, the Vigilance Plan contains common measures intended for them on these issues. In addition to these common measures, L'Oréal and its Subsidiaries voluntarily conduct additional actions on these same issues. These actions are described in other chapters of L'Oréal's 2021 Universal Registration Document, particularly Chapter 4 "L'Oréal's Social, Environmental and Societal Responsibility". Suppliers voluntarily conduct additional actions on these issues and L'Oréal encourages them to do so. A continuous improvement process As part of a continuous improvement process, this Plan is regularly reviewed by a committee composed of representatives of the Ethics, Risk and Compliance Department, the Operations Division (EHS, Purchasing), the Human Resources Department, the Corporate Social Responsibility Department and the Legal Department. It meets three times a year. Each of these representatives leads a local network (Ethics Correspondents, Environmental, Health and Safety, Purchasing, and Human Resource teams, managers from Internal Control, Sustainability Leaders) around the world, which also means that feedback from the field can be considered in improving the Plan. The Plan was presented to internal stakeholders (such as the employee representatives in the context of the European Works Council, "EWC", of the Group) and qualified outside stakeholders. Its updated contents are presented every year to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors. General framework of risk analysis The risks of serious impacts on Human Rights, the environment, health and safety, have been analysed on the basis of the business of L'Oréal, its Subsidiaries and its Suppliers. The risk analysis was used, first, in the definition of the applicable Rules and, second, to the measures for effective application and monitoring of these Rules. L'Oréal's activity consists of production of cosmetic products and distribution of these products to the Group's clients. A/ Manufacturing of finished products L'Oréal manufactures the vast majority of the finished products that it sells in its own factories, with a presence in the major growth markets through its network of 39 factories equipped with the very latest technologies and advances in automation. This network of plants adapts constantly with agility to incorporate acquisitions and embrace external innovations. This network is completed by production subcontracting, to meet temporary demand peaks in the case of specific technologies (make-up pencils, soaps, etc.). L'Oréal's contracts prohibit cascade subcontracting. If, due to manufacturing constraints, some subcontractors must subcontract a portion of the production intended for L'Oréal, they must obtain authorisation from L'Oréal. When, in certain cases, the subcontractor is authorised to subcontract a portion of its production, the same rules as those defined in this Plan are applied to the subcontractors of the subcontractors, and the same types of controls and sanctions in the event of non‑compliance are in place. In order to execute their production, L'Oréal's factories purchase different raw materials, filling and packing components and equipment from third-party suppliers. These suppliers have specific expertise, develop their products and have the infrastructures necessary for their production. They act with complete independence from L'Oréal, without depending on L'Oréal's instructions or expertise. 146 L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021 RISK FACTORS AND CONTROL ENVIRONMENT Vigilance Plan The manufacture of filling and packing components is not part of L'Oréal's activity(1). The filling and packing components used are purchased from companies specialising in this area. The same is true for the production equipment. B/ Product distribution Products are distributed by the Subsidiaries and independent third-party distributors in the countries or regions where the Subsidiaries are not present. In order to ensure this distribution, warehouses are operated by the Subsidiaries directly, or these services are entrusted to third-party logistics service providers that render services on the same type of activity: storage and preparation of orders in warehouses that they lease or own. Applicable rules resulting from the risk analysis The Subsidiaries and Suppliers must comply with the applicable local legislation and the minimum common core of the rules listed below (the "Applicable Rules") in order to prevent the risk of serious adverse impacts on Human Rights and fundamental freedoms, health and safety of people and the environment. When local laws and/or the internal rules of Subsidiaries and Suppliers provide more stringent standards than the Applicable Rules, such standards must take precedence. If, however, the Applicable Rules provide for stricter standards, the Applicable Rules take precedence unless they result in an unlawful activity. In the event of contradictions between local laws and internationally recognised Human Rights, L'Oréal works to comply with these international standards. Risks and Applicable Rules for the prevention of serious violations of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms Risk Analysis and risks identified relating to Human Rights and fundamental freedoms Following an initial analysis conducted in 2017, the Group wanted to expand its mapping in 2020 by identifying the salient Human Rights risks. To do so, L'Oréal relied on the reporting framework of the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP Reporting Framework). This identification process takes into consideration the severity, scale, remediability and likelihood of its impact on people. The identification process at global level and in 27 markets was finalised in 2021. This study was conducted with an NGO specialising in the area, providing independent analysis. (1) With the exception of one production unit in the Turkey factory As a result of this analysis, the following salient risks were identified in the context of the application of the French Law on Duty of Vigilance: the risk of child labour among the employees of the Group's Suppliers;

the risk of forced labour among the employees of the Group's Suppliers;

the risk of job discrimination because of gender, age, disability, gender identity and sexual orientation of the employees of L'Oréal and the employees of the Group's Suppliers; and

the risk of a lack of decent living wage for the employees of the Group's Suppliers. Another risk identified concerns the Human Rights of communities potentially impacted by the Group's activities (respect for the environment, right of access to water, 3 consideration of Human Rights in the choice of raw materials and, in particular, the right of access of local populations to their land and respect for their traditional knowledge under the Nagoya Protocol). Applicable rules on Human Rights Subsidiaries and Suppliers must comply with the minimum core rules, which consist of the following rules that result from an analysis of the risks related to the activities of the Group and its Suppliers. Non-discrimination Acts of discrimination are serious violations of Human Rights that remain anchored in all regions of the world in which L'Oréal is present. Discrimination related to gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, disabilities, family situation, age, political and philosophical opinions, religious beliefs, union activities, or related to ethnic, social, cultural or national origins are prohibited. Discrimination related to pregnancy is also prohibited. In this respect, L'Oréal bans pregnancy testing when employees are hired within the Group, and requires its Suppliers to comply with this standard. Bullying and sexual harassment Bullying and sexual harassment are also prohibited in the Group. L'Oréal requires that its Suppliers comply with this standard. Child labour L'Oréal's presence in certain regions of the world that are particularly at risk for child labour, including Asia and Latin America, has led the Group to identify this issue as a priority. To take into consideration the vulnerability of young workers, L'Oréal has set the minimum hiring age at 16 years old. The Subsidiaries and Suppliers are required to check the age of all new employees upon hire. L'Oréal prohibits night work and work hazardous to health and safety for employees younger than 18 in its Subsidiaries. L'Oréal requires that its Suppliers comply with this standard. L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021 147 3 .RISK FACTORS AND CONTROL ENVIRONMENT Vigilance Plan Forced or compulsory labour L'Oréal refers to the definition of forced labour sets for in the Convention 29 of the International Labour Organisation. Forced labour is defined as "all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily". In certain regions of the world where L'Oréal operates, certain practices that violate internationally recognised Human Rights, such as holding the identity papers of migrant workers, are common. Any form of forced labour is prohibited. As a result: unless there is a legal obligation, employees' identity papers, passports or any other personal documents may not be held from them. In the event of a legal obligation, these documents must be returned to employees at their first request;

employees may not be asked to pay for recruitment costs or to make cash deposits to obtain employment;

if workers from foreign regions are hired, the employer must pay the costs related to these hires;

the use of prison labour is possible only when it is voluntary within the scope of a professional reinsertion programme, and paid at the market rate. Suppliers must request authorisation from L'Oréal before they use this type of labour;

security personnel must only ensure the safety of people and property; and

any salary withholding must be strictly authorised by law. It may not under any circumstances be used for the purpose of confiscation, for the direct or indirect benefit of the employer. Employees must be free to move around their place of work, with the exceptions of areas to which access is restricted for confidentiality or safety reasons, and must have access to drinking water and bathrooms. Working hours Whichever the region of the world in which L'Oréal operates, the working hours in Subsidiaries and Suppliers, including overtime, may not exceed 60 hours a week for employees whose working time is monitored. All employees must also be granted at least one day of rest for every seven-day period, or two consecutive days of rest for every fourteen-day period. They must have reasonable breaks when they work. Freedom of association Violations of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, such as discrimination against employee representatives, may occur in all regions of the world in which L'Oréal operates. Employees' freedom of association and right to collective bargaining must be respected: elections of employee representatives must take place without interference from the employer, preferably by secret ballot;

employee representatives have access to the work premises subject to safety and/or confidentiality requirements, if any; and

discrimination against employees conducting union activities is prohibited. In regions where freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining are limited or discouraged, L'Oréal authorises its employees to meet independently in order to discuss their professional concerns. L'Oréal requires that its Suppliers do the same. Additional actions for Human Rights In addition to the actions resulting from the risk analysis on the activities of the Group and the Suppliers, L'Oréal conducts actions on Human Rights in addition to those implemented in the context of the French law on Duty of Vigilance, which are described in Chapter 4 "L'Oréal's Social, Environmental and Societal Responsibility" of L'Oréal's 2021 Universal Registration Document. For example, L'Oréal set up actions with the aim to improve the working conditions of the Indian communities whose livelihood depends on the mineral mica. Since 2017, L'Oréal has been one of the 20 founding members of the Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI), joined by 74 other organisations that use mica. The RMI has three goals: implement standards on the responsible workplace on 100% of the supply chains of its members for mica from Bihar and Jharkhand (standards on employment, health, safety in the workplace, the environment and non-use of child labour);

non-use of child labour); support the abilities of communities through an inclusive programme that improves the standard of living and generates additional sources of income; and

establish a legal framework and related control systems with mica pickers, processing units, and mica operators in Bihar and Jharkhand. L'Oréal also participates in the development of the RMI audit standard in order to facilitate member collaboration and effectively deploy the collective actions necessary in cooperation with local authorities. L'Oréal also supports the establishment of a price calculated using the living wage approach in addition to diversified income contributing to a more resilient living conditions. To complete this approach, L'Oréal requires that its suppliers have their own due diligence process in place on their scope of supply of Indian mica. In 2021, 99% of Indian mica used in the Group's formulas came from suppliers committed to obtaining their supply from verified sources. 148 L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021 Risks and Applicable Rules to prevent serious adverse impacts on Safety and Health in the workplace and the Environment Analysis of Risks to Safety and Health in the workplace and the Environment The analysis risks to Safety and Health in the workplace and the Environment covers generic risks related to industrial activities and specific risks related to the own activities of the Suppliers and Subsidiaries. Generic risk analysis process As is the case for any production (manufacturing and packing), distribution, research and general administration operations, the Group and its Suppliers are exposed to safety and environmental challenges. Based on the risk prevention work on the Environment, Health and Safety at the workplace carried out by L'Oréal for many years, the major risks listed below have been identified. On this basis, the Subsidiaries and Suppliers must define at each of their sites, the measures designed to prevent the risks identified in this Vigilance Plan (the "Prevention System"). Specific risk analysis process for Subsidiaries The Subsidiaries conduct their own risk analysis based on the list of risks below, particularly the fire risk that is framed by very strict fire prevention standards (National Fire Protection Association standard). In addition to the generic risks, the Subsidiaries identify the specific risks related in particular to cosmetics production. Thus, for example, the physical risks are the subject of SHAP (Safety Hazards Assessment Procedure) studies, which identify the dangers, generally and for each workstation, assess the risks and allow the implementation of the necessary means of control. Similarly, environmental risks are analysed to characterise the aspects and impacts of site activities on its environment and to control those that lead to potentially serious impacts for the air, soil, water, biodiversity and resources. This environmental analysis is updated regularly by each of the Group Subsidiaries' sites and whenever a significant change occurs. If significant risks are identified or if L'Oréal's standards or regulations impose specific requirements, a more detailed evaluation is carried out for the activities concerned. Appropriate action plans - with immediate action where necessary - are implemented to reduce significant risks to an acceptable level. With regard to water discharge, each industrial site has implemented a self-monitoring system that is representative of wastewater discharged (monitoring of regulated and contractual parameters: chemical oxygen demand (COD), oxygen biochemistry demand (OBD), etc.). This self-monitoring is a tool for detecting risks of exceeding regulatory thresholds that helps to anticipate any non-conformities and initiate corrective actions. Moreover, 31 L'Oréal factories have their own wastewater treatment plant and L'Oréal is continuing with the installation of these plants. RISK FACTORS AND CONTROL ENVIRONMENT Vigilance Plan The risks of process safety are analysed using the HAZOP (HAZard and OPerability analysis) guide, which focuses on operating conditions, or FMECA (Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis), which analyses risks related to failures in the process at the different steps in production. The results and means of controlling industrial and specific risks are summarised in the GHAP (Global Hazard Assessment Procedure) programme. Specific risk analysis process for Suppliers Suppliers, in addition to their own risk analysis, rely at a minimum on the risks identified in the audit grid provided by L'Oréal at the signing of the Letter of Ethical Commitment (see section 4.3.1.2.1. "Due diligence: selection and assessment of strategic suppliers" of L'Oréal's 2021 Universal Registration Document) in order to implement suitable preventive 3 measures in each affected site. This grid was prepared in accordance with the list of the major risks described below and is applied during referencing and follow-up audits. If the specific nature of the Suppliers' activity requires identification of specific risks and/or additional prevention measures, the Suppliers are required to roll out these additional measures in accordance with best practices in their industry. For example, in the subcontracting of finished products activity, specific risks may involve: the use of certain raw materials;

wastewater treatment;

the use of machines or electrical equipment in processing or storage areas; and

handling that may cause personal injury, in particular. In the specific case of subcontracting suppliers of aerosol production or storage, bleaching powders, flammable products, the sites are subject to specific risks analyses concerning process safety. Risks identified in the Environment, Health and Safety in the workplace Risks of serious adverse impacts to Health and Safety in the workplace Risks associated with buildings and the use of equipment: soundness of buildings (construction and interior fittings, including the compliance of equipment with operating authorisations and building permits issued by local authorities in compliance with the applicable legislation and, in any event, adaptation to the activity for which the buildings are intended);

use of motorised forklift trucks and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV): risks caused by interactions and interference between forklift trucks, AGVs and pedestrians; and

injuries caused by interactions between humans and machines: risks related to access to the moving parts of work equipment. L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021 149 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer L'Oréal SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 16:10:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about L'ORÉAL 12:11p L'OREAL : Download (PDF 11.31 MB) PU 12:11p L'OREAL : • 2021 Universal Registration Document (PDF 8.77 MB) PU 12:11p L'OREAL : Vigilance plan (PDF 715.51 KB) PU 08:42a LOREAL : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating MD 04:31a 16 MARCH 2022 : Resolutions and Report of the Board of Directors to the Ordinary and Extra.. PU 03/14 LOREAL : Buy rating from Bernstein MD 03/14 S&P Assigns L'Oreal Long-Term AA Rating On Revenue Growth, Strong Credit Metrics MT 03/11 Moody's Assigns First-time Rating On L'Oreal MT 03/09 MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 9, 2022 03/09 L'Oreal Shuts Russian Stores, Pledges $6 Million In Donation MT Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL 08:42a LOREAL : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating MD 03/14 LOREAL : Buy rating from Bernstein MD 03/04 LOREAL : Buy rating from UBS MD

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 31 994 M 35 208 M 35 208 M Net income 2021 4 564 M 5 022 M 5 022 M Net cash 2021 5 964 M 6 563 M 6 563 M P/E ratio 2021 43,6x Yield 2021 1,28% Capitalization 201 B 221 B 221 B EV / Sales 2021 6,09x EV / Sales 2022 5,57x Nbr of Employees 85 400 Free-Float - Chart L'ORÉAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Last Close Price 359,95 € Average target price 397,90 € Spread / Average Target 10,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) L'ORÉAL -13.67% 220 903 KAO CORPORATION -20.17% 19 217 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -14.39% 18 513 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION -7.19% 8 051 COTY INC. -14.95% 7 490 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -7.94% 6 297