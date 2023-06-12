Advanced search
L'Oréal beauty tech-powered innovations for environmental and social good take center stage at Viva Technology

06/12/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 12 June – L’Oréal today unveils a host of Beauty Tech innovations at Viva Technology Paris designed to enable ‘beauty for all and beauty for each’. Highlighting beauty as a force for individual and collective good, the innovations span smart and sustainable beauty innovations and digital services, as well as data-powered diagnostic devices for inclusive, personalized, and virtual beauty.

The solutions under the spotlight at L’Oréal’s highly immersive VivaTech booth demonstrate its expertise at harnessing the power of data, tech and AI to help consumers become better-informed and gain access to beauty products and services personalized for their specific needs. 

In addition to its product portfolio, L’Oréal’s Beauty Tech presence has grown to more than 5,900 dedicated employees, more than 800 online services with 40 million service sessions in 2022, and milestones such as new augmented beauty devices, cutting-edge diagnosis tools for skin and hair, one billion packaging units with a QR code to augment the consumer experience and winning 6 CES Innovation Awards in 2023.

“This year at VivaTech, we have assembled an exceptional line-up of Beauty Tech innovations that deliver positive impact,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO, L’Oréal Groupe. “By putting our resources behind emerging technologies that democratize access to smarter and more sustainable beauty, we enable everyone to enjoy beauty more equitably and on their terms.”

“This level of innovation would not be possible without the growing complementary expertise of Beauty Tech teams, as well as, our open innovation program via partnerships with some of the world’s most exciting startups and tech leaders. We are proud to share our presence at VivaTech with them,” said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Research, Innovation, and Technology, L’Oréal Groupe. “Technology and science enable us today not only to offer unmet services to our consumers, but also to transform ourselves from research to human resources to manufacturing or retail to invent the future of beauty.”

“Through Beauty Tech, we connect with billions of consumers around the world. This allows us to understand their unique and evolving needs and augment people’s infinite diversity with an unrivaled degree of precision and personalization, in the real and the virtual world, said Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L’Oréal Groupe.

Now in its seventh year at VivaTech, L’Oréal will showcase its latest tech-enabled offerings and partnerships,  including inclusive beauty tech solutions such as HAPTA from Lancôme, designed to enable people with physical limitations to apply makeup; diagnostic and coaching tools, such as La Roche-Posay SPOTSCAN, META PROFILER™ by Giorgio Armani and Kérastase K-SCAN; personalized beauty tech solutions such as 3D shu:brow by shu uemura for a professional eyebrow look at home, L’Oréal Paris COLORSONIC for a mess-free even at-home hair colour and the Maybelline Beauty App virtual makeover; and sustainable beauty tech solutions with WATER SAVER from L’Oréal Professionnel, which to date has saved over 42 million liters of water, L’Oréal’s partnership with IMPACT+ to measure the impact of our digital media activities and L’Oréal’s three-year partnership with Alibaba to launch the first-ever Digital Circular Economy in China to reduce the impact of our e-commerce activities. 

Further details of all the initiatives featured at this year’s VivaTech can be found in the accompanying background document.

In addition, as Korea takes the stage as the Country of the Year at this year’s VivaTech, L’Oréal is proud to announce its Memorandum of Understanding with the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Start-Ups. This collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation and accelerate L’Oréal’s open innovation in Korea, starting from 15 June 2023.

L’Oréal Brandstorm 2023

With the theme of ‘Crack the new Codes of Beauty,’ L’Oréal will host the Groupe’s 31st Brandstorm competition at this year’s VivaTech event. This year, a record-breaking 92,000 registrants from 72 countries took part in this unique, immersive and digital learning experience. In this year’s final, teams from Brazil, Chile, Mainland China, France, India, Kenya, Malaysia, the Middle East, Spain & Portugal and Taiwan will pitch their AR, VR, AI and Metaverse-inspired innovations to the Brandstorm executive jury. Today, the Brandstorm is integrated in the curriculum of almost 100 universities across the globe and is accredited by EOCCS as an online learning course. The winning Brandstorm 2023 team will be announced on 16 June at VivaTech.

DOWNLOAD L’ORÉAL VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2023 PRESS KIT AND IMAGES

About L’Oréal

For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4 000 scientists and 5 500 tech and digital professionals, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

Contacts L'Oréal

L'Oréal

Standard - Tél : 01 47 56 70 00

Actionnaires Individuels et Autorités de Marché

Pascale GUERIN - Tél : 01 49 64 18 89 - pascale.guerin@loreal.com

Analystes Financiers et Investisseurs Institutionnels

Françoise LAUVIN - Tél : 01 47 56 86 82 - francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Médias

Noëlle CAMILLERI - Tél : 06 79 92 99 39 - noelle.camilleri@loreal.com

Brune DIRICQ - Tél : 06 63 85 29 87 - brune.diricq@loreal.com

Attachment


