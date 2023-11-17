L'Oréal: bond issue of 1.5 billion euros

L'Oréal has announced the successful placement of a bond issue for a total nominal amount of 1.5 billion euros, which will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris from settlement on November 23.



The offering comprises a first tranche of 800 million euros with a maturity of three years and two months, and a second tranche of 700 million euros with a maturity of six years, both with a fixed-rate coupon of 3.375% p.a.



The proceeds from this bond issue will be used to partially refinance two bond issues: one billion euros 0.375% due March 29, 2024, and 750 million euros floating-rate due March 29, 2024.



