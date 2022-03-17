L'Oreal : • 2021 Universal Registration Document (PDF 8.77 MB)

Business model: Economic and corporate excellence to create lasting value for all
Universal
Registration
Document
2021
including the Annual Financial Report -
Integrated Report Corporate and Social Responsability
This Universal Registration Document has been filed on March 17, 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to article 9 of said regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report is a reproduction of the official version which has been prepared in ESEF format and is available on the issuer's website www.loreal-finance.com
This document is a free translation of the original 2021 Universal Registration Document issued in French Language and is provided solely for information purposes. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version, the French language version of the Universal Registration Document shall prevail.
"I have immense confidence
in L'Oréal's future"
JEAN-PAUL AGON
Chairman of the Board of Directors of L'Oréal
2021 was a decisive year for L'Oréal.
Firstly, both in the financial and extra-financial spheres. Thanks to its robust and balanced business model, coupled with the strategic choices made over the past few years, the Group has come through the crisis remarkably well and continued its virtuous path. The exceptional financial performance achieved in 2021-a combination of very strong sales growth, market share gains and a record increase in profitability-enables us to pursue our dynamic shareholder return policy.
L'Oréal has again made huge progress in sustainable development, gender equality and inclusion. It is vital to continue accelerating in tackling today's huge environmental and societal challenges. This is what we do particularly with L'Oréal for the Future. This programme, launched during the pandemic, aims at a more radical transformation of our company towards being an ever more exemplary, responsible, and supportive corporate citizen.
This dual excellence-financial performance and environmental, social, and societal exemplarity-forms the backbone of our strategy.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself,
I would like to warmly thank and congratulate each and every one of L'Oréal's 85,400 employees. It is they who-through their quality, creativity, engagement, and desire to act responsibly-create lasting,
shared value.
2021 was also a year of change with regards to governance and shareholder structure, in order
to strengthen L'Oréal's position in the years to come.
Following the dissociation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in May Nicolas Hieronimus became in May the sixth CEO in L'Oréal's 112-year history. The transition, prepared long in advance, took place seamlessly and in the spirit of continuity, true
to the tradition of our company. The two roles are complementary and clearly defined. As Chairman,
I will oversee the definition of the strategic orientations and ensure effective governance. I am particularly honoured to continue serving the company I have devoted my life to.
I am convinced that our commitment to continuously improving our governance will be a fundamental asset for the Group in the long term. In this regard, receiving the 2021 Grand Prix Award for Corporate Governance from l'AGEFI is a source of great pride and encourages us to intensify our efforts.
Another strategic milestone was the reinforcement of the shareholder stability around the Bettencourt Meyers founding family and Nestlé. The agreement, approved by the Board, for the repurchase by L'Oréal of 4% of its capital held by Nestlé, is in the interest of L'Oréal and all its shareholders.
I have immense confidence in L'Oréal's future.
Driven by the vision, talent, and commitment of Nicolas Hieronimus and all our teams, a new era of the L'Oréal Adventure is beginning.
It truly promises to be remarkable.
L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021
"L'Oréal is uniquely positioned to succeed in 2022 and beyond"
NICOLAS HIERONIMUS
Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal
2021 in three key words?
Historic: L'Oréal sales grew by +16.1%(1), twice the growth of the beauty market.
Balanced: we grew in all Zones, all Divisions and all categories, showing the true power of our unique business model.
Responsible: our strong financial results enabled us to share our success with our employees and invest in our social and environmental commitments.
What was behind the historic results in 2021?
2021 saw the beauty market bounce back to almost its 2019 levels. As the world's leading beauty company, we continued to drive the market with strong innovations. One of the most interesting things to note is our balanced business model and our unique portfolio of brands.
Our success can also be explained by our virtuous growth model. We continued to invest in our brands and in game-changing innovations, despite all the uncertainties of the market, fuelling more growth while still delivering on profit. In addition, we saw incredible agility and outstanding results from our teams. And, we continued to leverage our digital edge. We accelerated in e-commerce, optimised consumer engagement in the new O+O(2) world and reinvented beauty experiences.
How are you approaching 2022?
I am confident in the continued growth of the beauty market. In the years to come, this growth will be further driven by expanding middle classes and increased premiumization. L'Oréal will continue its transformation to become a Beauty Tech(3) powerhouse. By harnessing the power of data, AI(4) and strategic tech partnerships, we will redefine the future of beauty. And let's not forget Green Sciences(5). Already well underway,
this approach will help us reconcile performance, safety and sustainability, and meet our L'Oréal for the Future commitments. L'Oréal is uniquely positioned to succeed in 2022 and beyond. In a global context that remains volatile at the beginning of the year, we are confident in our ability to outperform the market
in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits.
Like-for-like:based on comparable structures and identical exchange rates.
Offline + Online.
New technologies for the beauty industry.
Artificial intelligence.
Wide range of disciplines, from agronomy to biotechnologies and green chemistry by way of formulation science, upon which L'Oréal relies to meet its sustainable development goals all while creating safe, high-performance products.
L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.