    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/17 12:23:27 pm EDT
359.6 EUR   -0.10%
12:11pL'OREAL : Download (PDF 11.31 MB)
PU
12:11pL'OREAL : • 2021 Universal Registration Document (PDF 8.77 MB)
PU
12:11pL'OREAL : Vigilance plan (PDF 715.51 KB)
PU
L'Oreal : • 2021 Universal Registration Document (PDF 8.77 MB)

03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Annual Financial Report

Integrated Report

Contents

1

PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP

INTEGRATED REPORT*

  1. The L'Oréal Group: the fundamentals
  2. Business model: Economic and corporate excellence to create lasting value for all
  3. 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Social Responsibility commitments
  4. An organisation serving the Group's development
  5. Internal Control and risk management system

2 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE*

  1. Framework for the implementation of corporate governance principles
  2. Composition of the Board of Directors
  3. Organisation and modus operandi of the Board of Directors
  4. Remuneration of directors and corporate officers
  5. Summary table of the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code which have not been applied
  6. Summary statement of trading by directors and corporate officers in L'Oréal shares in 2021
  7. Statutory auditors' special report on regulated agreements

3

RISK FACTORS AND CONTROL

ENVIRONMENT*

  1. Definition and objectives of Internal Control
  2. Components of the Internal Control and Risk Management system
  3. Systems relating to the preparation and processing of financial
    and accounting information
  4. Vigilance Plan
  5. Risk factors and risk management

4

L'ORÉAL'S SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL

AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY*

  1. Introduction
  2. Main non-financial risks
  3. Policies, performance indicators and results
  4. L'Oréal for the Future: 2021 results
  5. Methodological notes
  6. Cross-referencetables, including NFIS and GHG footprint
  7. Statutory Auditor's reports

5

2021 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS*

  1. Compared consolidated income statements
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Compared consolidated balance sheets
  4. Consolidated statements of changes in equity
  5. Compared consolidated statements of cash flows
  6. Notes to the consolidated financial statements
  7. Consolidated companies at 31 December 2021
  8. Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements

5

6

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL

347

STATEMENTS*

6

6.1

Compared income statements

348

14

6.2

Compared balance sheets

349

6.3

Changes in shareholders' equity

350

36

6.4

Statements of cash flows

351

6.5

Notes to the financial statements of L'Oréal SA

352

50

6.6

Other information relating to the financial

statements of L'Oréal S.A.

368

51

6.7

Five-year financial summary

370

6.8

Investments (main changes including

53

shareholding threshold changes)

371

6.9

Statutory Auditors' report on the financial

statements

372

54

7

STOCK MARKET INFORMATION SHARE

57

377

CAPITAL*

75

7.1

Information relating to the Company

378

96

7.2

Information concerning the share capital*

380

7.3

Shareholder structure*

383

7.4

Long-term incentive plans*

388

127

7.5

The L'Oréal share/the share market

393

7.6

Information policy

398

128

8 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING401

128

8.1 Draft resolutions and Report of the Board of Directors to the Ordinary

133and Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on Thursday 21 April 2022

402

134

8.2

Statutory Auditors' Reports

425

135

9

APPENDICES

429

141

9.1

Statutory Auditors

430

144

9.2

Historical financial information

158

9.3

included by reference

430

Person responsible for the Universal

Registration Document and

169

9.4

the Annual Financial Report

430

Declaration by the person responsible

170

for the Universal Registration Document

and the Annual Financial Report

431

177

9.5

Cross-reference table with the Universal

179

Registration Document

432

258

9.6

Annual Financial Report cross-reference

260

table

434

267

9.7

Cross-reference table with the AMF tables

on the remuneration of directors and

274

corporate officers

434

9.8

Management Report cross-reference table

435

283

285

286

287

288

290

291 Detailed chapter contents can be found at the beginning of each chapter.

340 * This information forms an integral part of the Annual Financial Report as provided in the article L. 451-1-2 of the

343

French Monetary and Financial Code.

Universal

Registration

Document

2021

including the Annual Financial Report -

Integrated Report Corporate and Social Responsability

This Universal Registration Document has been filed on March 17, 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report is a reproduction of the official version which has been prepared in ESEF format and is available on the issuer's website www.loreal-finance.com

This document is a free translation of the original 2021 Universal Registration Document issued in French Language and is provided solely for information purposes. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version, the French language version of the Universal Registration Document shall prevail.

"I have immense confidence

in L'Oréal's future"

JEAN-PAUL AGON

Chairman of the Board of Directors of L'Oréal

2021 was a decisive year for L'Oréal.

Firstly, both in the financial and extra-financial spheres. Thanks to its robust and balanced business model, coupled with the strategic choices made over the past few years, the Group has come through the crisis remarkably well and continued its virtuous path. The exceptional financial performance achieved in 2021-a combination of very strong sales growth, market share gains and a record increase in profitability-enables us to pursue our dynamic shareholder return policy.

L'Oréal has again made huge progress in sustainable development, gender equality and inclusion. It is vital to continue accelerating in tackling today's huge environmental and societal challenges. This is what we do particularly with L'Oréal for the Future. This programme, launched during the pandemic, aims at a more radical transformation of our company towards being an ever more exemplary, responsible, and supportive corporate citizen.

This dual excellence-financial performance and environmental, social, and societal exemplarity-forms the backbone of our strategy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself,

I would like to warmly thank and congratulate each and every one of L'Oréal's 85,400 employees. It is they who-through their quality, creativity, engagement, and desire to act responsibly-create lasting,

shared value.

2021 was also a year of change with regards to governance and shareholder structure, in order

to strengthen L'Oréal's position in the years to come.

Following the dissociation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in May Nicolas Hieronimus became in May the sixth CEO in L'Oréal's 112-year history. The transition, prepared long in advance, took place seamlessly and in the spirit of continuity, true

to the tradition of our company. The two roles are complementary and clearly defined. As Chairman,

I will oversee the definition of the strategic orientations and ensure effective governance. I am particularly honoured to continue serving the company I have devoted my life to.

I am convinced that our commitment to continuously improving our governance will be a fundamental asset for the Group in the long term. In this regard, receiving the 2021 Grand Prix Award for Corporate Governance from l'AGEFI is a source of great pride and encourages us to intensify our efforts.

Another strategic milestone was the reinforcement of the shareholder stability around the Bettencourt Meyers founding family and Nestlé. The agreement, approved by the Board, for the repurchase by L'Oréal of 4% of its capital held by Nestlé, is in the interest of L'Oréal and all its shareholders.

I have immense confidence in L'Oréal's future.

Driven by the vision, talent, and commitment of Nicolas Hieronimus and all our teams, a new era of the L'Oréal Adventure is beginning.

It truly promises to be remarkable.

  • L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021

"L'Oréal is uniquely positioned to succeed in 2022 and beyond"

NICOLAS HIERONIMUS

Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal

2021 in three key words?

Historic: L'Oréal sales grew by +16.1%(1), twice the growth of the beauty market.

Balanced: we grew in all Zones, all Divisions and all categories, showing the true power of our unique business model.

Responsible: our strong financial results enabled us to share our success with our employees and invest in our social and environmental commitments.

What was behind the historic results in 2021?

2021 saw the beauty market bounce back to almost its 2019 levels. As the world's leading beauty company, we continued to drive the market with strong innovations. One of the most interesting things to note is our balanced business model and our unique portfolio of brands.

Our success can also be explained by our virtuous growth model. We continued to invest in our brands and in game-changing innovations, despite all the uncertainties of the market, fuelling more growth while still delivering on profit. In addition, we saw incredible agility and outstanding results from our teams. And, we continued to leverage our digital edge. We accelerated in e-commerce, optimised consumer engagement in the new O+O(2) world and reinvented beauty experiences.

How are you approaching 2022?

I am confident in the continued growth of the beauty market. In the years to come, this growth will be further driven by expanding middle classes and increased premiumization. L'Oréal will continue its transformation to become a Beauty Tech(3) powerhouse. By harnessing the power of data, AI(4) and strategic tech partnerships, we will redefine the future of beauty. And let's not forget Green Sciences(5). Already well underway,

this approach will help us reconcile performance, safety and sustainability, and meet our L'Oréal for the Future commitments. L'Oréal is uniquely positioned to succeed in 2022 and beyond. In a global context that remains volatile at the beginning of the year, we are confident in our ability to outperform the market

in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits.

  1. Like-for-like:based on comparable structures and identical exchange rates.
  2. Offline + Online.
  3. New technologies for the beauty industry.
  4. Artificial intelligence.
  5. Wide range of disciplines, from agronomy to biotechnologies and green chemistry by way of formulation science, upon which L'Oréal relies to meet its sustainable development goals all while creating safe, high-performance products.

L'ORÉAL I UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 16:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
