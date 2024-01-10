L'Oréal: innovative hair dryer unveiled at CES

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, L'Oréal unveils a new-generation hair dryer under the name AirLight Pro, developed in partnership with Zuvi, a startup created by drone engineers and scientists.



AirLight Pro uses a combination of infrared light and airflow technology, making hair visibly smoother and more hydrated, while speeding up drying thanks to optimized heat diffusion and reducing energy consumption by up to 31%.



The product will be launched in selected markets, such as the United States and Europe, by its professional salon brand, L'Oréal Professionnel, in 2024, to beauty professionals and consumers.



